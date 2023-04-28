Zhihu Inc. Files Its Annual Report on Form 20-F

BEIJING, April 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Zhihu Inc. ("Zhihu" or the "Company") (NYSE: ZH; HKEX: 2390), a leading online content community in China, today announced that it filed its annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022 with the Securities and Exchange Commission on April 28, 2023. The annual report can be accessed on the Company's investor relations website at https://ir.zhihu.com.

The Company will provide a hard copy of its annual report containing the audited consolidated financial statements, free of charge, to its shareholders and ADS holders upon request. Requests should be directed to Investor Relations, Zhihu Inc., A5 Xueyuan Road, Haidian District, Beijing 100083, People's Republic of China.

