Ionis to host 2023 virtual Annual Meeting of Stockholders

CARLSBAD, Calif., May 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: IONS) today announced that management will conduct its 2023 virtual Annual Meeting of Stockholders followed by a general corporate update on Thursday, June 1, 2023.

The agenda for the event is as follows:

5:00 p.m. – 5:15 p.m. ET ( 2:00 p.m. – 2:15 p.m. PT ) – Virtual Annual Meeting of Stockholders

5:30 p.m. ET ( 2:30 p.m. PT ) – Virtual corporate update

About Ionis Pharmaceuticals

For more than 30 years, Ionis has been a leader in RNA-targeted therapy, pioneering new markets and changing standards of care. Ionis currently has four marketed medicines and a promising late-stage pipeline highlighted by cardiovascular and neurological franchises. Our scientific innovation began and continues with the knowledge that sick people depend on us, which fuels our vision to become the leader in genetic medicine, utilizing a multi-platform approach to discover, develop and deliver life-transforming therapies.

