California Based Retailer Takes Further Strides into Sports as LAFC Associate Partner for 2023 Season

LOS ANGELES, May 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Pacsun announced its official partnership with Los Angeles Football Club as a Community Outreach Associate Partner for its 2023 regular season. Pacsun will be an official associate sponsor for the LAFC Youth Leadership Program, integrating in several events and programming throughout the year with the Club that benefit local students and kids throughout Los Angeles.

PACSUN STRENGTHENS HOMETOWN TIES WITH LOS ANGELES FOOTBALL CLUB PARTNERSHIP (PRNewswire)

Pacsun will be recognized as an Official Marketing Partner of LAFC. As a part of the partnership, Pacsun will be donating denim, clothing and additional apparel during activations all season long, including a Mock Interview Day to help high schoolers practice interviewing and a Bresee Backpack Day to fill backpacks with necessary school supplies. Pacsun will also have a presence at several LAFC Fan Fests, that start four hours prior to kick-off, giving fans the opportunity to win game tickets, access to Pacsun events, co-branded swag, other big ticket items and more.

"We are honored to collaborate with the Los Angeles Football Club, the LAFC Youth Leadership Program, and the Breese Youth Center as their only LA-based style partner. Pacsun and LAFC share the mission to elevate and empower youth and promote positive social, psychological, and academic outcomes for young people," said Brie Olson, Co-CEO at Pacsun. "Pacsun actively commits to participate in the causes focused on issues affecting today's youth, including mental health, social and racial injustices, and youth development, especially those causes with close ties to Pacsun's roots in Southern California."

"We are thrilled to welcome Pacsun to the Black & Gold Family," said Alex Truitt, VP of Partnership Marketing at LAFC. "Pacsun is a true community partner and we look forward to working together on the LAFC Youth Leadership Program and other events to continue to make a positive impact in Los Angeles."

The Bresee Youth Center's mission is to battle poverty by empowering youth and families in Los Angeles with the skills, resources, and relationships necessary to thrive. Bresee is located in Central Los Angeles and has been serving the community since 1982. The Youth Leadership Program is a leadership development program for high school students to serve the younger generation as community soccer coaches and mentors.

Pacsun continues to evolve its efforts to inspire positive development through philanthropy and fashion by incorporating cultural touch points relevant to its community, like sports, to further identify with consumers, as seen also through recent partnerships with The Rams and Formula 1.

Pacsun has already begun activating at BMO Stadium by partnering with creators and friends of Pacsun, as well as collaboratively with LAFC for engaging content across their social media platforms. Consumers should look out for more exciting news and events to come throughout the season.

Pacsun Logo (PRNewswire)

