UNITRON LAUNCHES VIVANTE, THE NEWEST PLATFORM OFFERING ITS BEST SOUND PERFORMANCE YET

KITCHENER, ON, April 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Unitron is thrilled to announce the launch of Vivante, a platform designed to enhance listener experience through personalized hearing control. The newest platform from Unitron, Vivante integrates improved sound performance, new designs and a suite of Experience Innovations with the Remote Plus app to deliver a customized listening experience.

"Following the same design philosophy that has won Unitron hearing instruments many awards, Moxi Vivante products are designed for those who appreciate aesthetics, comfort and ease-of-use," says Corey Banham, Senior Product Manager. "Our Moxi Vivante hearing instruments are designed to bring the sounds of the good life right to wearers' ears."

Vivante utilizes Unitron's automatic signal processing system, Integra OS, which has evolved to have eight different listening environments. A new environment, conversation in loud noise, helps in the most difficult noisy situations. This includes a new feature, HyperFocus, which is designed to improve signal to noise ratio for face-to-face conversations in loud noise environments and will automatically adapt to constantly changing environments. Users will also have access to the new 360 conversation in car manual program that automatically focuses on speech, regardless of where passengers are sitting, addressing the unique listening environment in the car. All of these listening features can be accessed through the Remote Plus app, which is available for iOS and Android devices.

"Vivante provides the next level of sound performance that focuses on speech in more environments and a personalized hearing experience made possible with our Experience Innovations," says Nicola McLaughlin, VP, Marketing. "We want our clients to hear the sounds of life, which is why we strive to create more innovative products for them. Empowering people with life-enhancing hearing experiences that fit seamlessly into their world, Unitron's Experience Innovations and intuitive design work perfectly together to provide personalization and optimization."

