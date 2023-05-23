BEST WESTERN® HOTELS & RESORTS ENCOURAGES SUMMER TRAVEL WITH EXCITING OFFERS FOR REWARDS PROGRAM MEMBERS

Best Western Rewards® members can earn up to $100 in Best Western gift cards

PHOENIX, May 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As summer travel commences, Best Western Hotels & Resorts (Best Western) is giving members of its award winning loyalty program – Best Western Rewards® (BWR®) – the chance to cash in on their stays at Best Western-branded hotels across the United States, Canada and the Caribbean. From May 22, 2023, to September 4, 2023, BWR members who stay two nights (two one-night stays or one two-night stay) will earn a $50 Best Western gift card; members can take advantage of this promotion twice to earn up to $100 in Best Western gift cards during the length of the promotion. BWR members must register for the offer prior to the completion of their first eligible stay, either on bestwestern.com/rewardsrush1 or at the hotel directly.

"Summer is the peak travel season, as school comes to an end and families look for ways to bond through unique experiences. Best Western takes pride in offering 19 distinct brands around the world to accommodate groups of all sizes and travel styles," said Jay Hubbs, Vice President of Advertising, Marketing, Innovation and Analytics for Best Western. "We want to inspire travel and thank our most valued guests for choosing to stay at Best Western-branded properties during their travels this summer by offering them the chance to earn Best Western gift cards for future stays at our hotels."

The BWR program's perks are driven by Best Western's commitment to caring for its guests and inspiring travel through one-of-a-kind experiences. Best Western gift cards earned through this promotion can be used for stays at any Best Western-branded hotel in the United States, Canada and Caribbean before November 30, 2023. As one of the only major hotel companies that awards promotional gift cards truly worth their displayed value, and not a promotional value that translates to loyalty points, BWR members who take advantage of this attractive promotion can use their $50 or $100 Best Western gift card to book room nights directly on bestwestern.com. Additionally, BWR points, which are awarded for participating stays, are not only valuable for earning free room nights at Best Western-branded hotels, but they can also be redeemed for Mastercard and Amazon gift cards; gifted to friends and loved ones in the form of a Best Western gift card; or donated to nonprofit organizations working to solve critical problems, such as the Make-A-Wish Foundation and the American and Canadian Red Cross.

BWR is the award-winning loyalty program for Best Western® Hotels & Resorts, a vibrant hospitality company with 19 distinct brand offerings in over 100 countries and territories worldwide. With hotels across every segment from economy to luxury, it is easy to earn BWR points through hotel stays or everyday purchases with the BWR co-branded credit card. With points that never expire, BWR's more than 50 million members have access to exclusive rates, rich rewards and incentives. Rewards earned through BWR can be redeemed for free nights, gift cards or charitable donations that make a long-lasting impact for the benefit of those in need. BWR's Pay with Points program provides added flexibility, allowing BWR members to use earned points to lower the cost of their hotel stay. Regardless of destination or travel purpose, BWR has the exclusive perks to thank and reward its most valued guests. For more information on BWR or to sign up, please visit bestwesternrewards.com.

Best Western Hotels & Resorts headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, is a privately held hotel company within the BWH℠ Hotels global enterprise. With 19 brands and approximately 4,300 hotels in over 100 countries and territories worldwide*, BWH Hotels suits the needs of developers and guests in every market. Brands include Best Western®, Best Western Plus®, Best Western Premier®, @HOME by Best Western℠, Executive Residency by Best Western®, Vīb®, GLō®, Aiden®, Sadie®, BW Premier Collection® and BW Signature Collection®. Through acquisition, WorldHotels™ Luxury, Elite, Distinctive and Crafted collections are also offered. Completing the portfolio is SureStay®, SureStay Plus®, SureStay Collection® and SureStay Studio® franchises**. For more information visit www.bestwestern.com, www.bestwesterndevelopers.com, www.worldhotels.com and www.surestay.com.

* Numbers are approximate, may fluctuate, and include hotels currently in the development pipeline.

**All Best Western, WorldHotels and SureStay branded hotels are independently owned and operated.

