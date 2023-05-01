Match Group Releases Annual Impact Report

Report Highlights Company's Environmental, Social, and Governance Progress and Initiatives in 2022

DALLAS, May 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Match Group (NASDAQ: MTCH) released its third annual Impact Report , which highlights the Company's environmental, social, and governance performance for 2022, as well as progress made since its Impact Report was published last year.

Match Group (PRNewsfoto/Match Group) (PRNewswire)

"I am incredibly proud of Match Group's deep-rooted dedication and passion to champion meaningful connections for every single person worldwide," Match Group CEO, Bernard Kim said. "Through our relentless focus on fostering an inclusive, sustainable, and collaborative workplace culture, strict attention to trust and safety across our portfolio of apps, and a commitment to delivering on responsible business practices, Match Group is striving to build a strong foundation for which we can continue to grow from for years to come."

Match Group is committed to releasing an annual Impact Report, raising the bar across the industry to allow more people to find connections that enhance their lives safely, securely, and inclusively. The report can be viewed and downloaded at mtch.com/impact .

About Match Group

Match Group (NASDAQ: MTCH), through its portfolio companies, is a leading provider of digital technologies designed to help people make meaningful connections. Our global portfolio of brands includes Tinder®, Hinge®, Match®, Meetic®, OkCupid®, Pairs™, PlentyOfFish®, Azar®, Hakuna™, and more, each built to increase our users' likelihood of connecting with others. Through our trusted brands, we provide tailored services to meet the varying preferences of our users. Our services are available in over 40 languages to our users all over the world.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Match Group