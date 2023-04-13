Genpact's CEO Tiger Tyagarajan Lands Top Spot on INvolve's Empower Executives Role Models List

Ranking demonstrates Genpact's ongoing commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion

NEW YORK, April 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Tiger Tyagarajan, President and Chief Executive Officer of Genpact, a global professional services firm focused on delivering outcomes that transform businesses, has been recognized by INvolve on their Empower Executives Role Models list, for Genpact's continued advancement of diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) in the workplace.

The 2022 Empower Role Model List, supported by Yahoo Finance UK, represents the wide range of impactful and innovative work being done by organizations across different countries and industry sectors supporting inclusion in the workplace. This recognition celebrates the diverse range of inspiring individuals who have made it their personal mission to removing barriers for ethnically diverse employees to help them on the pathway to success.

"Our Empower lists celebrate role models in business who are smashing barriers and doing the work to advocate for people of color across global businesses," said Suki Sandhu OBE, Founder and CEO, INvolve. "These Role Models have made it their mission to make a real difference and we must look to them as examples of how we can all contribute to the removal of barriers and create businesses where everyone can thrive."

Genpact has made strides to reach its vision of having a 50% gender-diverse workforce globally, reporting 42% global gender diversity in 2022, with women making up 50% of its board.

"Embedding true diversity of perspective – across gender, ethnicity, race, and cognitive ability – into the fabric of an organization is critical to creating meaningful client outcomes and unlocking competitive advantage," said Tiger Tyagarajan, President and CEO, Genpact. "For Genpact, it is an agenda that is inextricably linked to our business strategy. I am honored to be recognized as an Empower Role Model and to spearhead our journey in driving innovation that matters for the world."

Genpact's commitment to foster a diverse, inclusive, and equitable workplace includes a broad range of ongoing and emerging programs designed to attract, retain, and support talent at every stage of their career. This includes building the next generation of women leaders through its Women's Leadership Program created in collaboration with Harvard Business Publishing; its cross-company mentorship program in association with the 30% Club, and its Women in Genpact network, an employee resource group, among many others. Going a step beyond, the company recently expanded the focus of its DEI program beyond gender and racial equity to formalize LGBTQIA+ inclusion initiatives and also introduced a new pillar focused on supporting veterans.

The company's commitment to diversity is also evidenced by recent honors such as:

About Genpact

Genpact (NYSE: G) is a global professional services firm delivering the outcomes that transform our clients' businesses and shape their future. We're guided by our real-world experience redesigning and running thousands of processes for hundreds of global companies. Our clients – including many in the Global Fortune 500 – partner with us for our unique ability to combine deep industry and functional expertise, leading talent, and proven methodologies to drive collaborative innovation that turns insights into action and delivers outcomes at scale. We create lasting competitive advantages for our clients and their customers, running digitally enabled operations and applying our Data-Tech-AI services to design, build, and transform their businesses. And we do it all with purpose. From New York to New Delhi and more than 30 countries in between, our 115,000+ team is passionate in its relentless pursuit of a world that works better for people. Get to know us at Genpact.com and on LinkedIn, Twitter, YouTube, and Facebook.

About INvolve

INvolve is a consultancy and global network that enables leaders and change makers to build more successful and empowering organisations where everyone can thrive.

Founded in 2013 by Suki Sandhu OBE, a globally recognised expert in talent, diversity and inclusion, INvolve transforms workplaces and mindsets through Conscious Inclusion.

INvolve's diversity specialists work with over 100 global businesses, using its unique RADAR tool to assess their current level of progress. Leading with data and measurement, INvolve develops tailored and comprehensive D&I strategies focused on creating equality of opportunity, promoting conscious inclusion, and developing and inspiring the diverse leaders of the future.

Find out more at https://www.involvepeople.org/

