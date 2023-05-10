Scantron Technology Solutions Unveils New Brand Identity Reflecting Company's Transformation and Focus on the Future of IT and Cybersecurity

The division unveiled a new visual identity, new website, and refreshed positioning.

OMAHA, Neb., May 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Scantron Technology Solutions, a division of the Scantron Corporation and a leading nationwide technology solutions provider, announced today that it has rebranded to Secur-Serv™ to reflect its focus on cybersecurity and IT transformation. The new brand represents the commitment to providing exceptional managed services that break through conventional solutions and inspire a more inventive approach to technology.

Following the acquisition of ServRight in 2021, Secur-Serv expanded its field service personnel to over 3000 technicians, enabling a greater depth of expertise and expansion of onsite services to businesses nationwide. In addition, Secur-Serv has focused on expanding its cybersecurity and cloud solutions to position itself for continued success in the managed services space.

"At Secur-Serv, we've evolved from legacy device support to a security-first Technology Solutions Provider focused on modernization and digital transformation," said Cathy Pickoski, CEO of Scantron Corporation. "Our new name and logo, featuring a shield, embody our commitment to protecting our clients from security vulnerabilities and IT challenges."

The Secur-Serv name is rooted in the company's commitment to providing exceptional customer support for Managed IT, Managed Print, Managed Device, and Cybersecurity services to thousands of companies across the United States.

"We're committed to providing exceptional managed services that help our clients become leading organizations in their respective industries," added Pickoski. "Our extensive knowledge about managed services allows us to offer a range of solutions enabling our clients to focus on their core business while we manage their IT needs."

"Together with our clients, we're building a future where technology works for people, not the other way around," said Pickoski. "We're excited to continue our journey as Secur-Serv and to help our clients achieve their goals through transformative managed services."

To learn more about Secur-Serv and its managed services offerings, visit secur-serv.com.

About Secur-Serv, a division of Scantron Corporation: Secur-Serv is a security-first managed services provider that prioritizes and places security at the center of everything it does. The company provides Managed IT, Managed Print, Managed Device, and Cybersecurity services to companies of every size across the United States. With over 3000 field service technicians, a Network Operating Center based in Omaha, NE and extensive service offerings, Secur-Serv is a leading MSP for all things IT. For more information, visit secur-serv.com.

About Scantron Corporation: Scantron Corporation is a global, diversified company that empowers growth through intelligent, mission-critical assessment, technology, and data capture solutions for business, education, certification, and government clients around the world. The company provides managed technology support for several hundred thousand IT devices and endpoints, manages millions of copied pages, delivers hundreds of millions of high-precision, scannable answer sheets, and supports educational institutions, certifying bodies, small to large businesses, and government agencies across the globe. Scantron is headquartered in the Twin Cities of Minnesota, with other locations in, Omaha, Nebraska, Salt Lake City, Utah and Lancaster, Pennsylvania. For more information visit www.scantron.com.

