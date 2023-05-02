Miller-Motte College Creates Bachelor of Science Degrees in Cloud Computing and Software Development to Add to Growing Online Catalog

Virtual Education Helps Meet Needs of Students Across the Country

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn., May 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Miller-Motte College (MMC) has included two new online Bachelor of Science Degrees in Cloud Computing and Software Development to address the needs of students. Both degree programs are a part of the school's expanding selection of technology-focused career paths.

Miller-Motte College (PRNewswire)

"Today, people have more opportunities than ever to customize their educational experience," said Andrea Snow, SVP of Academics & Career Services at Ancora , parent company to Miller-Motte College. "Virtual learning has changed the structure of the classroom and as leaders in this field, we want to provide pathways that work with the modern-day student, not against them. It's the reason why we feel so strongly about offering programs that meet students where they need to be met and developing a timeline that supports the individual as they advance their career."

Bachelor of Science in Cloud Computing

Usage of cloud computing technology has become a more common practice among organizations and businesses as it helps support and share on-demand resources. The industry was recently ranked second in Forbes Five Top Industries For Job Seekers In 2023.

Miller Motte's Cloud Computing Bachelor of Science program is designed to help students learn how to effectively manage the various phases of an IT project, assess major cloud computing issues, deploy and configure virtual networking, and troubleshoot real-world hardware and software applications.

Cloud Computing students will receive education and training on relevant skills, including but not limited to:

PC Operating Systems, this course provides an overview of installing, configuring and maintaining operating systems on devices, the basics of networking and security/forensics, properly and safely diagnosing, resolving and documenting common hardware and software issues while applying troubleshooting skills.

Introduction to Programming in Python, where students can delve into how imports, modules, and packages work in Python, how to handle errors to prevent apps from crashing, as well as file manipulation. In addition, students will analyze how data is created, stored, accessed, and how the organization works with data to support organizational needs.

Information Technology Project Management, which introduces students to business strategies for IT investments, digitization and transformation of business and organizational capability, design and implementation of IT architecture and IT governance.

Introduction to Cryptography, exposes students to the concepts of block ciphers and message authentication codes, public key encryption, digital signatures, and key establishment.

Bachelor of Science in Software Development

As businesses become more reliant on software solutions and increased interest in artificial intelligence, tech talent is leading the market. More than 200,000 additional tech jobs were added in October 2022, according to Forrester . With tech roles creating a pipeline in many industries, U.S. News & World Report listed software development as the number one job of 2023.

The Software Development Bachelor of Science program weaves together database management, analytics, computer security fundamentals, and website development and design to create a more holistic approach to becoming proficient in the industry and having the opportunity to pursue entry level careers.

Software Development students will receive education and training on relevant skills, including but not limited to:

Ethical Hacking, this course helps students identify security threats and attack vectors, attack detection and prevention. Students will also complete performance labs related to ethical hacking.

Web Design Essentials, this allows students to focus on the fundamentals of designing websites and web pages using basic HTML code and authoring tools. The course will also help guide students on the use of collaborative web technologies in a web development or research project, and prepare site pages for publication.

Game Development Essentials, this introduces the framework of interactive computer game creation, design process, content research and storyboard creation for developing a gaming program. It also exposes students to program flow modeling, code creation, and result evaluation and modification practices in the field.

Mobile Application Development, allows students to examine the creation of mobile solutions for a variety of platforms, including major mobile operating systems. Some of the areas covered will dive into device architecture, programming languages, software engineering, user interface design, and app distribution.

Earning a Bachelor of Science Degree in Cloud Computing or Software Development from Miller-Motte College provides students with flexible online learning. Enrollment is on a rolling basis with classes beginning every 5 to 10 weeks and programs that can be completed within 33 months.

*Miller-Motte College does not guarantee employment or salary. Students located in California cannot enroll in or attend Miller-Motte College.

About Miller-Motte College

Miller-Motte College has convenient locations in Georgia, North Carolina, Oklahoma, South Carolina, and Tennessee offering training programs in Business, Healthcare, Technology, Education, and Skilled Trades (programs vary by location). Miller-Motte College also offers online learning, including Bachelor of Science degree programs in Accounting, Marketing, Human Resources Management, Business Management, Cybersecurity, IT Management, Computer Science, Data Management, Cloud Computing, Network Ops & Security, Software Development, Healthcare Management, and Allied Health Management. The online programs are delivered through the Chattanooga, TN campus. Graduates have access to career assistance including guidance from our Career Services team, resume updates, workshops, and more. Learn more at www.miller-motte.edu .

