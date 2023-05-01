Breville® Introduces the Joule™ Turbo Sous Vide, the First Model In the Category To Make Sous Vide Faster

Easy to Achieve Delicious Meals in Half the Time

TORRANCE, Calif., May 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Breville , the iconic global brand that delivers premium kitchen appliances rooted in innovation and design, announces the launch of the Joule™ Turbo Sous Vide, the company's first hardware evolution to the beloved Joule™ Sous Vide since its launch disrupted the market in 2015.

The Joule™ Turbo Sous Vide is the combined innovation of Breville's award-winning product design and engineering and ChefSteps' software and James Beard award-winning recipe content, which makes it even easier for cooks of all levels to include sous vide cooking in their weekly routines.

Proprietary algorithms and software accumulated from years of consumer feedback and testing have resulted in the advanced Joule™ Turbo technology which allows the immersion circulator to get perfectly done foods in half the time of traditional sous vide cooking. This means cooks will be able to get meals on the table perfectly in half the time – every time.

Over eight years of research and development went into the Joule™ Turbo Sous Vide's software where Douglas Baldwin, Phd, Breville's Senior Mathematician and Food Expert, and his team, took the same type of mathematics used to track rockets in space and apply them to sous vide, to ensure accurate and faster results for home cooks.

"Since day one, our mission has always been to help passionate cooks be more creative and confident in the kitchen and part of that is making sous vide an approachable method for cooks of all levels," said ChefSteps and Joule™ co-founder Grant Crilly. "The new Joule™ Turbo Sous Vide answers some struggles we've heard in the community for years. New software which incorporates years of innovation and development has now made it possible to achieve the same perfect results, in half the time, for experiences like cooking steak, automatically."

Through the Joule™ App, cooks will have easy to use step-by-step video guides and access to Autopilot recipes via their phones and tablets. Each recipe is broken down with video visuals that guide users on how to properly prep, season, and finish dishes with settings tailored to the product and each ingredient, removing the pressure of executing recipe details correctly. The Autopilot feature gives users peace of mind when leaving the kitchen or multitasking, as the software will take care of your dish, cooking at the optimal times and temperatures while sharing progress notifications via a smart device.

Cooks will also be able to set customized preferences for their preferred cook and temperature with Visual Doneness™ to select and see their desired results prior to cooking.

For ultimate flexibility, the Primetime function will tell cooks how long foods can be held at the optimal temperature, maintaining the ideal doneness, while never over-cooking the protein.

"We aim to provide home cooks with an intuitive tool that makes sous vide convenient for mid-week cooking, like air frying or multi-cooking. Whether you're entertaining a crowd or making a mid-week dinner, we're thrilled that the Joule™ Turbo Sous Vide will make cooking even simpler because of how fast it gets expertly cooked dishes on the table," notes Catherine Ruspino, Breville's Senior Vice President of Product and Solutions.

With access to over 140 tailored recipes developed by the chefs in Breville's test kitchen, combined with access to an extensive and ever-growing sous vide content from ChefSteps, Joule™ Turbo Sous Vide users will get to join the community of over 1.6 million home cooks of various levels as they include this simple technique into their daily routines.

The app also includes Progress Monitoring, Tips & Tricks, and Voice Activation Connectivity through Alexa or Google Voice Assistant for when you are multitasking and on the go.

Key features of the Joule™ Turbo Sous Vide include:

1,100 watts

Peak water temperature of 198 degrees Fahrenheit

Connected Cooking with the Joule™ App: Guided Cooks, Joule™ Autopilot, Primetime, Progress Monitoring, Tips & Tricks and Voice Activation

Visual Doneness™ for cooks to be able to select their exact desired results ahead of cooking

Universal tub clip for easy attachment to vessels including pots, water tubs, etc.

Magnetic base to easily mount to any magnetic steel pot or induction-ready cookware

Sleek cylinder that's only 12.24 inches tall, 1.85 inches in diameter, and at 1.4 lbs to easily fit into any drawer in your kitchen

Stainless steel ruler to measure protein thickness for Turbo cooking

WiFi and Bluetooth capabilities with voice activation connectivity through Alexa or Google Voice Assistant

Breville's Joule™ Sous Vide Turbo retails for $249.95 USD and is now available nationwide via Brevilleusa.com .

The Joule™ App is available for download through the Apple app store ( here ), and Android app store ( here ).

About Breville

Over the past 90 years, Breville has grown to become an iconic global brand, delivering innovative kitchen appliances including award-winning home coffee machines, to over 70 countries around the globe. The company goes to market as the Sage® brand in Europe, and as the Breville® brand in the rest of the world. Breville enhances people's lives through the delivery of brilliant innovation and thoughtful design based on deep consumer insights, empowering people to do things more impressively or easily than they'd thought possible in their own homes and ultimately, allowing them to Master Every Moment™. Breville.com and follow on social media @breville .

