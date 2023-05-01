Choice Hotels International 67th Owner & Franchisee Convention Concludes, Setting the Roadmap For Franchisee Growth Through 2023 and Beyond

Brand announcements showcase how franchisees' commitment to the guest can help them capitalize on trends to win

ROCKVILLE, Md., May 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE: CHH) concluded its 67th Annual Convention in Las Vegas last week with new brand announcements, award recognition for top hotels in Choice's global portfolio, and a clear vision for continued growth and success in the year ahead – reflecting Choice's strategy of strengthening its entire system with new hotels entering and reinvesting in the guest experience following its acquisition of Radisson Hotels Americas.

The three-day event had nearly 6,000 hotel owners, general managers and Choice associates in attendance and included a full schedule of more than 85 educational and brand sessions as well as 275 vendor exhibits. Designed to empower franchisee success and leverage the value of the Choice system, these opportunities presented Choice's owners with ideas and tactics to help accelerate their business growth and elevate the guest experience.

"At our 67th Annual Convention, we celebrated our shared success with thousands of Choice franchisees, examined key travel industry trends, and revealed our plans to capitalize on them and keep the momentum going," said Pat Pacious, president and chief executive officer, Choice Hotels International. "We're inspired by the ways these entrepreneurs bet on themselves, and we are committed to being by their side as we continue to disrupt the industry together."

Over the course of Convention, several brands announced new customer-centric initiatives to improve the overall guest experience, including:

Country Inn & Suites announced the launch of a room refresh available for pre-order in late June. Final touches to the elevated design are still underway as the team works to ensure a cost-neutral offering. This new design has been curated to incorporate sophisticated finishes and subtle color accents. The design will deliver a modern, sophisticated aesthetic while also evoking a feeling of warmth.

Comfort introduced a pilot program for two potential amenities, launching in select hotels this summer. The first amenity is branded postcards that reflect the unique character of surrounding local communities, designed to help business travelers stay connected with their families while on the road. The second amenity is a delicious treat that draws inspiration from Comfort's famous breakfast waffles – the Stroopwaffle cookie.

Choice Hotels debuted a midscale "Premium Kitchen in a Box" for transient hotels to convert into MainStay Suites. Choice recognized the supply imbalance that exists in today's extended stay market and quickly worked with engineers, architects, and designers to find a way to transform a typical transient guestroom into a full extended stay suite with a kitchen. This idea came from the "Kitchen in a Box" design that was introduced for Suburban Studios during Spring 2022, allowing franchisees to quickly and easily convert almost any transient hotel into the economy extended stay segment.

Sleep Inn debuted the brand's next-generation prototype, expected to be completed and rolled out by the end of 2023. Developers got a sneak-peek of what they can expect from the modern, design-forward prototype that includes expanded wellness offerings; modernized guestrooms; open and airy lobbies; new and improved breakfast areas; and designated outdoor spaces.

In addition to the brand announcements shared at Convention, Choice awarded its Premier Awards and Best of Choice Awards winners. The awards – the company's most coveted accolades – recognize the top hotels in Choice's portfolio of more than 7,500 properties.

Mark DeRose & Jim Stilwell (Premier Developer): ServiceStar Capital Management and their regional development partners – Genesis Development Team, RREAF Holdings, RimRock Companies, DeBartolo-Pursuit, TRU Development, KT Development, and Posh Properties – are committed to expanding their existing portfolio of Woodspring & Everhome properties.

Bruce Rahmani (Premier Legacy): Bruce is one of the largest owners within the Choice ecosystem and currently owns 28 hotels with flags under the Comfort, Quality, Sleep, Mainstay, Clarion, and Radisson brands.

Charles & Sharon Helm (Premier Hotelier): As the first Clarion Pointe franchisees, Charles & Sharon and the team embrace and cultivate an exceptional service culture.

Like the Premier winners, the Best of Choice award recipients were selected for their demonstrated commitment to superior guest service and operational excellence. One hotel was selected from each Choice brand segment in the company's domestic and international portfolio.

Below is the full list of 2023 award winners:

