PRMG Hires Ellen Skaggs as New HECM Divisional Manager to Help Seniors Benefit from Reverse Mortgages

CORONA, Calif., May 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- PRMG, a nationwide leader in full-service mortgage lending, is proud to announce the hiring of Ellen Skaggs, as the new HECM Divisional Manager. Ellen has 38 years of experience in the mortgage industry, 16 of which she has specialized in reverse mortgages.

With Ellen's leadership, PRMG is committed to helping seniors and their families make informed decisions about reverse mortgages and enjoy the many benefits this financial product offers. As the new HECM Divisional Manager, Ellen will oversee the company's Home Equity Conversion Mortgage (HECM) division, which specializes in reverse mortgages.

Reverse mortgages are a popular financial product that allows seniors aged 62 and over to convert a portion of their home equity into tax-free cash without having to sell their home, give up ownership, or take on a new mortgage payment. Reverse mortgages can help seniors pay for medical expenses, home repairs, travel, or other expenses, as well as provide a cushion for unexpected costs or emergencies.

"With Ellen at the helm of our HECM division, PRMG is well-positioned to help seniors unlock the full potential of their home equity," said Chris Sorensen, SVP, Director of National Retail Production. "We understand the unique financial needs and challenges that seniors face, and we are dedicated to providing them with customized solutions that meet their specific goals and priorities."

Ellen brings an unparalleled level of expertise and knowledge to PRMG as she has spent 8 years running the New American Funding HECM Division. Ellen also holds the esteemed CRMP (Certified Reverse Mortgage Professional) designation. There are currently only 200 in the nation because of its ridged certification process and ongoing annual training. During her tenure at NAF, she has helped hundreds of seniors and their families navigate the complexities of reverse mortgages, enabling them to reach their financial goals. Her expertise further extends to FHA, VA, and Conventional loans for both purchase and refinance transactions, and she has closed over 4500 loans in the mortgage banking industry. Her remarkable knowledge and experience are invaluable assets to PRMG.

Having Ellen join the already esteemed PRMG HECM Team, which includes Carmen Altamirano and Steve Holguin, along with her two processors that have been a part of her team for many years, is sure to be a Powerhouse Team!

"I am a firm believer in excellent customer service and competitive pricing. Today, I focus on helping seniors fund their retirement using a Reverse Mortgage. As past chairwoman of the Orange County chapter of the NAIPC (National Aging-In-Place Council), my passion is educating the public about the benefits of Reverse Mortgages and what they can accomplish," said Ellen Skaggs.

PRMG is committed to serving seniors and their families with integrity, transparency, and professionalism. With the hiring of Ellen, PRMG is poised to expand its reach and impact in the reverse mortgage industry and help more seniors benefit from this powerful financial product.

For more information about reverse mortgages and how PRMG can help you or your loved ones, please visit www.prmg.net. To contact Ellen Skaggs, via email: ESkaggs@prmg.net or phone: 951-226-3429. If you have any questions regarding the HECM team, they can be reached via email: HECM411@PRMG.NET

