Brand Institute Partners with Baseball Legend Carlos Beltrán on the Development of the Hacienda El Patrimonio Brand

MIAMI, May 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Brand Institute, the global leader in brand name development, is excited to announce its partnership with baseball legend Carlos Beltrán on the brand identity development for Hacienda El Patrimonio, an estate located in the foothills of the central mountain range in Morovis, Puerto Rico. Carlos Beltrán, a former Major League Baseball outfielder and designated hitter, is a nine-time All-Star, three-time Gold Glove Award winner, and two-time Silver Slugger Award winner. He is also the winner of the 2017 World Series as a player for the Houston Astros.

Hacienda El Patrimonio offers visitors a unique agricultural experience, surrounded by serene rivers, green hills, a rustic gazebo, and breath-taking surroundings. It provides a perfect location for weddings, birthdays, anniversaries, corporate events, and other special occasions. Carlos Beltrán fell in love with the nature and tranquility that the Hacienda offers and is thrilled to welcome guests to this slice of paradise in the heart of Puerto Rico.

"We are extremely proud to have partnered with Carlos Beltrán, a generous and passionate individual who shares our commitment to excellence and creating unique customer experiences," said James L. Dettore, CEO of Brand Institute.

The tagline "Reconnecta Contigo," which means "Reconnect with You" in Spanish, was created by Brand Institute and reflects the positioning of the business and the property. It is a place where visitors can disconnect from their devices, get back to nature, enjoy beautiful and peaceful surroundings, and spend time with their loved ones. Brand Institute is also proud to have developed the logo for the business.

"We believe that Hacienda El Patrimonio offers a one-of-a-kind experience that allows visitors to escape the hustle and bustle of daily life and reconnect with themselves," added Dettore. "We are excited to be a part of this project and look forward to seeing the property thrive under Carlos Beltrán's leadership."

Hacienda El Patrimonio is a perfect destination for anyone seeking an unforgettable experience in Puerto Rico. We invite you to come and reconnect with yourself, your loved ones, and nature.

