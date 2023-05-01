Compliancy Group is an American Med Spa Association Vendor Affiliate for HIPAA Compliance

GREENLAWN, N.Y., May 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Compliancy Group is an American Med Spa Association (AmSpa) Vendor Affiliate for HIPAA Compliance.

As a Vendor Affiliate for HIPAA compliance, Compliancy Group can provide AmSpa Members an automated HIPAA compliance management and tracking software at a special members-only rate. Compliancy Group's software, the Guard, eliminates the burden of HIPAA in a simple, fast, and affordable way.

"We know medical aesthetic practices are extremely busy and aim to make compliance as quick and painless as possible. We are honored to have been selected to provide AmSpa Members a streamlined way to meet their HIPAA requirements" - Liam Degnan, Director of Strategic Initiatives, Compliancy Group.

Managing and understanding HIPAA can take time, making proper compliance an onerous task for busy practices. Compliancy Group's guided software walks you through implementing an effective HIPAA compliance program. By working with Compliancy Group, practices become HIPAA compliant quickly through a few self-paced virtual meetings.

Practices that have completed their compliance program are awarded the HIPAA Seal of Compliance. The Seal can be displayed on a practice's website, email signature, and signage, proving they have completed the steps required to satisfy the law.

About Compliancy Group

Compliancy Group's simplified software and Customer Success Team, remove the complexities and stress of HIPAA, helping healthcare professionals achieve HIPAA compliance with ease. They give healthcare professionals confidence in their compliance plan, increasing patient loyalty, and profitability of their practice while reducing risk.

As an AmSpa Vendor Affiliate , medical spa professionals can be confident in their compliance program.

About the American Med Spa Association

The American Med Spa Association (AmSpa) provides business, legal, and clinical training and resources to medical spas and aesthetic practices throughout the country. AmSpa's events—including Medical Spa & Aesthetic Boot Camps, Academy for Injection Anatomy trainings and Medical Spa Show—provide business and legal best-practices to anyone entering the medical spa space or looking to improve their existing practice. AmSpa Members receive access to legal summaries of laws governing medical spas in their state, discounts, a robust and growing webinar library, and many other benefits.

For more information visit www.americanmedspa.org , Call 312-981-0993, or email info@americanmedspa.org

CONTACT: Monica McCormack, mmcormack@compliancygroup.com

