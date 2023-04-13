Countries Need Digital Transformation to Remain Competitive, says Fintech Expert Chris Skinner at Doing Digital Forum

YEREVAN, Armenia , April 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- International Doing Digital Forum (DDF'23), an inaugural event of SPRING PR-company, co-organized by Ameriabank, achieved a remarkable turnout, drawing around 1000 participants from Georgia, USA, Brazil, France, UAE, UK, Singapore and 20 globally recognized speakers from finance, technology, businesses, government, CBA and media.

Tatevik Simonyan, Founder of Doing Digital Forum, Co-Founder of SPRING PR, said, "SPRING has long been fascinated by the digital world's evolution and the impact of communications. By creating this platform for worldwide professionals to collaborate, we have taken a leadership role in uniting all parties of the ecosystem to make Armenia an innovation hub. The DDF's overwhelming success highlights the growing importance of digital transformation and innovation in today's business environment".

Mher Grigoryan, RA Deputy Prime Minister, said, "The citizens and the private sector have a significant role in realizing a digital future. And the state, in its turn, will make all possible efforts to establish an open and accessible data policy, build critical infrastructures, set clear rules of the game, and create a safe environment to enable digital transformation".

DDF's keynote speaker, Chris Skinner, noted that to remain competitive, all countries must embark on a digital transformation journey, and the formula for success lies in planning.

"DDF'23 brought together prominent fintech experts and visionpublicrs exploring trending topics of digitization, their impact on society and the public life in a wide range of domains. We are happy to have brought this opportunity for Armenia to showcase its accumulated expertise and connect with the global debate on how the creative talent of people, combined with innovative technological solutions, can lead the world into the future", said Artak Hanesyan, Chairman of the Board-CEO, Ameriabank.

Through thought-provoking keynote speeches and panel discussions entitled "The Road of Digital Transformation" and "The Future of FinTech", the speakers shared their broad perspectives on the digital landscape.

Vardan Amaryan, Founder of Apricot Capital, the investment partner of DDF'23, said, "We were glad to share our insights and expertise on digital transformation and investment strategies with this distinguished international community gathered in Armenia. We express our gratitude to SPRING PR for organizing the event and making it happen".

DDF'23 has become a key regional event, linking Armenia to global digital discussions. SPRING PR plans the next Forum built on this success with an expanded speaker lineup, promoting digital progress and collaboration.

