Instacart and PetSmart Expand Partnership Across North America

SAN FRANCISCO, May 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Instacart, the leading grocery technology company in North America, today announced the expansion of its partnership with PetSmart, the leading pet retailer, to offer same-day delivery from the Instacart App and website from nearly 1,500 PetSmart stores across the U.S. The expansion into the U.S. follows the successful launch of the partnership to power same-day delivery from over 150 PetSmart stores in Canada.

Customers can now shop for thousands of their favorite PetSmart pet products, including food, treats, toys, accessories, and even large items like dog crates, cat towers, and aquariums, delivered straight to their doorstep in as fast as an hour via Instacart. PetSmart's use of Instacart's innovative Big & Bulky fulfillment solution ensures that even large items can be delivered with ease and convenience for both customers and shoppers.

"At PetSmart, we exceed pet parent needs and expectations by giving them more convenient options to shop with us," said Cherise Ordlock, Senior Vice President of Digital at PetSmart. "By expanding our Instacart partnership into the U.S., we are further enhancing our unrivaled shopping experience, providing even more convenience and accessibility to help pet parents quickly get products and solutions for pets of all species."

"We're thrilled to expand our partnership with PetSmart and offer pet parents across North America access to PetSmart's unparalleled selection of pet essentials," said Chris Rogers, Chief Business Officer at Instacart. "From food and toys to grooming supplies, we're excited to partner with PetSmart to deliver a seamless shopping experience for pet owners across America and make their lives easier and their pets happier with just a few clicks."

To begin shopping from PetSmart for same-day delivery via Instacart, customers can visit https://www.instacart.com/store/petsmart/storefront or select the PetSmart storefront on the Instacart App. For all orders, an Instacart shopper will pick and deliver the order within the customer's chosen delivery time frame.

