COMET Opens World's First High-Purity Arabinoxylan Dietary Fiber Production Facility

LONDON, ON, April 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- COMET, the manufacturer of Arrabina® prebiotic dietary fiber, held a ribbon-cutting ceremony today to celebrate its new production facility in Kalundborg, Denmark. The first-of-its-kind facility uses the company's patented upcycling process to produce high-purity arabinoxylan, a highly sought-after dietary fiber. It will supply over 4 million kilograms annually of COMET's Arrabina® line of proprietary arabinoxylan dietary fiber for food, beverage, and supplement customers.

The first-of-its-kind facility uses patented upcycling technology to produce proprietary Arrabina® prebiotic dietary fiber.

Based in London, Ontario, and Schaumburg, Illinois, COMET is the only company with the IP and expertise needed to perfect nature's best fiber, arabinoxylan, an FDA-recognized dietary fiber with superior tolerance in the gut and clinically proven prebiotic benefits. COMET's proprietary line of Arrabina® arabinoxylan dietary fiber was specifically developed to fill the market need for a low-dose prebiotic fiber with unmatched versatility. The line of fully-soluble powders is pH and heat-resistant, making it easy to add to existing formulations, even gummies and shelf-stable carbonated beverages.

"Today is a significant milestone for our company," said Rich Troyer, CEO of COMET. "Increasing the supply of Arrabina® will help our customers enhance their products' gut health benefits and supply chain sustainability."

In 2021, the company partnered with Meliora Bio to upgrade and expand its existing facility with COMET'S patented upcycling technology. The facility is part of the Kalundborg Eco-Industrial Park (Kalundborg Symbiosis), an industrial network of private and public companies known for circular economy principles and sustainable practices. Meliora Bio's facility uses renewable power, which enables the ultra-low-carbon production of Arrabina® along with the existing production of biofuel and lignin.

"This is a big and much anticipated day for Meliora Bio, and we are very excited about our partnership with COMET," said Christian Ree, Chairman of Meliora Bio. "Adding COMET's production of Arrabina® dietary fiber to our existing production enables an unprecedented utilization rate of our raw material. It's a perfect fit for our facility in terms of innovation within sustainability and commercial potential."

COMET's Arrabina® is Upcycled Certified™ with Meliora Bio partnering with Danish farmers to source local wheat straw for its production. The partnership benefits the farmers by utilizing their whole harvest and supports COMET's sustainability mission.

"By prioritizing sustainability in our food production, we can create a brighter and more equitable future for all," said Jacob Jensen, the Danish Minister for Food, Agriculture and Fisheries. "Today marks an important step in that direction. I look forward to seeing the positive impact the new facility will have on our food industry and the wider community."

