Broadcom Inc. to Announce Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2023 Financial Results on Thursday, June 1, 2023

SAN JOSE, Calif., May 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ: AVGO), a Delaware corporation headquartered in San Jose, CA, and a global technology leader that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions, today announced it will report its second quarter fiscal year 2023 financial results and business outlook on Thursday, June 1, 2023 after the close of the market. Broadcom's management will host a conference call at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time on the same day to discuss these results and business outlook.

Date: Thursday, June 1, 2023

Time: 2:00 PM (PT); 5:00 PM (ET)

To Listen via Telephone: Preregistration is required by the conference call operator. Please preregister at https://register.vevent.com/register/BI477cd40fc5ac48df90bd808feab60734. Upon registering, you will be emailed a link to the dial-in number and unique PIN.

To Listen via Internet: The conference call can be accessed live online in the Investors section of the Broadcom website at https://investors.broadcom.com/.

Replay: An audio replay of the conference call can be accessed for one year through the Investors section of Broadcom's website at https://investors.broadcom.com/.

About Broadcom Inc.

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ: AVGO), a Delaware corporation headquartered in San Jose, CA, is a global technology leader that designs, develops and supplies a broad range of semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. Broadcom's category-leading product portfolio serves critical markets including data center, networking, enterprise software, broadband, wireless, storage and industrial. Our solutions include data center networking and storage, enterprise, mainframe and cyber security software focused on automation, monitoring and security, smartphone components, telecoms and factory automation. For more information, go to https://investors.broadcom.com/.

Contact:

Broadcom Inc.

Ji Yoo

Investor Relations

408-433-8000

investor.relations@broadcom.com

SOURCE Broadcom Inc.

