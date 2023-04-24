EY ANNOUNCES DREENA WHITFIELD-BROWN OF WHITPR AS AN ENTREPRENEUR OF THE YEAR® 2023 NEW JERSEY AWARD FINALIST

Entrepreneur Of The Year celebrates ambitious entrepreneurs who are building bolder futures

ISELIN, N.J., April 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ernst & Young LLP (EY US) today announced that Dreena Whitfield-Brown of WhitPR was named an Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2023 New Jersey Award finalist. Now in its 37th year, Entrepreneur Of The Year is one of the preeminent competitive business awards for transformative entrepreneurs and leaders of high-growth companies who are building a more equitable, sustainable and prosperous world for all.

Dreena Whitfield-Brown was selected by an independent panel of judges. Entrepreneurs were evaluated based on their demonstration of building long-term value through entrepreneurial spirit, purpose, growth and impact, among other core contributions and attributes.

"I am extremely honored to be a finalist in the 2023 EY Entrepreneur of the Year New Jersey program," says Dreena Whitfield-Brown, Founder and CEO of WhitPR — an integrated strategic communications agency committed to shaping and amplifying the narratives that drive measurable brand success. "It is beyond gratifying to know that my mission of pushing the limits of business leadership is resonating with a distinguished company like Ernst Young. At WhitPR, we are champions of cultural creators, moments, and movements. To be recognized alongside other leaders who are working toward building a better working world is a testament to the importance of creating bridges of access for our communities."

Regional award winners will be announced on June 12, 2023, during a special celebration. The winners will then be considered by the National judges for the Entrepreneur Of The Year National Awards, which will be presented in November at the annual Strategic Growth Forum® , one of the nation's most prestigious gatherings of high-growth, market-leading companies. The Entrepreneur Of The Year National Overall Award winner will then move on to compete for the EY World Entrepreneur Of The YearTM Award in June 2024.

The Entrepreneur Of The Year program has recognized more than 11,000 entrepreneurs throughout the US since its inception in 1986, and it has grown to recognize business leaders across 145 cities in over 60 countries around the world.

