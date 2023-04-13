SQ INVESTOR NOTICE: ROSEN, A LEADING INVESTOR RIGHTS LAW FIRM, Encourages Block, Inc. f/k/a Square, Inc. Investors With Losses to Inquire About Class Action Investigation - SQ

NEW YORK, April 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --

WHY: New York, N.Y., April 13, 2023. Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, continues its investigation of potential securities claims on behalf of shareholders of Block, Inc. f/k/a Square, Inc. (NYSE: SQ) resulting from allegations that Block, Inc. may have issued materially misleading business information to the investing public.

SO WHAT: If you purchased Block securities you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out of pocket fees or costs through a contingency fee arrangement. The Rosen Law Firm is preparing a class action seeking recovery of investor losses.

WHAT IS THIS ABOUT: On March 23, 2023, before the market opened, market analyst Hindenburg Research released a report entitled "Block: How Inflated User Metrics and "Frictionless" Fraud Facilitation Enabled Insiders to Cash Out Over $1 Billion." Hindenburg's research, which took place over a two-year period and involved "dozens of interviews with former employees, partners, and industry experts, extensive review of regulatory and litigation records" led it to conclude that the "'magic' behind Block's business has not been disruptive innovation, but rather the company's willingness to facilitate fraud against consumers and the government, avoid regulation, dress up predatory loans and fees as revolutionary technology, and mislead investors with inflated metrics." The report further alleged, among other things, that Block had "wildly overstated" its user accounts and provided banking services to violent criminals.

On this news, the price of Block's stock declined by as much as 20% in intraday trading before closing at $61.88 on March 23, 2023, a 14.8% decline from the prior day.

