Lithia & Driveway (LAD) Increases Revenue 4% and Reports Diluted EPS of $8.30

Increases Dividend to $0.50 per Share for First Quarter
MEDFORD, Ore., April 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lithia & Driveway (NYSE: LAD) today reported the highest first quarter revenue in company history.
First quarter 2023 revenue increased 4% to $7.0 billion from $6.7 billion in the first quarter of 2022.
First quarter 2023 net income attributable to LAD per diluted share was $8.30, a 28% decrease from $11.55 per diluted share reported in the first quarter of 2022. Adjusted first quarter 2023 net income attributable to LAD per diluted share was $8.44, a 29% decrease compared to $11.96 per diluted share in the same period of 2022. Unrealized foreign currency losses negatively impacted earnings per share by $0.04.
First quarter 2023 net income was $230 million, a 33% decrease compared to net income of $344 million in the same period of 2022. Adjusted first quarter 2023 net income was $233 million, a 34% decrease compared to adjusted net income of $356 million for the same period of 2022.
As shown in the attached non-GAAP reconciliation tables, the 2023 first quarter adjusted results exclude a $0.14 per diluted share impact resulting from non-core charges, specifically one-time vendor contract buyouts, acquisition expenses, non-cash unrealized investment loss, and insurance reserves, partially offset by a net gain on the sale of stores. The 2022 first quarter adjusted results exclude a $0.41 per diluted share net non-core charge related to a non-cash unrealized investment loss and acquisition expenses, partially offset by a net gain on sale of stores.
First Quarter-Over-Quarter Comparisons and 2023 Performance Highlights:
- Revenues increased 4%
- New and used unit growth was 4% and 6%, respectively
- Total vehicle gross profit per unit of $5,585, down $1,240
- Driveway averaged 2.4 million monthly unique visitors in the quarter, and over 2.7 million in March alone
- Driveway Finance Corporation (DFC) penetration rate rose to over 14% in Q1, originating nearly $630 million in loans
- Service, body, and parts revenues increased 17%
- Adjusted SG&A as a percentage of gross profit was 62.7%
"Our solid first quarter performance demonstrates the durability and diversity of our business model. With a wide selection of products and services for all affordability levels, we are positioned well to meet consumer needs in-store or online through Driveway and other omnichannel store offerings," said Bryan DeBoer, Lithia & Driveway, President and CEO. "As we navigate the current environment, we continue to find accretive acquisitions that expand our network, grow DFC, which will increase our profitability in the long-term, and progress toward the goals in our 2025 Plan. Our strong balance sheet and significant capital engine position us well to further consolidate the industry."
Corporate Development
During the first quarter, LAD acquired a total of 37 locations, which are expected to generate over $2 billion in annualized revenues, and divested of a single store, which generated $46 million in the past year. We entered the United Kingdom with the acquisition of the Jardine Motors Group and acquired Acura of Thornhill, located in North Toronto. Since announcing the 2025 Plan in July 2020, we have acquired a total of $16 billion in annualized revenues.
Balance Sheet Update
LAD ended the first quarter with approximately $1.4 billion in cash and availability on our revolving lines of credit. In addition, unfinanced real estate could provide additional liquidity of approximately $0.5 billion.
Dividend Payment
The Board of Directors approved a dividend increase to $0.50 per share related to first quarter 2023 financial results. The dividend is expected to be paid on May 26, 2023 to shareholders of record on May 12, 2023.
First Quarter Earnings Conference Call and Updated Presentation
The first quarter 2023 conference call may be accessed at 10:00 a.m. ET today by telephone at 877-407-8029. An updated presentation highlighting the first quarter 2023 results has been added to our investor relations website. To listen live on our website or for replay, visit investors.lithiadriveway.com and click on quarterly earnings.
About Lithia & Driveway (LAD)
Lithia & Driveway (NYSE: LAD) is the premier automotive retailer, offering a wide selection of vehicles across global manufacturers and providing a full suite of financing, leasing, repair, and maintenance options. Purchasing and owning a vehicle is easy and hassle-free with convenient solutions offered through our comprehensive network of locations, e-commerce platforms, and captive finance division. We deliver profitable growth through consolidating one of the largest retail sector in North America as we modernize the retail experience wherever, whenever and however consumers desire.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
This presentation contains non-GAAP financial measures such as adjusted net income and diluted earnings per share, adjusted SG&A as a percentage of revenue and gross profit, adjusted operating margin, adjusted operating profit as a percentage of revenue and gross profit, adjusted pre-tax margin and net profit margin, EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, leveraged EBITDA and adjusted total debt. Non-GAAP measures do not have definitions under GAAP and may be defined differently by and not comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies. As a result, we review any non-GAAP financial measures in connection with a review of the most directly comparable measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. We caution you not to place undue reliance on such non-GAAP measures, but also to consider them with the most directly comparable GAAP measures. We present cash flows from operations in the attached tables, adjusted to include the change in non-trade floor plan debt to improve the visibility of cash flows related to vehicle financing. As required by SEC rules, we have reconciled these measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures in the attachments to this release. We believe the non-GAAP financial measures we present improve the transparency of our disclosures; provide a meaningful presentation of our results from core business operations, because they exclude items not related to core business operations and other non-cash items; and improve the period-to-period comparability of our results from core business operations. These presentations should not be considered an alternative to GAAP measures.
LAD
Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited)
(In millions except per share data)
Three months ended
%
Increase
2023
2022
(Decrease)
Revenues:
New vehicle retail
$ 3,278.9
$ 3,061.8
7.1 %
Used vehicle retail
2,227.5
2,234.5
(0.3)
Used vehicle wholesale
356.7
385.8
(7.5)
Finance and insurance
318.3
313.2
1.6
Service, body and parts
736.3
627.8
17.3
Fleet and other
56.1
82.2
(31.8)
Total revenues
6,973.8
6,705.3
4.0 %
Cost of sales:
New vehicle retail
2,945.1
2,660.5
10.7
Used vehicle retail
2,061.8
2,010.7
2.5
Used vehicle wholesale
359.5
378.1
(4.9)
Service, body and parts
341.9
298.8
14.4
Fleet and other
54.0
79.1
(31.7)
Total cost of sales
5,762.3
5,427.2
6.2
Gross profit
1,211.5
1,278.1
(5.2) %
Financing operations (loss) income
(20.8)
5.0
(516.0) %
SG&A expense
764.4
739.9
3.3
Depreciation and amortization
47.3
36.5
29.6
Income from operations
379.0
506.7
(25.2) %
Floor plan interest expense
(27.7)
(4.9)
465.3
Other interest expense
(39.0)
(26.2)
48.9
Other income (expense), net
2.0
(5.8)
NM
Income before income taxes
314.3
469.8
(33.1) %
Income tax expense
(84.7)
(126.2)
(32.9)
Income tax rate
26.9 %
26.9 %
Net income
$ 229.6
$ 343.6
(33.2) %
Net income attributable to non-controlling interests
(0.7)
(0.5)
40.0 %
Net income attributable to redeemable non-controlling interest
(0.2)
(0.9)
(77.8) %
Net income attributable to LAD
$ 228.7
$ 342.2
(33.2) %
Diluted earnings per share attributable to LAD:
Net income per share
$ 8.30
$ 11.55
(28.1) %
Diluted shares outstanding
27.5
29.6
(7.1) %
NM - not meaningful
LAD
Key Performance Metrics (Unaudited)
Three months
%
Increase
2023
2022
(Decrease)
Gross margin
New vehicle retail
10.2 %
13.1 %
(290) bps
Used vehicle retail
7.4
10.0
(260)
Finance and insurance
100.0
100.0
—
Service, body and parts
53.6
52.4
120
Gross profit margin
17.4
19.1
(170)
Unit sales
New vehicle retail
67,796
64,942
4.4 %
Used vehicle retail
78,142
73,689
6.0
Average selling price
New vehicle retail
$ 48,364
$ 47,146
2.6 %
Used vehicle retail
28,506
30,323
(6.0)
Average gross profit per unit
New vehicle retail
$ 4,924
$ 6,179
(20.3) %
Used vehicle retail
2,120
3,037
(30.2)
Finance and insurance
2,181
2,260
(3.5)
Total vehicle(1)
5,585
6,825
(18.2)
Revenue mix
New vehicle retail
47.0 %
45.7 %
Used vehicle retail
31.9
33.3
Used vehicle wholesale
5.1
5.8
Finance and insurance, net
4.6
4.7
Service, body and parts
10.6
9.4
Fleet and other
0.8
1.1
Gross Profit Mix
New vehicle retail
27.6 %
31.4 %
Used vehicle retail
13.7
17.5
Used vehicle wholesale
(0.2)
0.6
Finance and insurance, net
26.3
24.5
Service, body and parts
32.4
25.8
Fleet and other
0.2
0.2
Adjusted
As reported
Three months
Three months
Other metrics
2023
2022
2023
2022
SG&A as a % of revenue
10.9 %
11.1 %
11.0 %
11.0 %
SG&A as a % of gross profit
62.7
58.2
63.1
57.9
Operating profit as a % of revenue
5.5
7.5
5.4
7.6
Operating profit as a % of gross profit
31.6
39.4
31.3
39.6
Pretax margin
4.6
7.2
4.5
7.0
Net profit margin
3.3
5.3
3.3
5.1
(1)
Includes the sales and gross profit related to new, used retail, used wholesale and finance and insurance and unit sales for new and used retail
LAD
Same Store Operating Highlights (Unaudited)
Three months
%
Increase
2023
2022
(Decrease)
Revenues
New vehicle retail
$ 2,900.4
$ 2,996.8
(3.2) %
Used vehicle retail
1,990.9
2,184.9
(8.9)
Finance and insurance
284.7
305.6
(6.8)
Service, body and parts
669.9
612.6
9.4
Total revenues
6,218.2
6,555.5
(5.1)
Gross profit
New vehicle retail
$ 295.3
$ 392.3
(24.7) %
Used vehicle retail
148.4
218.3
(32.0)
Finance and insurance
284.7
305.6
(6.8)
Service, body and parts
355.6
321.2
10.7
Total gross profit
1,082.7
1,248.2
(13.3)
Gross margin
New vehicle retail
10.2 %
13.1 %
(290) bps
Used vehicle retail
7.5
10.0
(250)
Finance and insurance
100.0
100.0
—
Service, body and parts
53.1
52.4
70
Gross profit margin
17.4
19.0
(160)
Unit sales
New vehicle retail
59,440
63,439
(6.3) %
Used vehicle retail
70,157
71,890
(2.4)
Average selling price
New vehicle retail
$ 48,795
$ 47,238
3.3 %
Used vehicle retail
28,377
30,393
(6.6)
Average gross profit per unit
New vehicle retail
$ 4,968
$ 6,183
(19.7) %
Used vehicle retail
2,116
3,037
(30.3)
Finance and insurance
2,197
2,259
(2.7)
Total vehicle(1)
5,596
6,830
(18.1)
(1)
Includes the sales and gross profit related to new, used retail, used wholesale and finance and insurance and unit sales for new and used retail
LAD
Other Highlights (Unaudited)
As of
March 31,
December 31,
March 31,
2023
2022
2022
Days Supply(1)
New vehicle inventory
52
47
27
Used vehicle inventory
52
55
50
(1)
Days supply calculated based on current inventory levels, including in-transit vehicles, and a 30-day historical cost of sales level.
Selected Financing Operations Financial Information
Three months ended March 31,
($ in millions)
2023
% (1)
2022
% (1)
Interest margin:
Interest, fee, and lease income
$ 53.9
8.9
$ 22.4
9.7
Interest expense
(37.5)
(6.2)
(3.8)
(1.7)
Total interest margin
$ 16.4
2.7
$ 18.6
8.1
Provision expense
$ (26.3)
(4.3)
$ (3.7)
(1.6)
Financing operations income (loss)
$ (20.8)
(3.4)
$ 5.0
2.2
Total average managed finance receivables
$ 2,461.9
$ 932.0
(1)
Annualized percentage of total average managed finance receivables
Financial covenants
Requirement
As of March 31, 2023
Fixed charge coverage ratio
Not less than 1.20 to 1
4.59 to 1
Leverage ratio
Not more than 5.75 to 1
1.32 to 1
LAD
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)
(In millions)
March 31, 2023
December 31, 2022
Cash and restricted cash
$ 299.4
$ 246.7
Trade receivables, net
843.1
813.1
Inventories, net
3,855.6
3,409.4
Other current assets
149.6
161.7
Total current assets
$ 5,147.7
$ 4,630.9
Property and equipment, net
3,719.7
3,574.6
Finance receivables, net
2,584.8
2,187.6
Intangibles
3,445.2
3,316.9
Other non-current assets
1,524.0
1,296.6
Total assets
$ 16,421.4
$ 15,006.6
Floor plan notes payable
2,664.2
2,116.6
Other current liabilities
1,283.8
1,061.6
Total current liabilities
$ 3,948.0
$ 3,178.2
Long-term debt, less current maturities
5,066.0
5,088.3
Non-recourse notes payable, less current maturities
779.2
422.2
Other long-term liabilities and deferred revenue
1,146.4
1,066.8
Total liabilities
$ 10,939.6
$ 9,755.5
Equity
5,481.8
5,251.1
Total liabilities & equity
$ 16,421.4
$ 15,006.6
LAD
Summarized Cash Flow from Operations (Unaudited)
(In millions)
Three months ended March 31,
2023
2022
Net income
$ 229.6
$ 343.6
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash (used in) provided by operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization
49.6
39.2
Stock-based compensation
9.1
10.5
Gain on disposal of assets
0.1
0.9
Net disposal gain on sale of stores
(7.2)
(10.0)
Unrealized investment loss (gain)
0.4
14.9
Deferred income taxes
14.5
11.3
Amortization of operating lease right-of-use assets
15.7
3.6
(Increase) decrease:
Trade receivables, net
24.0
(80.4)
Inventories
(56.9)
(244.9)
Finance receivables, net
(397.0)
(201.4)
Other assets
14.1
(55.2)
Increase (decrease):
Floor plan notes payable, net
38.9
33.7
Trade payables
(10.0)
26.0
Accrued liabilities
31.7
111.6
Other long-term liabilities and deferred revenue
(5.6)
22.9
Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities
$ (49.0)
$ 26.3
LAD
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Cash Flow from Operations (Unaudited)
(In millions)
Three months ended March 31,
Net cash provided by operating activities
2023
2022
As reported
$ (49.0)
$ 26.3
Floor plan notes payable, non-trade, net
187.6
177.1
Adjust: finance receivables activity
397.0
201.4
Less: Borrowings on floor plan notes payable, non-trade associated with acquired new vehicle inventory
(3.7)
(47.6)
Adjusted
$ 531.9
$ 357.2
LAD
Reconciliation of Certain Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited)
(In millions, except for per share data)
Three Months Ended March 31, 2023
As reported
Net disposal
Investment
Insurance
Acquisition
Vendor
Adjusted
Selling, general and administrative
$ 764.4
$ 7.2
$ —
$ (0.1)
$ (1.3)
$ (10.1)
$ 760.1
Operating income
379.0
(7.2)
—
0.1
1.3
10.1
383.3
Other income (expense), net
2.0
—
0.5
—
—
—
2.5
Income before income taxes
314.3
(7.2)
0.5
0.1
1.3
10.1
319.1
Income tax (provision) benefit
(84.7)
1.9
—
—
(0.2)
(2.7)
(85.7)
Net income
$ 229.6
$ (5.3)
$ 0.5
$ 0.1
$ 1.1
$ 7.4
$ 233.4
Net income attributable to non-controlling interests
(0.7)
—
—
—
—
—
(0.7)
Net income attributable to redeemable non-controlling interest
(0.2)
—
—
—
—
—
(0.2)
Net income attributable to LAD
$ 228.7
$ (5.3)
$ 0.5
$ 0.1
$ 1.1
$ 7.4
$ 232.5
Diluted earnings per share attributable to LAD
$ 8.30
$ (0.19)
$ 0.02
$ —
$ 0.04
$ 0.27
$ 8.44
Diluted share count
27.5
Three Months Ended March 31, 2022
As reported
Net disposal
Investment
Acquisition
Adjusted
Selling, general and administrative
$ 739.9
$ 10.0
$ —
$ (6.6)
$ 743.3
Operating income
506.7
(10.0)
—
6.6
503.3
Other income (expense), net
(5.8)
—
14.9
—
9.1
Income before income taxes
469.8
(10.0)
14.9
6.6
481.3
Income tax (provision) benefit
(126.2)
2.6
—
(1.9)
(125.5)
Net income
$ 343.6
$ (7.4)
$ 14.9
$ 4.7
$ 355.8
Net income attributable to non-controlling interests
(0.5)
—
—
—
(0.5)
Net income attributable to redeemable non-controlling interest
(0.9)
—
—
—
(0.9)
Net income attributable to LAD
$ 342.2
$ (7.4)
$ 14.9
$ 4.7
$ 354.4
Diluted earnings per share attributable to LAD
$ 11.55
$ (0.25)
$ 0.50
$ 0.16
$ 11.96
Diluted share count
29.6
LAD
Adjusted EBITDA and Net Debt to Adjusted EBITDA (Unaudited)
(In millions)
Three months
%
Increase
2023
2022
(Decrease)
EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA
Net income
$ 229.6
$ 343.6
(33.2) %
Flooring interest expense
27.7
4.9
465.3
Other interest expense
39.0
26.2
48.9
Financing operations interest expense
37.5
3.8
886.8
Income tax expense
84.7
126.2
(32.9)
Depreciation and amortization
47.3
36.5
29.6
Financing operations depreciation expense
2.3
2.7
(14.8) %
EBITDA
$ 468.1
$ 543.9
(13.9) %
Other adjustments:
Less: flooring interest expense
$ (27.7)
$ (4.9)
465.3
Less: financing operations interest expense
(37.5)
(3.8)
886.8
Less: used vehicle line of credit interest
(1.5)
(0.2)
650.0
Add: acquisition expenses
1.3
6.6
(80.3)
Add: loss (gain) on divestitures
(7.2)
(10.0)
NM
Add: investment loss (gain)
0.5
14.9
NM
Add: insurance reserves
0.1
—
NM
Add: vendor contract buyouts
10.1
—
NM
Adjusted EBITDA
$ 406.2
$ 546.5
(25.7) %
NM - not meaningful
As of
%
March 31,
Increase
Net Debt to Adjusted EBITDA
2023
2022
(Decrease)
Floor plan notes payable: non-trade
$ 1,664.9
$ 1,002.8
66.0 %
Floor plan notes payable
999.3
388.2
157.4
Used and service loaner vehicle inventory financing facility
843.6
730.0
15.6
Revolving lines of credit
1,012.4
132.1
666.4
Warehouse facilities
875.0
125.0
600.0
Non-recourse notes payable
825.4
278.3
196.6
4.625% Senior notes due 2027
400.0
400.0
—
4.375% Senior notes due 2031
550.0
550.0
—
3.875% Senior notes due 2029
800.0
800.0
—
Finance leases and other debt
651.5
687.6
(5.3)
Unamortized debt issuance costs
(30.6)
(25.2)
21.4
Total debt
$ 8,591.5
$ 5,068.8
69.5 %
Less: Floor plan related debt
$ (3,507.8)
$ (2,121.0)
65.4 %
Less: Financing operations related debt
(1,700.4)
(403.3)
321.6
Less: Cash and restricted cash
(299.4)
(161.4)
85.5
Less: Availability on used vehicle and service loaner financing facilities
(5.9)
(58.0)
(89.8)
Net Debt
$ 3,078.0
$ 2,325.1
32.4 %
TTM Adjusted EBITDA
$ 1,875.0
$ 2,102.5
(10.8) %
Net debt to Adjusted EBITDA
1.64 x
1.11 x
NM - not meaningful
