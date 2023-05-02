A Classic with New Magnetic Appeal: OtterBox Introduces Commuter Series with MagSafe

FORT COLLINS, Colo., May 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The always on the go OtterBox case, Commuter Series, is ready for new adventures with MagSafe for iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max. Commuter Series with MagSafe has all the features and functions of the original two-piece case with the addition of magnetic capabilities that open a seamless ecosystem of accessories.

"Commuter Series is getting the perfect upgrade for people on the go," said OtterBox CEO JC Richardson. "The new magnetic array in Commuter Series with MagSafe brings simplicity to the busiest days by making it simple to power up, keep a wallet close at hand or mount your phone in the car. Plus, it's protective against daily drops, so it can handle subways to breakrooms, airports to boardrooms and everything in between."

Commuter Series with MagSafe is the thin, two-piece phone case, now with built-in magnets that keeps devices safe from drops in the office and out in the field.1 Designed to beat the daily grind, Commuter Series for MagSafe combines a sleek profile with robust defense and added grip to ensure the device is protected mile after mile.

Snap on an OtterBox MagSafe accessory to Commuter Series for the ultimate on the go experience. The Wireless Power Bank for MagSafe magnetically connects to the back of the case for a quick power boost between meetings. Mount this new case on your desk with Charging Stand with MagSafe. For quick access to wallet, snap on Wallet for MagSafe to keep essential cash and cards close. Check out the full line of OtterBox MagSafe accessories here.

Pair Commuter Series with MagSafe with an Amplify screen protector for total device protection. Amplify is fortified to survive 6-foot drops and outlast your unpredictable travel days. Amplify also comes in a blue light guard option to keep eyestrain at bay or privacy guard to keep screens shielded from wandering eyes on public transit commutes.

OtterBox Commuter Series with MagSafe for iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max is available now on otterbox.com.

About OtterBox:

OtterBox creates bold products that empower connection. From our humble beginnings in a Fort Collins, Colo., garage, we've leveraged more than 20 years of experience to become the No. 1-selling smartphone case brand in the U.S.2 We've also expanded our portfolio of products to include screen protection, power accessories and business-to-business solutions.

At the core of every OtterBox innovation is the goal of giving. Through the OtterCares Foundation, we invest in programs and projects that inspire kids to be entrepreneurs, philanthropists and makers.

Explore more at otterbox.com.

1 Commuter Series for MagSafe is NOT protective against water. Will provide added protection against drops and shock.

2Source: The NPD Group/ U.S. Retail Tracking Service: Cell Phone Device Protection / Units Sold / Jan. 2017 – Jan. 2021

