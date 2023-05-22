Dannon® Light + Fit® Unveils a Fierce New Campaign, A Fresh New Look and A New Zero Sugar* Innovation That Doesn't Compromise on Taste

Dannon® Light + Fit® Unveils a Fierce New Campaign, A Fresh New Look and A New Zero Sugar* Innovation That Doesn't Compromise on Taste

Light + Fit challenges traditional yogurt and societal conventions in new commercial spots that celebrate fierce women

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y., May 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Fierce women know exactly what they want and how to get it, and when it comes to snacking, they proudly choose snacks that satisfy without sacrifice. Light + Fit is celebrating those women out there with a new "Fierce" brand restage featuring a revitalized look, new product innovation, and an ad campaign that flips traditional notions that women should crave less and invites them to indulge more in snacks that delight their tastebuds.

Light + Fit Zero Sugar Drink Strawberry Banana (PRNewswire)

As part of this new look and integrated campaign, Light + Fit is releasing two new commercials that follow a fearless heroine as she flips the script on snacking by unapologetically taking what's hers and snacks without sacrifice. The creative is directed by Malia James and infuses her bold, unique, and fun creative approach to break away from classic yogurt campaigns of years past.

"Our goal on this creative journey was to break the mold of yogurt campaigns. We needed to bring to life this bold, fierce persona and make yogurt exciting! Fierce is being exactly who you are, doing what you want, and saying what's on your mind. Fierce is throwing out the rule book and honoring your individual truth, so that's exactly what I did in bringing their vision to life," said Malia James, Director.

The Light + Fit brand is entering a new era featuring a fresh, more modern look while maintaining that same irresistible fierce flavor fans crave and love. The campaign will extend into the grocery aisle with the introduction of updated package designs featuring more bold, expressive typography and an unmissable purple background that Light + Fit fans will recognize.

"We're modernizing Light + Fit with a bold new campaign that challenges yogurt marketing tropes and societal conventions that women should crave less. Our goal is to inspire women to be bravely unapologetic about what they want, including embracing their snack cravings and desire for full-on flavor without compromise," said Surbhi Martin, Vice President, Greek Yogurt & Functional Nutrition at Danone North America. "Through this integrated marketing campaign, our hope is to connect with new audiences by spotlighting how Light + Fit's irresistible flavor enables people to indulge their cravings without the guilt."

Starting on May 22, this new creative will be supported by a fully integrated marketing campaign across TV/FEP, OLV, social, influencer, PR, and search. You can view the spots on YouTube here https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iPwPl1WcuIc or visit Netflix and Hulu.

Extending beyond the new commercials and building on the popularity of its Zero Sugar* portfolio, Light + Fit is also introducing a Light + Fit new Zero Sugar* Drinks innovation – featuring a convenient on-the-go format. This offering expands on the existing Light + Fit Zero Sugar* cups innovation that launched in 2022 and is perfect for those looking to satisfy their flavor cravings while staying on track with their health goals. Light + Fit Zero Sugar* Drinks will be available in three delicious flavors on store shelves starting in June across multiple retailers.

About Light + Fit Zero Sugar* Drinks and Cups

Light + Fit Zero Sugar has 0 grams of sugar*, no artificial sweeteners or flavors, and a fantastic taste that is full of flavor. It is an excellent source of protein with 11 grams of protein per 5.3oz, and has 50 calories per serving. Available in flavors including Vanilla, Strawberry, Peach, Mixed Berry in single serve and 4 packs for Vanilla and Strawberry.

Light + Fit Zero* Sugar Drinks have 0 grams of sugar*, no artificial sweeteners, and a fantastic taste in a variety of flavors like Mango Pineapple, Strawberry Banana, and Vanilla – perfect for busy, active lifestyles whether at home or on the go. This cultured dairy drink is an excellent source of protein, with 8 grams of protein per 7 fl. oz bottle, and has 40 calories per serving.

*Not a low calorie food.

About Light + Fit

Established in 1998, Dannon Light + Fit believes owning what you want brings out your full self. That's why we give you more of what you crave so you can be more of who you are. With fierce flavor that gratifies and products that satisfy, Light + Fit keeps you motivated to go after what you crave. With a balanced line-up of over 46 flavors, Light + Fit gives you deliciously satisfying snack options that fit your unique lifestyle. To learn more about Dannon Light + Fit, visit http://www.LightandFit.com.

Light + Fit Zero Sugar Mixed Berry (PRNewswire)

Light + Fit logo (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Danone