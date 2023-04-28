Emera Technologies LLC Unveils New Name: Block Energy LLC

TAMPA, Fla., April 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Emera Technologies announced today the completion of its rebrand to align with its award-winning grid-of-grids energy system, BlockEnergy™.

Block Energy (PRNewswire)

BlockEnergy is the first complete solar-plus-energy storage residential microgrid solution that enables utilities to provide distributed energy at community-scale with local generation, storage, and consumption for increased operability, security, and grid resilience.

While the company remains a proud subsidiary of Emera Inc., the identity change reflects the increasing popularity of BlockEnergy. The BlockEnergy team continues its dedicated focus on developing new ways to deliver renewable energy to customers.

"With BlockEnergy, we reimagined how we could generate and distribute electricity at the community level," said Rob Bennett, Founder and CEO of BlockEnergy. "We are keeping our sights on our mission that inspired the creation of BlockEnergy. With this rebrand, we are further aligning with our goal to provide the most secure and reliable power available, making resilient, clean energy accessible to residential communities."

BlockEnergy is the world's first utility-focused, residential autonomous community energy system and uses advanced microgrid distributed controls to provide renewable power to residential communities. By connecting homes in a smart, shared energy network, BlockEnergy enables high levels of renewable, reliable power to be seamlessly stored and dispersed to the entire community.

About BlockEnergy

Headquartered in Tampa, Florida, BlockEnergy is the world's first distributed renewable energy platform for new communities of all sizes. A truly plug-and-play energy system, BlockEnergy is comprised of a simple kit of parts, able to be installed by local utilities as a capital asset to deliver the most advanced, secure, resilient power available. Scalable, storm-resilient, and able to interoperate seamlessly with the local grid when needed, BlockEnergy allows new communities to benefit from a seamless platform combining rooftop solar, energy storage, and smart distributed controls.

About Emera

Emera Inc. is a geographically diverse energy and services company headquartered in Halifax, Nova Scotia, with approximately $40 billion in assets and 2022 revenues of more than $7.5 billion. The company primarily invests in regulated electricity generation and electricity and gas transmission and distribution with a strategic focus on transformation from high carbon to low carbon energy sources. Emera has investments in Canada, the United States and in three Caribbean countries. Emera's common and preferred shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange and trade respectively under the symbol EMA, EMA.PR.A, EMA.PR.B, EMA.PR.C, EMA.PR.E, EMA.PR.F, EMA.PR.H, EMA.PR.J and EMA.PR.L. Depositary receipts representing common shares of Emera are listed on the Barbados Stock Exchange under the symbol EMABDR and on The Bahamas International Securities Exchange under the symbol EMAB. Additional information can be accessed at www.emera.com or at www.sedar.com.

Contact

Stephanie Schiff

305-967-6666

stephanie.schiff@rbbcommunications.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Emera Technologies