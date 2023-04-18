Systems Intelligence Recognized for Delivering Customer Success with Oracle Technology

Achieves Sell and Service Expertise in Cloud and Sell Expertise in the License & Hardware Track in Public Sector

HERNDON, Va., April 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Systems Intelligence, an Akima Company, today announced that it has achieved Sell and Service Expertise in Cloud and Sell Expertise in License & Hardware. An SBA-certified 8(a) Alaska Native Small Business and a member of Oracle PartnerNetwork (OPN), Systems Intelligence achieved this Expertise by meeting a comprehensive set of requirements that are based on the needs and priorities of Oracle customers.

Expertise is a core tenet of the modernized Oracle PartnerNetwork (OPN) program and allows Oracle partners to highlight their capabilities in a focused area. Ultimately, Expertise is designed to make it easy for customers to identify partners that can deliver quality results and minimize risk for their specific needs as they adopt Oracle technology.

To achieve Sell Expertise a partner must demonstrate their experience and success in the resell of specific Oracle software licenses, hardware products, or Oracle Cloud technology within a defined geographic region. Achieving Service Expertise requires demonstration of experience and success implementing, deploying and/or managing a specific Oracle Cloud product/service area. Learn more about Expertise, including viewing the complete Expertise Catalog, at www.oracle.com/partnernetwork/expertise.

As part of the Akima portfolio of companies, Systems Intelligence draws from 20 years of Oracle experience, providing excellent service that address public sector customers' IT modernization initiatives. System Intelligence's consultative process offers critical insights, anticipates challenges and delivers mission-focused solutions.

"Systems Intelligence's relationship with Oracle builds upon established experience and past performance across Akima. With this achievement, I'm looking forward to expanding the value we bring to our customers," said Juvy McCarthy, President of Akima's Technology Solutions and Products Group.

"We are excited to support our federal customers with innovative Oracle solutions that meet their mission-critical needs and offer a streamlined procurement path," said Mary Colville, General Manager of Systems Intelligence.

Systems Intelligence is an SBA-certified 8(a) company and wholly owned subsidiary of Akima, an Alaska Native Corporation, providing agile, innovative, and trusted IT solutions to the federal government and federal integrator community. Our capabilities allow customers to implement and evolve IT infrastructures to achieve, maintain and advance functionality, efficiency, security, and compliance. To learn more visit www.systemsintelligencellc.com.

Oracle PartnerNetwork (OPN) is Oracle's partner program designed to enable partners to accelerate the transition to cloud and drive superior customer business outcomes. The OPN program allows partners to engage with Oracle through track(s) aligned to how they go to market: Cloud Build for partners that provide products or services built on or integrated with Oracle Cloud; Cloud Sell for partners that resell Oracle Cloud technology; Cloud Service for partners that implement, deploy and manage Oracle Cloud Services; and License & Hardware for partners that build, service or sell Oracle software licenses or hardware products. Customers can expedite their business objectives with OPN partners who have achieved Expertise in a product family or cloud service. To learn more visit: http://www.oracle.com/partnernetwork

