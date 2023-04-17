Eau Claire, WI expands parking and enforcement operations with Passport

Mobile pay parking and digital permits powered by Passport's platform now available throughout the City

EAU CLAIRE, Wis., April 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In partnership with mobility software and payments company Passport, the City of Eau Claire is introducing a new way to pay for parking. The Passport Parking application, powered by Passport, allows parkers to seamlessly pay for and extend their parking sessions from their smartphones. Passport's technology also enables the City to access parking and enforcement insights and data and to operate more efficiently.

Passport Parking makes paying to park seamless and hassle-free. After downloading the free app, a user enters the respective zone number, license plate number and the desired length of time for parking. Users can receive notifications when their sessions are about to expire and view receipts and parking history. The City of Eau Claire is also launching Passport's digital permitting solution which gives motorists a secure method to apply and pay for parking permits and allows the City to manage daily tasks through one system.

"Passport's cutting-edge technology will provide our City with a more efficient system that will improve the parking experience for our residents and visitors," says Stephanie Hirsch, Eau Claire City Manager.

More than 800 cities and private operators in North America trust Passport's platform as the only end-to-end system for managing mobile pay parking, parking enforcement, digital parking permits and mobility management. In addition to utilizing Passport's platform to offer mobile payments for parking and digital permits, the City of Eau Claire is also powering its enforcement operations with the same platform, allowing it to digitally enforce its curb through license plate recognition (LPR) technology.

"With Passport's digital mobility platform in place, the City of Eau Claire has access to a more integrated, efficient and reliable parking and mobility infrastructure," says Jake Breig, Passport account executive. "We are thrilled to continue our partnership with the City and to enhance the user experience through our technology."

The Passport Parking app is free to download from the App Store and Google Play . Users can also manage their parking online at passportparking.com .

About Passport

Passport is a mobility software and payments company that builds solutions to centrally manage complexities at the curb. Based in Charlotte, North Carolina, Passport is trusted by more than 800 cities, universities and agencies, including Chicago, Toronto, Los Angeles and Miami. Passport's mobility management platform helps cities manage parking and mobility infrastructure, creating more livable, equitable communities. One of the fastest-growing companies on the Inc. 5000 and Deloitte Technology Fast 500 lists, Passport was also the 2021 Fintech category winner for the NC Tech Association's Industry Driven award.

