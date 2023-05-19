Surgery center at Geisinger Janet Weis Children's Hospital attains national verification from the American College of Surgeons

One of the first in the nation to receive Level II accreditation

DANVILLE, Pa., May 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Geisinger Janet Weis Children's Hospital surgical center has been verified as a Level II children's surgery center by the American College of Surgeons Children's Surgery Verification Quality Improvement Program.

"This is a tremendous honor and aligns with our commitment to provide optimal care for our children and families close to home across multiple surgical subspecialties," said Alfred Kennedy, M.D., department chair of pediatric surgery. "The Children's Surgery Verification Program specifically addresses the surgical care of infants and children and reinforces our work at Geisinger to have the right child with the right surgeon at the right time."

The program was developed to improve the quality of children's surgical care by creating a system that allows for a prospective match of every child's individual surgical needs with a care environment that has optimal pediatric resources. Verified centers must meet standards that ensure children having surgery receive care under a multidisciplinary program with quality improvement and safety processes, data collection and appropriate resources provided to them.

As a verified center, the children's hospital needed to meet criteria for staffing, training and facility infrastructure and protocols for care that allow it to offer top-notch care to surgical patients. The program aims to improve surgical quality and prevent complications, reduce costs and save lives.

"To be recognized as one of the first hospitals in the nation as a Level II Children's Surgery Verification from the American College of Surgeons continues to expand on Abigail Geisinger's mission to advance healthcare in our community," said Denise Torres, M.D., chair of Geisinger's Surgery Institute. "This demonstrates our commitment to making care easier for our patients and their families to access during their time of need."

Geisinger Janet Weis Children's Hospital will also be part of a national data registry that yields semiannual reports on the quality of its processes and outcomes, thus identifying opportunities for continuous quality improvement.

