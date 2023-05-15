Academic Partnerships Secures Business Alliance Membership With AACSB

DALLAS, May 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Academic Partnerships (AP), a leading online facilitator helping regional universities expand access to top-quality, affordable and workforce relevant education, announced today that they have become Business Education Alliance members of AACSB International (AACSB). This prestigious global nonprofit association synonymous with promoting the highest standards in business education connects educators, students, and businesses to achieve a common goal: to create the next generation of great leaders. As an international accrediting body, AACSB is known, worldwide, for awarding the longest-standing, most recognized form of specialized accreditation that an institution and its business programs can earn.

As a leader in higher education, AP is committed to further aligning itself with institutions that have a high standard of excellence. By partnering with AACSB in this way, AP will strengthen its connections with like-minded organizations and institutions.

Both AP and AACSB help to drive positive change through business education. Because many of AP's university partner business schools and their programs are AACSB-accredited, it is a natural extension of our partnerships to support these efforts.

Becoming a member of AACSB helps AP continue to hear from the universities it serves and shape its offerings to meet the changing needs of schools and their students.

"Joining the Business Education Alliance is an empowering step towards building a more connected, globally diverse future," said Geoff Perry, executive vice president and global chief membership officer at AACSB. "We are excited about the addition of Academic Partnerships and the collaboration and innovation they will bring."

AP is a leading online facilitator focused primarily on adult learners and a partner to approximately 55 universities, primarily regional universities, across North America.

About Academic Partnerships

Based in Dallas, Texas, Academic Partnerships is an online facilitator that assists primarily public institutions of higher education across North America in taking their academic programs online and recruits and retains qualified students through program completion. AP's mission is to expand access to top-quality, affordable and workforce relevant education, especially for working and adult students. Founded in digital innovation more than a decade ago, Academic Partnerships brings single-minded dedication, an integrated set of services and data-driven performance to our collaboration with university partners—even more so as we face the challenges brought on by COVID-19. For more information on innovative online learning solutions, please visit www.academicpartnerships.com.

About AACSB International

Established in 1916, AACSB International (AACSB) is the world's largest business education alliance, connecting educators, learners, and business to create the next generation of great leaders. With a presence in more than 100 countries and territories, AACSB fosters engagement, accelerates innovation, and amplifies impact in business education. Learn how AACSB is transforming business education for a better society at aacsb.edu.

View original content:

SOURCE Academic Partnerships