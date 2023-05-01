LINKBANCORP, Inc. Announces First Quarter 2023 Financial Results

HARRISBURG, Pa., May 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- LINKBANCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ: LNKB) (the "Company"), the parent company of LINKBANK (the "Bank") reported a net loss of $1.55 million, or $0.10 per diluted share, for the quarter ended March 31, 2023. Excluding merger related expenses and a net loss on sale of securities, adjusted earnings were $783 thousand1, or $0.051 per diluted share for the first quarter of 2023.

LINKBANCORP, Inc. was formed in 2018 with a mission to positively impact lives through community banking. Its subsidiary bank, The Gratz Bank, is a Pennsylvania state-chartered bank serving individuals, families, nonprofits and business clients throughout Central and Southeastern Pennsylvania. LINKBANCORP, Inc. operates through 10 client solutions centers of The Gratz Bank and LINKBANK, a division of The Gratz Bank. (PRNewswire)

First Quarter 2023 Highlights

Stable and Growing Deposit Portfolio. Total deposits grew $37.7 million , or 16% annualized over the prior quarter end, including an increase in noninterest bearing deposits of $11.7 million , or 25% annualized, and $26.0 million in interest bearing deposits, or 14% annualized. Estimated uninsured deposits, excluding collateralized public funds and affiliate company accounts, totaled $387.8 million , or 39.4% of total deposits as of March 31, 2023 .

Strong Liquidity Position . The Company enhanced its on-balance sheet liquidity, with cash and cash equivalents as of March 31, 2023 of $51.7 million , up from $30.0 million at December 31, 2022 . Total liquidity, including all available borrowing capacity and brokered deposit availability, together with cash and cash equivalents and unpledged investment securities, totaled $511.0 million as of March 31, 2023 .

Solid Commercial Loan Growth . Total loans grew $17.5 million during the first quarter, representing a 7.7% annualized growth rate, driven primarily by commercial loan activity.

Funding Costs Drive Decline in Net Interest Income . Net interest income for the first quarter of 2023 was $8.0 million , compared to $9.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2022 and $7.5 million in the prior year first quarter. Net interest margin was 2.95% for the first quarter of 2023 compared to 3.36% for the fourth quarter of 2022. The linked quarter decrease was primarily due to higher interest expense on deposits outpacing the increase in interest income from loans.

Loss on Securities. The Company recognized a $2.37 million loss on the sale of subordinated notes issued by Signature Bank, which was closed by its regulator in March 2023 .

Transformational Merger. On February 22, 2023 , the Company entered into a definitive agreement with Partners Bancorp ("Partners"), the parent company of The Bank of Delmarva and Virginia Partners Bank, under which the companies will combine in an all-stock combination, valued at approximately $169.1 million , based on the Company's 10-day volume weighted average price of $8.08 as of February 21, 2023 , the day prior to the merger announcement. When the transaction is completed, the combined organization will be a leading Mid-Atlantic community banking franchise with nearly $3 billion in assets. In connection with the transaction, the Company enhanced its strong capital position, completing a private placement common stock offering resulting in $10 million in gross proceeds, and contributing $5 million of such proceeds to the Bank as additional capital.

CECL Adoption. On January 1, 2023 , the Company adopted ASU 2016-13, which replaced the former "incurred loss" model for recognizing credit losses with an "expected loss" model (commonly referred to as "CECL"). The impact of the adoption included increases to the allowance for credit losses of $5.7 million related to loans, $900 thousand related to unfunded commitments and $600 thousand related to held-to-maturity securities, resulting in a decrease in retained earnings, net of tax effect, of approximately $5.4 million . For purposes of regulatory capital calculations, an election was made to phase-in the day one impact on retained earnings over three years.

___________________________ 1 See Appendix A — Reconciliation to Non-GAAP Financial Measures for the computation of this non-GAAP measure.

"We are pleased that in the midst of this unprecedented interest rate environment and industry disruption, we continue to grow both quality loans and core deposits, even as our results for the quarter clearly reflect the unique challenges of this period," said Andrew Samuel, Chief Executive Officer. "With our liquidity and capital positions, as well as continued strength in credit quality, we are very well positioned to successfully navigate this period, focused on growing lower cost deposits to counteract funding expense and continuing to grow loans and positively impact our communities."

Income Statement

Net interest income before the provision for credit losses for the first quarter of 2023 decreased to $8.0 million compared to $9.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2022. Net interest margin was 2.95% for the first quarter of 2023 compared to 3.36% for the fourth quarter of 2022. The decrease in net interest margin for the current quarter was due to the higher rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities, which outpaced the increase in the yield on interest earning assets. The overall rate and yield increases were driven by the multiple federal funds rate increases that occurred over the preceding twelve months, coupled with competition for deposits in the market. During the first quarter, the cost of funds increased 72 basis points as compared to the linked quarter which was partially offset by a 25 basis points increase in the average yield on interest-earning assets. The increase in the average yield on interest-earning assets was primarily due to the increase of the average yield on loans of 19 basis points to 5.09% during the first quarter of 2023.

During the first quarter, the Company was able to introduce the improved functionality of its new core technology platform, including enhanced cash management features. The Company has begun to see the fruits of these investments, as well as an increased internal focus and strategy on core deposit generation. For example, during the first quarter, 547 new checking accounts were opened for a total of $34 million in new deposits. Additionally, initiatives focused on professional services firms such as title companies, law firms, and property management companies, resulted in 96 new accounts being opened during the quarter, which are anticipated to fund over the course of the second quarter. Given these recent positive trends in acquiring lower cost core deposits, the Company anticipates its net interest margin will begin to stabilize as higher cost brokered deposits are allowed to mature and roll off, replaced by core accounts.

Noninterest income decreased from $508 thousand in the fourth quarter of 2022 to a loss of $1.9 million in the first quarter of 2023, primarily related to a recognized loss upon the sale of subordinated notes. Excluding the securities loss, noninterest income was relatively flat compared to the linked quarter.

Noninterest expense for the first quarter of 2023 decreased to $7.7 million compared to $8.4 million for the fourth quarter of 2022. This included a decrease in merger and system conversion related expenses from $973 thousand in the fourth quarter of 2022 to $587 thousand in the first quarter of 2023. In addition, salaries and employee benefits decreased from $4.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2022 to $4.1 million in the first quarter of 2023, largely attributable to performance-based bonuses recognized during the fourth quarter of 2022.

Balance Sheet

Total assets were $1.214 billion at March 31, 2023 compared to $1.164 billion at December 31, 2022 and $1.036 billion at March 31, 2022. Deposits and net loans as of March 31, 2023 totaled $984.5 million and $934.8 million, respectively, compared to deposits and net loans of $946.8 million and $923.2 million, respectively, at December 31, 2022 and $862.2 million and $727.6 million, respectively, at March 31, 2022.

Total loans increased $17.5 million from December 31, 2022 to March 31, 2023, or 7.7% annualized, with the average commercial loan size during the first quarter of 2023 totaling approximately $830,000.

In response to industry disruption, the Company proactively took steps during the quarter to enhance its on-balance sheet liquidity. Cash and cash equivalents increased to $51.7 million at March 31, 2023 from $30.0 million at December 31, 2022, representing a 72.4% increase. In addition to growth in core deposits, this position was supported by an additional $10 million in fixed-rate FHLB advances.

Deposits at March 31, 2023 totaled $984.5 million, representing a 16.2% annualized increase from December 31, 2022 which was driven by growth in interest and noninterest bearing deposits over the quarter. Noninterest bearing deposits increased from $192.8 million at December 31, 2022 to $204.5 million at March 31, 2023, representing a 24.7% annualized increase.

Shareholders' equity increased from $138.6 million at December 31, 2022 to $141.6 million at March 31, 2023. The increase included the impact of $10 million in proceeds from the February 2023 private placement, offset by a decrease in retained earnings due to the first quarter net loss, dividends paid of $1.2 million and the cumulative-effect adjustment from the adoption of CECL that decreased retained earnings by $5.4 million. Other comprehensive loss decreased by $1.2 million as a result of decreased unrealized losses on available-for-sale securities due to changes in the interest rate environment.

Asset Quality

In the first quarter of 2023, the Company recorded a provision for credit losses, calculated under the CECL model, of $293 thousand, compared to $100 thousand for the fourth quarter of 2022 under the incurred loss model. The provision expense was primarily due to loan growth and changes to the macroeconomic outlook.

Asset quality metrics remain strong. As of March 31, 2023, the Company's non-performing assets were $2.4 million, representing 0.20% of total assets. Non-performing assets at March 31, 2023 excluded purchased with credit deterioration ("PCD") loans with a balance of $2.5 million.

The allowance for credit losses was $10.5 million, or 1.11% of total loans at March 31, 2023, compared to the allowance for loan losses of 0.50% of total loans at December 31, 2022. The allowance for credit losses to nonperforming assets was 438.95% at March 31, 2023, compared to 186.64% at December 31, 2022.

Capital

The Bank's regulatory capital ratios are well in excess of regulatory minimums to be considered "well capitalized" as of March 31, 2023. The Bank's Total Capital Ratio and Tier 1 Capital Ratio increased to 13.53% and 12.32%, respectively, at March 31, 2023 from 12.89% and 12.41%, respectively, at December 31, 2022. The Company's ratio of Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets was 8.90%2 at March 31, 2023.

___________________________ 2 See Appendix A — Reconciliation to Non-GAAP Financial Measures for the computation of this non-GAAP measure.

ABOUT LINKBANCORP, Inc.

LINKBANCORP, Inc. was formed in 2018 with a mission to positively impact lives through community banking. Its subsidiary bank, LINKBANK, is a Pennsylvania state-chartered bank serving individuals, families, nonprofits and business clients throughout Central and Southeastern Pennsylvania through 10 client solutions centers and www.linkbank.com. LINKBANCORP, Inc. common stock is traded on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol "LNKB". For further company information, visit ir.linkbancorp.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are not statements of current or historical fact and involve substantial risks and uncertainties. Words such as "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "expects," "forecasts," "intends," "plans," "projects," "may," "will," "should," and other similar expressions can be used to identify forward-looking statements. Such statements are subject to factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from anticipated results. Among the risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those described in the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to the following: costs or difficulties associated with newly developed or acquired operations; risks related to the proposed merger with Partners; changes in general economic trends, including inflation and changes in interest rates; increased competition; changes in consumer demand for financial services; our ability to control costs and expenses; adverse developments in borrower industries and, in particular, declines in real estate values; changes in and compliance with federal and state laws that regulate our business and capital levels; our ability to raise capital as needed; and the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and actions taken by governments, businesses and individuals in response. The Company does not undertake, and specifically disclaims, any obligation to publicly revise any forward-looking statements to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events or circumstances after the date of such statements, except as required by law. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

LB-E

LB-D

LINKBANCORP, Inc. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Balance Sheet (Unaudited)















































March 31, 2023

December 31, 2022

September 30, 2022

June 30, 2022

March 31, 2022 (In Thousands, except share and per share data)



















ASSETS



















Noninterest-bearing cash equivalents

$ 4,545

$ 4,209

$ 8,711

$ 7,563

$ 6,425 Interest-bearing deposits with other institutions

47,190

25,802

66,085

55,433

102,704 Cash and cash equivalents

$ 51,735

$ 30,011

$ 74,796

$ 62,996

$ 109,129 Certificates of deposit with other banks

745

5,623

8,358

11,088

12,828 Securities available for sale, at fair value

86,804

78,813

78,698

85,756

93,202 Securities held to maturity, net of allowance for credit losses

38,986

31,822

32,571

28,816

5,000 Loans held for sale

—

—

—

—

4,074 Loans receivable, gross

945,371

927,871

863,969

790,406

731,061 Allowance for credit losses - loans

(10,526)

(4,666)

(4,569)

(3,890)

(3,443) Loans receivable, net

934,845

923,205

859,400

786,516

727,618 Investments in restricted bank stock

4,134

3,377

3,327

2,567

3,612 Premises and equipment, net

6,497

6,743

9,087

7,915

5,253 Right-of-Use Asset – Premises

10,058

10,219

8,920

4,513

4,605 Bank-owned life insurance

24,384

19,244

19,127

19,012

18,898 Goodwill and other intangible assets

36,833

36,894

36,955

37,020

37,085 Deferred tax asset

6,749

5,619

6,378

5,777

5,092 Accrued interest receivable and other assets

12,188

12,084

7,256

7,909

9,280 TOTAL ASSETS

$ 1,213,958

$ 1,163,654

$ 1,144,873

$ 1,059,885

$ 1,035,676 LIABILITIES



















Deposits:



















Demand, noninterest bearing

$ 204,495

$ 192,773

$ 184,857

$ 184,345

$ 165,228 Interest bearing

780,003

753,999

766,853

718,028

696,942 Total deposits

984,498

946,772

951,710

902,373

862,170 Other Borrowings

31,250

20,938

—

1,639

36,117 Subordinated Debt

40,441

40,484

40,526

40,585

20,653 Operating Lease Liabilities

10,058

10,219

8,921

4,513

4,606 Accrued interest payable and other liabilities

6,130

6,688

6,774

6,004

5,790 TOTAL LIABILITIES

1,072,377

1,025,101

1,007,931

955,114

929,336 SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY



















Preferred stock

—

—

—

—

— Common stock

250

149

149

99

99 Surplus

127,659

117,709

117,698

83,070

82,930 Retained earnings

18,911

27,100

27,525

26,491

25,623 Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income

(5,239)

(6,405)

(8,430)

(4,889)

(2,312) TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

141,581

138,553

136,942

104,771

106,340 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

$ 1,213,958

$ 1,163,654

$ 1,144,873

$ 1,059,885

$ 1,035,676 Common shares outstanding

16,221,692

14,939,640

14,939,640

9,838,435

9,826,435

LINKBANCORP, Inc. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited)































Three Months Ended



3/31/2023

12/31/2022

3/31/2022 (In Thousands, except share and per share data)











INTEREST AND DIVIDEND INCOME











Loans receivable, including fees

$ 11,762

$ 11,109

$ 7,763 Other

1,228

1,097

619 Total interest and dividend income

12,990

12,206

8,382 INTEREST EXPENSE











Deposits

4,517

2,465

665 Other Borrowings

87

335

33 Subordinated Debt

432

421

207 Total interest expense

5,036

3,221

905 NET INTEREST INCOME BEFORE PROVISION FOR

CREDIT LOSSES

7,954

8,985

7,477 Provision for credit losses

293

100

280 NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION FOR

CREDIT LOSSES

7,661

8,885

7,197 NONINTEREST INCOME











Service charges on deposit accounts

199

188

210 Bank-owned life insurance

140

116

110 Net realized (losses) gains on the sale of debt securities

(2,370)

—

13 Gain on sale of loans

—

—

180 Other

178

204

198 Total noninterest income

(1,853)

508

711 NONINTEREST EXPENSE











Salaries and employee benefits

4,120

4,612

3,656 Occupancy

707

616

281 Equipment and data processing

693

857

698 Professional fees

381

371

228 FDIC insurance

159

157

204 Bank Shares Tax

278

201

183 Merger & system conversion related expenses

587

973

— Other

812

658

848 Total noninterest expense

7,737

8,445

6,098 (Loss) income before income tax (benefit) expense

(1,929)

948

1,810 Income tax (benefit) expense

(376)

252

286 NET (LOSS) INCOME

$ (1,553)

$ 696

$ 1,524













(LOSS) EARNINGS PER SHARE, BASIC

$ (0.10)

$ 0.05

$ 0.16 (LOSS) EARNINGS PER SHARE, DILUTED

$ (0.10)

$ 0.05

$ 0.15 WEIGHTED-AVERAGE COMMON SHARES

OUTSTANDING,











BASIC

15,480,951

14,939,640

9,826,435 DILUTED

15,480,951

14,939,640

10,053,684

LINKBANCORP, Inc. and Subsidiaries Financial Highlights (Unaudited)





















For the Three Months Ended



('Dollars In Thousands) 3/31/2023

12/31/2022

3/31/2022







Operating Highlights

















Net Income $ (1,553)

$ 696

$ 1,524







Net Interest Income 7,954

8,985

7,477







Provision for Credit Losses 293

100

280







Non-Interest Income (1,853)

508

711







Non-Interest Expense 7,737

8,445

6,098







Earnings per Share, Basic (0.10)

0.05

0.16







Adjusted Earnings per Share, Basic (2) 0.05

0.10

0.15







Earnings per Share, Diluted (0.10)

0.05

0.15







Adjusted Earnings per Share, Diluted (2) 0.05

0.10

0.15



























Selected Operating Ratios

















Net Interest Margin 2.95 %

3.36 %

3.40 %







Annualized Return on Assets ("ROA") -0.52 %

0.24 %

0.63 %







Adjusted ROA2 0.27 %

0.50 %

0.63 %







Annualized Return on Equity ("ROE") -4.56 %

2.02 %

5.72 %







Adjusted ROE2 2.30 %

4.24 %

5.69 %







Efficiency Ratio 126.82 %

88.96 %

74.47 %







Adjusted Efficiency Ratio3 84.41 %

78.71 %

74.59 %







Noninterest Income to Avg. Assets -0.63 %

0.17 %

0.30 %







Noninterest Expense to Avg. Assets 2.65 %

2.90 %

2.53 %

















































3/31/2023

12/31/2022

9/30/2022

6/30/2022

3/31/2022 Financial Condition Data

















Total Assets $ 1,213,958

$ 1,163,654

$ 1,144,873

$ 1,059,885

$ 1,035,676 Loans Receivable, Net 934,845

923,205

859,400

786,516

727,618



















Noninterest-bearing Deposits 204,495

192,773

184,857

184,345

165,228 Interst-bearing Deposits 780,003

753,999

766,853

718,028

696,942 Total Deposits 984,498

946,772

951,710

902,373

862,170



















Selected Balance Sheet Ratios

















Total Capital Ratio1 13.53 %

12.89 %

11.55 %

12.42 %

11.14 % Tier 1 Capital Ratio1 12.32 %

12.41 %

11.04 %

11.94 %

10.67 % Common Equity Tier 1 Capital Ratio1 12.32 %

12.41 %

11.04 %

11.94 %

10.67 % Leverage Ratio1 10.78 %

10.93 %

9.74 %

10.10 %

8.71 % Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets4 8.90 %

9.02 %

9.02 %

6.62 %

6.94 % Tangible Book Value per Share5 $ 6.46

$ 6.80

$ 6.69

$ 6.89

$ 7.05



















Asset Quality Data

















Non-performing Assets $ 2,398

$ 2,500

$ 1,979

$ 1,494

$ 1,246 Non-performing Assets to Total Assets 0.20 %

0.21 %

0.17 %

0.14 %

0.12 % Non-performing Loans to Total Loans 0.25 %

0.27 %

0.23 %

0.19 %

0.17 % Allowance for Credit Losses ("ACL") $ 10,526

$ 4,666

$ 4,569

$ 3,890

$ 3,443 ACL to Total Loans 1.11 %

0.50 %

0.53 %

0.49 %

0.47 % ACL to Nonperforming Assets 438.95 %

186.64 %

230.87 %

260.37 %

276.32 %



















(1) - These capital ratios have been calculated using bank-level capital (2) - This is a non-GAAP financial measure. See our reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP

financial measures at the end of this release. (3) - The efficiency ratio, as adjusted represents noninterst expense divided by the sum of net interest income and noninterest income, excluding

gains or losses from securities sales and merger related expenses. This is a non-GAAP financial measure. See our reconciliation of non-GAAP

financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures at the end of this release. (4) - We calculate tangible common equity as total shareholders' equity less goodwill and other intangibles, and we calculate tangible assets as total

assets less goodwill and other intangibles. This is a non-GAAP financial measure. See our reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to their

most directly comparable GAAP financial measures at the end of this release. (5) - We calculate tangible book value per common share as total shareholders' equity less goodwill and other intangibles, divided by the

outstanding number of shares of our common stock at the end of the relevant period. Tangible book value per common share is a non-GAAP

financial measure, and, as we calculate tangible book value per common share, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is book value

per common share. See our reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures at the end

of this release.

LINKBANCORP, Inc. and Subsidiaries Net Interst Margin - Quarter-To-Date (Unaudited)





























For the Three Months Ended March 31,



2023

2022 (Dollars in thousands)

Avg Bal

Interest (2)

Yield/Rate

Avg Bal

Interest (2)

Yield/Rate Int. Earn. Cash

$ 36,470

$ 275

3.06 %

$ 59,735

$ 53

0.36 % Securities























Taxable (1)

81,899

653

3.23 %

67,681

258

1.55 % Tax-Exempt

38,368

377

3.98 %

45,030

390

3.51 % Total Securities

120,267

1,030

3.47 %

112,711

648

2.33 % Total Cash Equiv. and Investments

156,737

1,305

3.38 %

172,446

701

1.65 % Total Loans (3)

936,510

11,762

5.09 %

718,987

7,763

4.38 % Total Earning Assets

1,093,247

13,067

4.85 %

891,433

8,464

3.85 % Other Assets

90,938









85,852







Total Assets

$ 1,184,185









$ 977,285







Interest bearing demand

$ 251,103

$ 1,188

1.92 %

$ 258,140

$ 245

0.38 % Money market demand

245,563

1,350

2.23 %

215,410

139

0.26 % Time deposits

290,605

1,979

2.76 %

194,897

281

0.58 % Total Borrowings

49,246

519

4.27 %

57,965

240

1.68 % Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities

836,517

5,036

2.44 %

726,412

905

0.51 % Non Int Bearing Deposits

192,135









131,841







Total Cost of Funds

$ 1,028,652

$ 5,036

1.99 %

$ 858,253

$ 905

0.43 % Other Liabilities

17,508









11,035







Total Liabilities

$ 1,046,160









$ 869,288







Shareholders' Equity

$ 138,025









$ 107,997







Total Liabilities & Shareholders' Equity

$ 1,184,185









$ 977,285







Net Interest Income/Spread (FTE)





8,031

2.41 %





7,559

3.34 % Tax-Equivalent Basis Adjustment





(77)









(82)



Net Interest Income





$ 7,954









$ 7,477



Net Interest Margin









2.95 %









3.40 % (1) Taxable income on securities includes income from available for sale securities and income from certificates of deposits with other banks. (2) Income stated on a tax equivalent basis which is a non-GAAP measure and reconciled to GAAP at the bottom of the table (3) Includes the balances of nonaccrual loans

LINKBANCORP, Inc. and Subsidiaries Net Interst Margin - Linked Quarter-To-Date (Unaudited)





























For the Three Months Ended



March 31, 2023

December 31, 2022 (Dollars in thousands)

Avg Bal

Interest (2)

Yield/Rate

Avg Bal

Interest (2)

Yield/Rate Int. Earn. Cash

$ 36,470

$ 275

3.06 %

$ 42,925

$ 227

2.10 % Securities























Taxable (1)

81,899

653

3.23 %

80,842

567

2.78 % Tax-Exempt

38,368

377

3.98 %

37,169

384

4.10 % Total Securities

120,267

1,030

3.47 %

118,011

951

3.20 % Total Cash Equiv. and Investments

156,737

1,305

3.38 %

160,936

1,178

2.90 % Total Loans (3)

936,510

11,762

5.09 %

899,028

11,109

4.90 % Total Earning Assets

1,093,247

13,067

4.85 %

1,059,964

12,287

4.60 % Other Assets

90,938









94,628







Total Assets

$ 1,184,185









$ 1,154,592







Interest bearing demand

$ 251,103

$ 1,188

1.92 %

$ 278,816

$ 808

1.15 % Money market demand

245,563

1,350

2.23 %

245,154

966

1.56 % Time deposits

290,605

1,979

2.76 %

211,090

691

1.30 % Total Borrowings

49,246

519

4.27 %

68,160

756

4.40 % Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities

836,517

5,036

2.44 %

803,220

3,221

1.59 % Non Int Bearing Deposits

192,135









199,556







Total Cost of Funds

$ 1,028,652

$ 5,036

1.99 %

$ 1,002,776

$ 3,221

1.27 % Other Liabilities

17,508









14,864







Total Liabilities

$ 1,046,160









$ 1,017,640







Shareholders' Equity

$ 138,025









$ 136,952







Total Liabilities & Shareholders' Equity

$ 1,184,185









$ 1,154,592







Net Interest Income/Spread (FTE)





8,031

2.41 %





9,066

3.01 % Tax-Equivalent Basis Adjustment





(77)









(81)



Net Interest Income





$ 7,954









$ 8,985



Net Interest Margin









2.95 %









3.36 % (1) Taxable income on securities includes income from available for sale securities and income from certificates of deposits with other banks. (2) Income stated on a tax equivalent basis which is a non-GAAP measure and reconciled to GAAP at the bottom of the table (3) Includes the balances of nonaccrual loans

LINKBANCORP, Inc. and Subsidiaries Loans Receivable Detail (Unaudited)





















(In Thousands)

March 31, 2023

December 31, 2022

September 30, 2022

June 30, 2022

March 31, 2022 Agriculture loans

$ 16,274

$ 15,591

$ 13,977

$ 7,710

$ 8,111 Commercial loans

98,544

103,874

97,542

88,452

94,114 Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP") loans

811

881

933

2,527

10,586 Commercial real estate loans

569,972

540,914

482,367

435,588

353,559 Residential real estate loans

244,694

250,832

251,832

241,401

252,158 Consumer and other loans

10,472

10,057

11,929

8,689

6,359 Municipal loans

4,292

5,466

5,404

5,814

6,193



945,059

927,615

863,984

790,181

731,080 Deferred costs (fees)

312

256

(15)

225

(19) Total loans receivable

$ 945,371

$ 927,871

$ 863,969

$ 790,406

$ 731,061

LINKBANCORP, Inc. and Subsidiaries Investments in Securities Detail (Unaudited)

















March 31, 2023 (In Thousands)

Amortized

Cost

Net

Unrealized

Losses

Fair

Value Available for Sale:











U.S. government agency securities

$ 2,000

$ 4

$ 2,004 Small Business Administration loan pools

783

(15)

768 Obligations of state and political subdivisions

45,691

(3,236)

42,455 Mortgage-backed securities in government-sponsored entities

44,960

(3,383)

41,577



$ 93,434

$ (6,630)

$ 86,804

















Amortized

Cost

Net

Unrealized

Losses

Fair

Value Held to Maturity:











Corporate debentures

$ 15,000

$ (1,031)

$ 13,969 Structured mortgage-backed securities

24,519

(637)

23,882



$ 39,519

$ (1,668)

$ 37,851

















December 31, 2022 (In Thousands)

Amortized

Cost

Net

Unrealized

Losses

Fair

Value Available for Sale:











Small Business Administration loan pools

$ 858

$ (15)

$ 843 Obligations of state and political subdivisions

44,189

(4,020)

40,169 Mortgage-backed securities in government-sponsored entities

41,873

(4,072)

37,801



$ 86,920

$ (8,107)

$ 78,813 Held to Maturity:











Corporate debentures

$ 14,993

$ (994)

$ 13,999 Structured mortgage-backed securities

16,829

(748)

16,081



$ 31,822

$ (1,742)

$ 30,080

LINKBANCORP, Inc. and Subsidiaries Deposits Detail (Unaudited)





















(In Thousands)

March 31, 2023

December 31, 2022

September 30, 2022

June 30, 2022

March 31, 2022 Demand, noninterest-bearing $ 204,495

$ 192,773

$ 184,857

$ 184,345

$ 165,228 Demand, interest-bearing

250,944

254,478

305,934

269,493

269,222 Money market and savings

241,858

228,048

266,743

235,411

224,673 Time deposits, $250 and over 51,855

46,116

39,123

55,507

55,514 Time deposits, other

235,346

225,357

155,053

157,617

147,533



$ 984,498

$ 946,772

$ 951,710

$ 902,373

$ 862,170











































Average Deposits Detail, for the Three Months Ended (Unaudited)





















(In Thousands)

March 31, 2023

December 31, 2022

September 30, 2022

June 30, 2022

March 31, 2022 Demand, noninterest-bearing $ 192,135

$ 199,556

$ 170,863

$ 152,691

$ 131,841 Demand, interest-bearing

251,103

278,816

278,637

270,844

258,140 Money market and savings

245,563

245,154

244,107

224,483

215,410 Time deposits

290,605

211,090

205,792

211,033

194,897



$ 979,406

$ 934,616

$ 899,399

$ 859,051

$ 800,288

Appendix A – Reconciliation to Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This document contains supplemental financial information determined by methods other than in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("GAAP"). Management uses these non-GAAP measures in its analysis of the Company's performance. These measures should not be considered a substitute for GAAP basis measures nor should they be viewed as a substitute for operating results determined in accordance with GAAP. Management believes the presentation of non-GAAP financial measures that exclude the impact of specified items provide useful supplemental information that is essential to a proper understanding of the Company's financial condition and results. Non-GAAP measures are not formally defined under GAAP, and other entities may use calculation methods that differ from those used by us. As a complement to GAAP financial measures, our management believes these non-GAAP financial measures assist investors in comparing the financial condition and results of operations of financial institutions due to the industry prevalence of such non-GAAP measures. See the tables below for a reconciliation of these non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures.

Adjusted Return on Average Assets

For the Three Months Ended (Dollars in thousands) 3/31/2023

12/31/2022

3/31/2022 Net (loss) income $ (1,553)

$ 696

$ 1,524 Average assets 1,184,185

1,154,592

977,285 Return on average assets (annualized) -0.53 %

0.24 %

0.63 % Net (loss) income (1,553)

696

1,524 Net losses (gains) on sale of securities 2,370

-

(13) Tax effect at 21% (498)

-

3 Merger & system conversion related expenses 587

973

- Tax effect at 21% (123)

(204)

- Adjusted Net Income (Non-GAAP) 783

1,465

1,514 Average assets 1,184,185

1,154,592

977,285 Adjusted return on average assets (annualized)

(Non-GAAP) 0.27 %

0.50 %

0.63 %

Adjusted Return on Average Shareholders' Equity

For the Three Months Ended (Dollars in thousands) 3/31/2023

12/31/2022

3/31/2022 Net (loss) income $ (1,553)

$ 696

$ 1,524 Average shareholders' equity 138,025

136,952

107,997 Return on average shareholders' equity (annualized) -4.56 %

2.02 %

5.72 % Net (loss) income (1,553)

696

1,524 Net losses (gains) on sale of securities 2,370

-

(13) Tax effect at 21% (498)





3 Merger & system conversion related expenses 587

973

- Tax effect at 21% (123)

(204)

- Adjusted Net Income (Non-GAAP) 783

1,465

1,514 Average shareholders' equity 138,025

136,952

107,997 Adjusted return on average shareholders' equity (annualized)

(Non-GAAP) 2.30 %

4.24 %

5.69 %

Adjusted Efficiency Ratio

For the Three Months Ended (Dollars in thousands) 3/31/2023

12/31/2022

3/31/2022 GAAP-based efficiency ratio 126.82 %

88.96 %

74.47 % Net interest income $ 7,954

$ 8,985

$ 7,477 Noninterest income (1,853)

508

711 Less: net (losses) gains on sales of securities (2,370)

-

13 Adjusted revenue (Non-GAAP) 8,471

9,493

8,175 Total noninterest expense 7,737

8,445

6,098 Less: Merger & system conversion related expenses 587

973

- Adjusted non-interest expense 7,150

7,472

6,098 Efficiency ratio, as adjusted (Non-GAAP) 84.41 %

78.71 %

74.59 %

Adjusted Earnings Per Share

For the Three Months Ended (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) 3/31/2023

12/31/2022

3/31/2022 GAAP-Based (Loss) Earnings Per Share, Basic $ (0.10)

$ 0.05

$ 0.16 GAAP-Based (Loss) Earnings Per Share, Diluted $ (0.10)

$ 0.05

$ 0.15 Net (Loss) Income $ (1,553)

$ 696

$ 1,524 Net losses (gains) on sale of securities 2,370

-

(13) Tax effect at 21% (498)

-

3 Merger & system conversion related expenses 587

973

- Tax effect at 21% (123)

(204)

- Adjusted Net Income (Non-GAAP) 783

1,465

1,514 Adjusted Earnings per Share, Basic (Non-GAAP) $ 0.05

$ 0.10

$ 0.15 Adjusted Earnings per Share, Diluted (Non-GAAP) $ 0.05

$ 0.10

$ 0.15

Tangible Common Equity and Tangible Book Value



3/31/2023

12/31/2022

9/30/2022

6/30/2022

3/31/2022 Tangible Common Equity

(Dollars in thousands, except for share data) Total shareholders' equity

$ 141,581

$ 138,553

$ 136,942

$ 104,771

$ 106,340 Adjustments:



















Goodwill

(35,842)

(35,842)

(35,842)

(35,842)

(35,842) Other intangible assets

(991)

(1,052)

(1,113)

(1,178)

(1,243) Tangible common equity (Non-GAAP)

$ 104,748

$ 101,659

$ 99,987

$ 67,751

$ 69,255 Common shares outstanding

16,221,692

14,939,640

14,939,640

9,838,435

9,826,435 Book value per common share

$ 8.73

$ 9.27

$ 9.17

$ 10.65

$ 10.82 Tangible book value per common share

(Non-GAAP)

$ 6.46

$ 6.80

$ 6.69

$ 6.89

$ 7.05 Tangible Assets



















Total assets

$ 1,213,958

$ 1,163,654

$ 1,144,873

$ 1,059,885

$ 1,035,676 Adjustments:



















Goodwill

(35,842)

(35,842)

(35,842)

(35,842)

(35,842) Other intangible assets

(991)

(1,052)

(1,113)

(1,178)

(1,243) Tangible assets (Non-GAAP)

$ 1,177,125

$ 1,126,760

$ 1,107,918

$ 1,022,865

$ 998,591 Tangible common equity to tangible assets (Non-GAAP)

8.90 %

9.02 %

9.02 %

6.62 %

6.94 %

Adjusted Pre-tax, Pre-provision Net Income (Non-GAAP)

For the Three Months Ended (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) 3/31/2023

12/31/2022

3/31/2022 Net (Loss) Income - GAAP $ (1,553)

$ 696

$ 1,524 Net losses (gains) on sale of securities 2,370

-

(13) Tax effect at 21% (498)

-

3 Merger & system conversion related expenses 587

973

- Tax effect at 21% (123)

(204)

- Adjusted Net Income (Non-GAAP) 783

1,465

1,514 Income tax (benefit) expense (376)

252

286 Provision for credit losses - loans 293

100

280 Tax effect included in Adjusted Net Income 621

204

(3) Adjusted Pre-tax, Pre-provision Net Income (Non-GAAP) $ 1,321

$ 2,021

$ 2,077

Contact:

Nicole Ulmer

Corporate and Investor Relations Officer

717.803.8895

IR@LINKBANCORP.COM

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE LINKBANCORP, Inc.