Procure IT to Deliver Industry-First Data-driven Platform for IT Sourcing, Spend, Performance & Risk Management

CARROLLTON, Texas and LAS VEGAS, May 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Randy Jeter, Andrew Laughter, William Hiatt and Dylan Bouterse, the executives behind the successful launch of RapidScale and its sale to Cox Business in 2018, announced today the merger of four technology advisory firms to form Procure IT, a game-changing data-driven IT procurement and management company.

RapidScale Co-Founders Lead Merger to Launch Game-Changing IT Procurement & Management Company

Procure IT promises to combine people, processes and software to create an industry-first platform for IT sourcing and spend, performance and risk management.

"We believe the market demands more than another – albeit bigger – technology consulting firm," said Randy Jeter, Procure IT Managing Partner and former RapidScale CEO. "Procure IT's mission is to become an IT procurement and management company powered by a data-driven platform for predictive IT purchasing, cost control, performance and risk management."

Merging Resources & Leadership

Procure IT was formed from the merger of four technology companies:

Premiere Worldwide is an Irvine, California , technology advisory company founded in 2004 by Rick Hand and acquired by Jeter in 2011.

Krewe Advisory Group is a Longwood, Florida , based team of enterprise technology advisors headed by Laughter and Bouterse to help businesses navigate strategic initiatives and align technology with business outcomes.

Mercury Communication Services is a Dallas -based cloud and on-premises communications solutions provider with more than 43 years of experience delivering technology to more than 2,000 companies. Mercury brings proven processes in design, implementation and support of thousands of projects nationally. is a-based cloud and on-premises communications solutions provider with more than 43 years of experience delivering technology to more than 2,000 companies. Mercury brings proven processes in design, implementation and support of thousands of projects nationally.

Premier Technology Advisors is a Rockville, Maryland , executive technology consulting firm with an eight-year track record of delivering converged solutions, consulting and managed services to more than 400 businesses. is a, executive technology consulting firm with an eight-year track record of delivering converged solutions, consulting and managed services to more than 400 businesses.

As Procure IT, these companies leverage decades of expertise in technology sourcing, proven processes and relationships with more than 350 IT suppliers to service more than 3,000 businesses nationwide.

Premier Technology's CEO Jordan Solender, a former Dell and Apple employee, joins Jeter, Laughter, Hiatt and Bourtese as a Managing Partner for Procure IT. The executive leadership team has more than 90 years of combined experience leading technology companies through growth and exit.

Tackling Today's IT Challenges

These leaders are bringing the weight of their experience and the resources of their respective organizations to tackle critical challenges in tech sourcing and management, including:

A fragmented IT advisor landscape that results in patchwork solutions and vendor finger-pointing

High volumes of data on IT usage, performance and spending that are disaggregated, uncorrelated and untapped

Snapshot data analysis that can't keep pace with ever-changing IT requirements

Procure IT's strategic approach includes:

Strategic acquisitions of MSPs, VARs, agents and ISVs to deliver holistic procurement, professional services and managed services

Aggregation, correlation and algorithmic analysis of large data sets on client's IT expenses, usage, vendors, network and application performance

True customer lifecycle management through a proprietary CX Platform with continuous reporting on clients' IT spending, performance and risk

Supporting Acquisition Partner Quotes

"The technology advisory space is maturing and consolidating, and there are many opportunities for partners to exit or be part of a roll-up. Instead, Procure IT offered my company, Premier Technology Advisors, the opportunity to create a blueprint for the next-generation technology advisory company, which delivers customer-focused, data-driven sourcing and management under one umbrella."

– Jordan Solender, CEO, Premier Technology Advisors

"Owning a communications business for more than 43 years, I've had a front-row seat to the amazing evolution of technology. Technology is the fastest-changing industry in the world. Keeping pace is a challenge for all businesses, but one that Procure IT understands and is tackling with the three-pronged approach of people, processes and systems to help our clients make better business technology decisions today and well into the future. Mercury's customers are in great hands with Procure IT."

– Greg Osler, Founder & President, Mercury Communication Services

More Information

To learn more about leveraging the Procure IT platform to simplify and optimize your company's IT environment, visit www.procureit.com. To speak to a Procure IT sourcing expert, visit www.procureit.com/contact or contactus@procureit.com.

Partners interested in more information about opportunities to join Procure IT can book a meeting with our team at the Channel Partners Conference & Expo, May 1-4 in Las Vegas, by emailing partners@procureit.com.

Suppliers interested in becoming part of the Procure IT platform can connect with the supplier management team by emailing suppliers@procureit.com.

About Procure IT

Procure IT, the data-driven IT procurement and management company, simplifies IT sourcing and expense, performance and risk management for businesses of all sizes – from small and medium businesses (SMBs) to global enterprises. Procure IT leverages decades of expertise in technology sourcing, relationships with more than 350 IT suppliers, proven processes and a proprietary CX software platform to help business clients save time and money while ensuring they have the technology they need to succeed in a competitive marketplace. Procure IT advises more than 3,000 businesses nationwide, speeding sourcing by 5X and reducing spending by 25 percent. For more information, visit www.procureit.com or engage with us on LinkedIn.

Media Contact

Khali Henderson

BuzzTheory (for Procure IT)

480.848.6726

khenderson@buzztheory.com

View original content:

SOURCE Procure IT