Foundation Fighting Blindness to honor Pravin U. Dugel, MD, President of Iveric Bio, and host special guests, the Lemay Pelletier Family, at 2023 Gala Night for Sight

The May 11th gala will raise awareness and fund research leading to treatments and cures for blinding retinal diseases.

COLUMBIA, Md., April 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Foundation Fighting Blindness, the world's leading organization committed to finding treatments and cures for blinding retinal diseases, is honoring Pravin U. Dugel, MD, President of Iveric Bio with the prestigious Visionary Award through its annual gala, Night for Sight. He joins fellow honorees Doug Zarkin of Pearle Vision and Avi Kaner of Morton Williams Supermarkets in accepting this award. Taking place on Thursday, May 11 at 6 p.m. ET at The Lighthouse at Chelsea Piers in Manhattan, Night for Sight will celebrate these leaders for their commitment to the Foundation's efforts to be a beacon for those impacted by vision loss.

The Foundation is proud to honor Pravin U. Dugel for his more than 26 years of experience as a retina specialist and commitment to the science behind vision-altering clinical trials and research. Dr. Dugel is internationally recognized as a major clinical researcher and has been a principal investigator in over 100 multicenter clinical trials. Now as the president of Iveric Bio, Dr. Dugel leads the innovative biopharmaceutical company that is focused on the discovery and development of treatments for retinal disease with significant unmet medical needs. The Foundation is honored to have Dr. Dugel join us at this year's Night for Sight as a recipient of this well-deserved award.

At Night for Sight, the Foundation will also host special guests, the Lemay Pelletier family, and the incredible story of their year-long visual memory world tour. Parents Edith Lemay and Sebastien Pelletier received the life-altering news that three of their four young children were losing their vision to retinitis pigmentosa. They made the decision that their family would take a year to travel the world to create visual memories. Just returning from their year away, attendees of Night for Sight will be some of the first to hear the story of their unbelievable journey around the world.

Thank you to Visionary Champion National Partner, Janssen Global Services, LLC, one of the Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson, and Night for Sight Beacon Sponsors, Iveric Bio, Libertas Funding and National Business Capital.

Individual tickets to Night for Sight are $1,000, and Next Generation (under age 35) are $750. Sponsorship opportunities are available and range from $2,500 to $100,000. For ticket and sponsorship information, visit Give.FightingBlindness.org/NightforSight or contact Katie Van Benschoten at KVanBenschoten@FightingBlindness.org or 212-961-6881.

About the Foundation Fighting Blindness

Established in 1971, the Foundation Fighting Blindness is the world's leading private funding source for retinal degenerative disease research. The Foundation has raised more than $891 million toward its mission to prevent, treat, and cure blindness caused by retinitis pigmentosa, macular degeneration, Usher syndrome and the spectrum of blinding retinal diseases. Visit FightingBlindness.org for more information.

