iHerb Names Miriee Chang as Chief Operating Officer

Newly established role will further streamline operations and enhance operational effectiveness

IRVINE, Calif., May 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- iHerb Holdings, LLC, announced that Miriee Chang has been named its Chief Operating Officer (COO). Mrs. Chang brings significant leadership experience to the position having previously held the role of Executive Vice President (EVP) of Business Development & Global Logistics at iHerb.

iHerb announces Miriee Chang as Chief Operating Officer (PRNewswire)

Mrs. Chang's appointment is part of iHerb's larger effort to enhance its operational structure and further align resources in order to best support its global growth opportunities. Miriee brings substantial experience in global logistics, international markets and operational oversight from over 15 years managing global operations. In this new role, she will help iHerb continue to develop innovative solutions and drive forward the company's mission of making health and wellness accessible to all.

"I am pleased to announce Miriee Chang has been promoted to iHerb's Chief Operating Officer (COO). Miriee's determination and reliability have helped us grow iHerb and execute on our mission of making health and wellness products available to people all over the world," announced CEO, Emun Zabihi. "Given Miriee's vast experience and powerful combination of strategic vision and operational acumen, she is well equipped to lead positive change across the organization for continued success moving forward."

As COO, Miriee will oversee iHerb's Operations Team and 3PL partners across 8 fulfillment centers and inventory hubs in the US and overseas. She will also oversee the Inventory Management Team, ensuring iHerb has the right products, in the right place at the right quantities to enable the company to continue to delight its customers in over 185 countries.

"I am honored to be named Chief Operating Officer of iHerb. It is clear that the opportunities ahead of us have never been more compelling, and I am excited to continue to help lead iHerb forward and execute on our many strategic initiatives," said Chang. "I am thrilled to take on this new expanded role as we align our teams to enhance our efforts to increase inventory and order accuracy, and expand our global operations and logistics network to get closer to our customers to drive even better service and deliver profitable growth."

About Miriee Chang

Miriee Chang has been appointed Chief Operating Officer as of April 2023. She is an accomplished professional with over 24 years of experience in key leadership positions. With iHerb, she has held roles such as Executive Vice President, Business Development & Global Logistics, Chief Operating Officer of iHerb Logistics, and Senior Vice President of iHerb Logistics Vice President Global Logistics. Prior to joining iHerb, Mrs. Chang served as Worldwide Account Manager at FedEx Express. She has a BS from California State University, Los Angeles.

About iHerb

Trusted by over 10M customers annually in over 180 countries, iHerb empowers people to enhance their health, happiness and well-being. As a multi-billion dollar eCommerce platform, we are on a mission to offer our customers earth's best selection of health and wellness products at the best possible value, delivered with the most convenient experience. We believe health and wellness should not be a privilege but a universal right made possible through compassion and our collective action – and everyone, no matter who they are or where they are, should have easy access to products that will help them live their healthiest, best life. https://www.iherb.com/

iHerb Logo (PRNewsfoto/iHerb) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE iHerb