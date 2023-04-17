ENT Specialty Partners Announces Opening of Austin ENT & Allergy

AUSTIN, Texas, April 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ENT Specialty Partners (ESP), one of the largest independent ear, nose, and throat practices in the country, announces the opening of Austin ENT & Allergy at 12201 Renfert Way, Suite 245, Austin, TX 78758 on the campus of St. David's North Austin Medical Center. Led by decades of experience in two board-certified ENT physicians, the practice will provide comprehensive care to adult and pediatric patients in all aspects of otolaryngology.

Jeffrey Myhill, M.D., is a Texas native who received his medical degree from the University of Texas Medical School at Houston. He specializes in the treatment of sinus and nasal issues utilizing the latest innovative technology, including minimally invasive in-office procedures. Dr. Myhill also provides the full range of sleep surgery for the treatment of obstructive sleep apnea as well as facial plastic surgery with an emphasis on the surgical treatment of nasal obstruction and facial reconstruction after removal of skin cancer.

"I'm honored to be a part of Austin ENT & Allergy to bring a quality, personalized approach to ENT care for patients in the North Austin community," said Dr. Myhill.

John C. Burgoyne, M.D., a board-certified otolaryngologist from Seattle, Washington will be joining Dr. Myhill at the practice. Dr. Burgoyne brings decades of experience and expertise in sinus and nasal surgery, tonsil and sleep apnea, and the full gamut of ear, nose, and throat care, practicing with an emphasis on patient collaboration for optimal health outcomes. He received his medical degree from the University of Utah.

"Austin's growth and robust medical community is a wonderful fit for our new practice location," said Dr. Burgoyne. "We look forward to partnering with our patients and their families to find solutions to their ENT complaints through state-of-the-art procedures and compassionate care.

Patients may schedule appointments at Austin ENT & Allergy through their website, entatx.com or by calling (512) 277-7500, Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

The ENT Specialty Partners practice community now includes 28 ENT physicians, 10 advanced practice providers, and 22 audiologists/hearing specialists. These teams provide a wide range of services in otolaryngology, head and neck surgery, audiology, and allergy treatments. ESP partner practices are located across 17 Texas locations: Allen, Austin, Bellville, Brenham, Bryan-College Station, Carrollton, Celina, Dallas (White Rock), Flower Mound, Frisco, Giddings, Huntsville, La Grange, Lewisville, McKinney, Plano, and Wichita Falls. Learn more about ESP at ENTSP.com.

