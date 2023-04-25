Contentstack Names Finalists for Second-Annual Contentstack Experience Awards

Winners will be announced at ContentCon, Contentstack's annual conference in Austin

AUSTIN, Texas , April 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Contentstack , the composable digital experience platform (DXP) category leader and pioneer, today announced the finalists for its second-annual Contentstack Experience Awards. The awards recognize businesses and partners who are exceptional at leveraging Contentstack's composable DXP to create amazing digital experiences across four categories: Innovation, Digital Transformation, Integration, and Partner of the Year. Winners will be announced at ContentCon, Contentstack's annual conference in Austin, Texas on May 10.

The finalists were selected after an intensive review process. They represent some of the most creative and innovative use cases of Contentstack across industries including hospitality and travel, media and entertainment, luxury products, and more.

"The Contentstack Experience Awards are a way to recognize those who have created innovative digital experiences using the power of our composable DXP. We were overwhelmed by the number of entries this year," said Susan Beermann, CMO at Contentstack. "It was amazing to see how our customers and partners are leveraging Contentstack and composable technologies to create remarkable digital experiences."

The finalists for the 2023 Contentstack Experience Awards are:

Most Innovative Project:

Finalists are customers who leveraged Contentstack in an innovative way or to drive innovative customer experiences.

Golfbreaks, the market leader in golf travel, built a portal that in less than ten months drove 5,300 new members to the loyalty program.

Sky UK, the British broadcaster, created a self-service site builder for non-technical users that increased speed to market, provided unprecedented creative freedom to content editors, and freed up developer resources to focus on innovation.

Most Successful Digital Transformation:

This category recognizes customers who leveraged Contentstack to power their digital transformation.

Metrolinx, a Canadian road and public transport agency, worked with EPAM to transform from several legacy CMS platforms and applications to a unified, fully-integrated composable stack.

MGM Resorts partnered with Publicis Sapient to connect multiple products for effectively managing content across channels. Immediate improvements included a 26% faster page load time and a 9% increase in conversions.

Best Integrated Technology Project:

This category recognizes customers who leveraged several integrated composable technologies to benefit their business or improve customer experience.

Icelandair integrated an API-based translation service into Contentstack resulting in 70% faster translation delivery and publishing live rate across 17 locales and 11 languages.

Leesa Sleep, the socially responsible, luxury mattress company, made blog articles shoppable, creating a one-stop-shop for editors to manage and deploy content from within a standardized workflow easily.

Partner of the Year:

This category recognizes Contentstack partners who have worked closely with Contentstack's customers to drive innovation and success.

Aprimo partnered with Contentstack on the "Composable Heroes" project, an integration of Generative AI, Contentstack's Automation Hub, and Aprimo's Digital Asset Management.

Matco Tools engaged Grid Dynamics to lead the replatforming of the brands' storefront from limiting, legacy monolithic technologies to Contentstack's API-first CMS, along with other technologies.

Contentstack will announce the winners at ContentCon on May 10. The Company will also feature the winning projects in a digital showcase on Contentstack.com .

