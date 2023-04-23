LONGi again ranks AAA in Q1 2023 PV ModuleTech bankability ratings

XI'AN, China, April 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- LONGi has once again been ranked in the highest AAA category in the latest edition of the PV ModuleTech bankability ratings, marking its thirteenth consecutive AAA ranking and consolidating the company's leading position among the world's module manufacturers.

The PV ModuleTech bankability report is an independent assessment of module manufacturers, covering a range of indicators including key financial metrics, annual shipment volumes and geographic presence, as well as scores for bankability, financial health and manufacturing capabilities, all such data considered to be crucial for investors and stakeholders seeking to make informed decisions for their projects.

LONGi's consistent performance in the rankings is a testament to the company's strength in terms of stable operation and financial health, combined with its advanced technological capabilities and ability to adapt to market changes.

About LONGi

Founded in 2000, LONGi is committed to being the world's leading solar technology company, focusing on customer-driven value creation for full scenario energy transformation.

Under its mission of 'making the best of solar energy to build a green world', LONGi has dedicated itself to technology innovation and established five business sectors, covering mono silicon wafers cells and modules, commercial & industrial distributed solar solutions, green energy solutions and hydrogen equipment. The company has honed its capabilities to provide green energy and has more recently, also embraced green hydrogen products and solutions to support global zero carbon development. www.longi.com/en

