Vexcel Announces Complimentary Access to High-Resolution Imagery in Australia and New Zealand

Within Vexcel's web-based Viewer platform, users will get access to select tools and aerial imagery for the metro areas in Australia and New Zealand

CENTENNIAL, Colo., May 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Vexcel Data Program announced today free access to aerial imagery in Australia and New Zealand through its web-based platform, Viewer. This no-cost access provides government and commercial users with highly accurate, high-resolution imagery of major metro areas such as Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane, Perth, Auckland, Wellington, and Christchurch. Organisations in Australia and New Zealand are eligible to participate in this free offering.

Oblique imagery from Vexcel Data Program (PRNewswire)

Providing aerial data to end users in Australia and New Zealand at zero cost improves a user's ability to solve some of the most pressing problems of today with enhanced visualisation and analysis tools. This foundational experience with Vexcel imagery helps drive more accurate and informed decision-making, such as remote inspection of assets, monitoring change at a location, detecting surface details, and so much more. The readily accessible data is available immediately and supports multiple industries, from government to construction, landscaping to solar, roofing to utilities and beyond.

Vexcel collects high-resolution aerial imagery across urban areas in Australia and New Zealand on a regular basis, covering 80% of the population in Australia and 56% of the population in New Zealand. Multiple imagery products, including current and historical collections, are available within Vexcel's Viewer platform, such as:

Oblique: a 45-degree imagery product, helping users see properties from all angles (north, south, east, west) at 7.5cm resolution

TrueOrtho: a top-down view of structures and properties without building lean and no visible seamlines at 7.5cm resolution

Multispectral: a near-infrared product delivered in color-infrared, highlighting vegetation and impervious surfaces at 7.5cm resolution

In addition, end users will have access to multiple tools found within Viewer, giving them greater ability to gain even more valuable information beyond visualisation. Some of these tools include:

Measurement and drawing tools: find the area or length of a specific building or property

Compass tool: switch between all views at a particular location with the ease of a button

Before and after slider: easily detect change on a property

Import: bring your CSV files and geospatial data into Viewer to overlay important map information

And more!

Vexcel captures its aerial imagery with award-winning UltraCam sensors, manufactured by Vexcel Imaging, which are radiometrically and geometrically calibrated to collect the highest quality aerial imagery in the market. Plus, Vexcel matches its aerial imagery against ground control points, resulting in highly accurate location intelligence that provides a complete understanding of a property and its condition.

Beyond the free visualisation, Vexcel also provides a pathway for end users to upgrade their experience as needed, whether through access to additional tools and property information in Viewer, exporting data, or programmatic access via APIs. Additional platform integrations and channels include Image Services for ArcGIS, Web Map Tile Service, and MapControl SDK.

Get Access Today

View aerial imagery. Scout and plan your next projects. Learn more at: vexceldata.com/anz-viewer.

List of urban areas included in offer:

Australia : Sydney , Melbourne , Brisbane , Perth , Adelaide , Canberra , Hobart, Darwin, Gold Coast , Newcastle, Tweed Heads, Maitland, Sunshine Coast , Wollongong, Geelong, Townsville, Cairns, Toowoomba, Ballarat, Bendigo, Albury, Wodonga, Launceston, Mackay, Rockhampton, Bunbury, Bundaberg, Coffs Harbour, Hervey Bay , Wagga Wagga, Shepparton, Mooroopna, Mildura, Wentworthville, Lismore, Crows Nest, Albany, Maryborough, Ballina, Morisset, Cooranbong, Gympie, Echuca, Moama, Grafton, Murray Bridge , Batemans Bay

New Zealand : Auckland , Wellington , Christchurch , Hamilton , Tauranga, Lower Hutt, Porirua, Hibiscus Coast, Nelson, Upper Hutt

More Info

About Vexcel

For over 30 years, Vexcel has been the industry leader in the photogrammetric and remote sensing space, providing the world's largest aerial imagery library of cloud-based geospatial data. Vexcel's Data Program provides the highest caliber of aerial data to help solve real-world problems, drive better AI/ML results, and strengthen innovation across multiple industries. Vexcel's unique technology stack results in unrivaled image quality, helping customers streamline workflows and integrate data into third-party platforms with confidence and ease. Vexcel currently collects imagery in 30+ countries, from Oblique to True Ortho, DSM to Multispectral products. Learn more at vexceldata.com.

