Just in Time for Summer: Planet Smoothie Introduces New Hydrate Smoothies and Welcomes Back Boba!

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., May 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Beginning May 1, Planet Smoothie ( www.PlanetSmoothie.com ) will feature three new summery smoothies blended with refreshing natural lime juice and a Hydration Blast. Ideal to cool off on a hot summer day, Planet Smoothie's Sunshine & Limes, Where's the Beach? and It's Lime Time smoothies, are available for a limited time only, now through September 4.

Promotional Smoothies:

Sunshine & Limes includes lime juice, strawberries, bananas and Hydration Blast

Where's the Beach ? features coconut water, lime juice, blueberries, açaí and Hydration Blast

It's Lime Time is blended with coconut water, lime juice, strawberries, dragon fruit and Hydration Blast

Additionally, back by popular demand, the brand will reintroduce mango boba featured in their Bubble Trouble smoothie. Bubble Trouble includes mango boba, strawberries, mango, lemon juice and orange juice. Mango boba will be available as an add-in to any smoothie on the menu.

"This season is one of our favorites because summer and smoothies goes hand-in-hand. "This year, we are excited to offer 100% lime juice in our new Hydrate smoothies" said Nicole Butcher, Director of Marketing at Kahala Brands™, parent company of Planet Smoothie. "With our new smoothies, our guests will experience the perfect balance of sweet and sour in addition to the benefits of our Hydration Blast."

About Planet Smoothie

Planet Smoothie®, intent on redefining the smoothie category, is among the country's top smoothie concepts. The brand appeals to a demographic of loyal, active and occasion-driven customers who want to live a healthier lifestyle. Planet Smoothie offers smoothies made with real fruit that are lower calorie, lower sugar, and higher protein options, giving customers a quick, portable snack or meal replacement. The brand's menu is organized into lifestyle categories to assist customers in finding the smoothie that helps them to achieve their personal goals, including protein, energy, and Planet Lite™ categories. The Planet Smoothie brand operates approximately 150 locations in over 25 states. In 2015, Planet Smoothie was acquired by Scottsdale, Arizona-based Kahala Brands™, one of the fastest growing franchising companies in the world with a portfolio of nearly 30 fast-casual and quick-service restaurant brands with approximately 3,000 locations in 35 countries. For more information visit www.PlanetSmoothie.com.



For more information about Kahala Brands, visit www.KahalaBrands.com

