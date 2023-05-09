Bluum Unveils "The Modern Classroom" in Las Vegas Office to Transform The Immersive Learning Experience

LAS VEGAS, May 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bluum, is pleased to announce the opening of "The Modern Classroom" in their Las Vegas office. The Modern Classroom is designed to transform the learning experience by providing an environment that encourages critical thinking, adapts to student needs, promotes collaboration, increases student engagement, and heightens motivation to learn.

To Learn More, Visit: https://www.bluum.com

"Technology is not a substitute for a teacher, but a tool that, when used effectively, can enhance the teacher's ability to engage and inspire students to reach their full potential," Wayne Lawson

The Modern Classroom is equipped with the latest educational technology solutions and tools to support teachers and students in achieving their educational goals. With interactive flat panels, software, STEM products and other cutting-edge classroom solutions, students will be able to engage in collaborative and interactive learning experiences that foster critical thinking and problem-solving skills.

About Bluum

At Bluum, we provide technology design, engineering, solutions and services that make business and learning environments more exciting, accessible and interactive, empowering professionals with the resources and knowledge they need to build a brighter tomorrow. Visit Bluum and Bluum Technology to learn more.

About Wayne Lawson

Wayne Lawson, a seasoned educator with nearly two decades of experience, has devoted his life to teaching and has positively impacted numerous students by enabling them to realize their full potential and develop a lifelong love of learning. Wayne's enthusiasm for educational technology has led him to spearhead the integration of cutting-edge tools and methodologies into his teaching methods.

