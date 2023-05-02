Mixpanel targets 'full user journey' with launch of Marketing Analytics

Marketers can now understand users' complete journey pre- and post-acquisition with Mixpanel

SAN FRANCISCO, May 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mixpanel , the pioneer of event analytics, is expanding its focus beyond product teams to bring the power of event-based analytics to marketers.

Today, marketers use legacy tools like Google Analytics to learn how prospects interact with ads and content, but that's where the understanding typically ends. After conversion, product teams begin tracking "events" users perform in the app to build better features. But brands need a granular, joined-up, view of the user's entire journey so marketing can drive growth by attracting groups of users that get long-term value from the app.

That's why Mixpanel has expanded its event-based analytics tool to meet the needs of modern digital marketers. With Mixpanel Marketing Analytics, brands can:

Understand which channels drive new users with multi-touch attribution, and understand the various paths a new user takes towards building long term value

Increase Return on Advertising Spend (ROAS) by regularly monitoring channel and campaign performance

Identify a brand's most valuable customer segments to improve campaign targeting by building demographic or behavioral cohorts

Measure how different groups of users interact with content so the website can be tailored based on what's engaging user cohorts that actually matter to the bottomline

Mauricio Saez, Data Insights Director, Talent.com shared: "At Talent.com, we use Mixpanel to understand the user behaviour on our platform. The tool provides deep insight into different user cohorts and how they engage with our app and website. Being able to combine this insight with our different advertising campaigns, specifically to improve the effectiveness of our search engine advertising, helps us better understand power users, the effectiveness of our buying channels, make better marketing investments and ultimately delivers strong Return on our Advertising Spend (ROAS)."

Marketers can also collect and centralize data with a Customer Data Platform (CDP) like Twilio's Segment before feeding it to Mixpanel to power extremely personalized customer experiences, in real time.

For brands that have a CDP in place, event analytics can help them take this a step further by harnessing their first-party data to personalize the customer's on-going experience based on the actions they take within the brand's app. For example, if a certain type of user frequently churns when it's time to upgrade, perhaps the new payment plan can be spread across a number of months.

Amir Movafaghi, CEO, Mixpanel commented: "Mixpanel has been innovating on event analytics since 2010. Tracking user 'events' provides the most granular understanding and as third-party cookies disappear, brands are telling us they want to expand this approach to their marketing efforts to gain the complete picture of the customer's entire journey using first-party data. Google has clearly recognized this, too, with GA4 being reengineered to become event-based. But we're confident it's much easier for Mixpanel to add marketing analytics than it is for Google or Adobe to master events."

Released today, Mixpanel Marketing Analytics comes with a ready-built template so marketers accustomed to the Google Analytics dashboard can transition to Mixpanel while seeing standard marketing metrics that are familiar right alongside conversion and other in-product engagement metrics.

