AQUILANCE HAS BEEN NAMED A WINNER IN THE TENTH ANNUAL FAMILY WEALTH REPORT AWARDS FOR BEST BILL PAY SOLUTION

TRUMBULL, Conn., May 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Aquilance, a leading provider of financial administration services for high-net-worth families, individuals, and family offices, has been selected as a winner in the 'Bill Pay' category at the Tenth Annual Family Wealth Report Awards 2023 program.

The annual Family Wealth Report Awards recognizes the most innovative and exceptional firms, teams and individuals serving the family office, private wealth, and trusted advisor communities in North America. Aquilance was selected for this category based on the success of its proprietary software, BillFlow Systems, which is integral to the firm's bill payment services. BillFlow Systems is the core technology engine enabling the team to centralize hundreds of data points unique to each family, and collect, track, and execute bill payments on behalf of families with great rigor and accuracy - saving thousands of hours and ensuring that nothing is missed.

"We are honored to have won the award for Best Bill Pay solution and see this acknowledgement as a reflection of the hard work our tenured team has put in over many years," noted Ken Eyler, CEO of Aquilance. "This firm was started more than three decades ago with an emphasis on white-glove service and deep family office experience. Since then, we have developed new and proprietary software that is a key enabler for our team to execute and maintain excellence in delivery of the financial clarity our clients expect. We are thrilled to be recognized for the impact this technology has had."

Stephen Harris, ClearView Financial Media's CEO, and publisher of Family Wealth Report was first to extend his congratulations to all winners and highly commended companies: "every category winner and highly commended firm has been subjected to a rigorous and independent judging process and should be rightly proud of the success they have achieved. We have seen a marked increase in entrants and interest in all our global awards programmes and Family Wealth Report is no exception. These awards are so beneficial as they give organizations and individuals the opportunity to clarify their strategic thinking, have it independently validated, be recognized internally and externally and to celebrate in style with their peers."

Winners and highly commended companies were announced on May 4th at the Gala Ceremony at the Mandarin Oriental Hotel in Manhattan, New York.

About Aquilance

Aquilance was founded in 1987 to address the complex financial administration needs of families and individuals of wealth. Currently serving hundreds of families, Aquilance provides a diverse suite of services which includes personal bookkeeping and billpay, consolidated accounting across multi-entity family structures and complex investment partnerships, performance reporting, ILIT administration and much more. The firm's mission of over thirty years continues to be enriching quality of life for families by eliminating time spent on managing complex finances, and empowering effective decision making and legacy planning by delivering timely and accurate reports to clients and their advisors.

About ClearView Financial Media Ltd ("ClearView")

ClearView Financial Media was founded by Chief Executive, Stephen Harris in 2004, to provide high quality 'need to know' information for the discerning private client community. London-based, but with a truly global focus, ClearView publishes the WealthBriefing group of newswires, along with research reports and newsletters, while also running a pan-global thought-leadership events and awards programme.

