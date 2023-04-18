OnQuality Pharmaceuticals Presented Preclinical Data for OQL025 and OQL06x, Novel Therapeutics for EGFR inhibitor-induced acneiform rash and diarrhea, at the AACR Annual meeting

Preclinical data demonstrated OQL025 as a potential prophylactic treatment for EGFR inhibitor-induced acneiform rash

Preclinical data demonstrated OQL06x as a potential prophylactic treatment for EGFR inhibitor-induced diarrhea

SEATTLE, April 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- OnQuality Pharmaceuticals ("OnQuality"), a targeted oncology supportive therapy company developing innovative medications to address unmet needs in oncodermatology and oncogastroenterology (cancer therapy-induced toxicities occurring in the skin and gastrointestinal tract) and to improve the quality of life for patients receiving anticancer medications, today announced it presented preclinical data on OQL025 and OQL06x, at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) annual meeting. The conference is being held in Orlando, FL, April 14-19, 2023.

EGFR inhibitors are commonly used for the treatment of various cancers, including lung and colorectal cancers. However, dose-limiting skin toxicities and diarrhea are frequently associated with the use of this class of anticancer therapies. Management of these toxicities includes specific guidance for dosage adjustment/therapy interruption to realize the benefit of EGFR inhibitor treatment and to minimize negative effects on patient's quality of life.

EGFR inhibitor-induced acneiform rash frequently appears on the face, neck, upper chest and back with an incidence of 20% to over 90%. The incidence of EGFR inhibitor-induced diarrhea can be as high as 90%. Moderate or severe diarrhea can lead to dehydration, electrolyte imbalances, infection, and other serious complications. Patients experiencing diarrhea have a 40% higher rate of cancer therapy discontinuation.

OnQuality is developing OQL025, a Janus Kinase (JAK) inhibitor administered as a topical cream, and OQL06x, an oral gut-restricted JAK inhibitor. Topical OQL025 delayed the onset and the severity of EGFR inhibitor-induced rash with low systemic exposure in preclinical models. In murine models of diarrhea caused by afatanib, orally administered OQL06x reduced the severity of EGFR inhibitor-induced diarrhea when compared to placebo. The improvement was accomplished with minimal systemic exposure, as OQL06x has been designed to have gut-restrictive properties, reducing the potential to cause systemic toxicities and interference with EGFR inhibitor anti-cancer efficacy.

At AACR, OnQuality presented:

Title: OQL025, a topical cream for the prevention of epidermal growth factor receptor inhibitor-induced skin rash

Presenter: Robert C. Tyler, Ph.D.

Session Category: Clinical Research Excluding Trials

Session Title: Cancer Outcomes 1

Session Date and Time: Monday Apr 17, 2023 1:30 PM - 5:00 PM

Abstract Number: 3211

Title: OQL06x, a gut-restricted janus kinase inhibitor to control epidermal growth factor receptor inhibitor-induced diarrhea

Presenter: Robert C. Tyler, Ph.D.

Session Category: Clinical Research Excluding Trials

Session Title: Cancer Outcomes 1

Session Date and Time: Monday Apr 17, 2023 1:30 PM - 5:00 PM

Abstract Number: 3212

"OnQuality is committed to developing OQL025 and OQL06x for the prevention of EGFR inhibitor-induced acneiform rash and diarrhea, improving quality of life and potentially treatment outcomes for cancer patients. Our preclinical data demonstrated our novel approaches of OQL025 and OQL06x reduced specific EGFR inhibitor-induced toxicities while minimizing the potential to interfere with systemically administered anti-cancer regimens," said Robert C. Tyler, Ph.D., Senior Medical Director of OnQuality. "It was exciting to share these data and engage in meaningful scientific discussions about the unmet need for EGFR inhibitor-induced acneiform rash and diarrhea at the conference."

Details regarding the poster presentations can be found on the AACR website.

About OnQuality Pharmaceuticals

OnQuality Pharmaceuticals is dedicated to pioneering the discovery and development of targeted supportive oncology therapies that address treatment-related toxicities at their molecular source. By treating on-target toxicities of the anti-cancer treatments, OnQuality's targeted supportive therapy candidates have the potential to reduce the severity and incidence of adverse events while sustaining the efficacy of the cancer treatments. OnQuality's targeted therapies, therefore, have the potential to improve both quality of life and outcomes for cancer patients.

OnQuality is leveraging its proprietary, AI-enabled CARE (Computation-Aided dRug-target-toxicology sEarch methodologies) platform to identify targets and drug candidates, to develop first-in-disease targeted supportive therapies addressing unmet medical needs in the emerging areas of oncodermatology and oncogastroenterology. This includes VEGFR inhibitor-induced Hand-Foot Skin Reaction, capecitabine-induced Hand-Foot Syndrome, epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) inhibitor-induced skin rash, chemotherapy-induced diarrhea and gastrointestinal side effects of immunotherapies. For more information about OnQuality Pharmaceuticals, please visit www.onqualityrx.com.

