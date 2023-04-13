70% of placed job candidates that worked with 24 Seven gave satisfaction scores of 9 or 10.

NEW YORK, April 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- 24 Seven, a leading staffing agency specializing in marketing and creative, is thrilled to announce that they along with their subsidiary brands, The Sage Group, Creatis, Antenna, and Simplicity have won ClearlyRated's 2023 Best of Staffing Talent Award for provided superior service to candidates.

24 Seven Wins ClearlyRated's 2023 Best of Staffing Talent Award for Superior Service

The Sage Group, Creatis, and Antenna also won ClearlyRated's 2023 Best of Staffing Client Award for the outstanding service they provide to their clients.

ClearlyRated's Best of Staffing program is the nation's only service excellence award for the staffing industry that leverages the Net Promoter® Score from the firm's clients and job candidates as survey respondents. The award is presented in partnership with sponsor Indeed and gold sponsor, Talent.com.

Seventy percent of placed job candidates that worked with 24 Seven gave satisfaction scores of 9 or 10. This is significantly higher than the industry average of 40%, highlighting the standout service the firm provides across the company.

"Our company has built its framework around providing the highest level of service for our clients and candidates. I am beyond proud of our team to be honored and recognized by ClearlyRated," 24 Seven CEO, Anthony Donnarumma said. "I want to thank our clients and candidates, we are able to do the work we do, because of them."

24 Seven, The Sage Group, Creatis, Antenna, and Simplicity won ClearlyRated's 2022 Best of Staffing Talent Award. The Sage Group, Creatis, and Antenna also won ClearlyRated's 2022 Best of Staffing Client Award.

About 24 Seven

24 Seven is a specialized recruitment agency that builds future-proof teams of top full-time and freelance talent for leading brands and agencies in the marketing, digital, creative, and technology sectors. 24 Seven further supports its clients through its family of specialized subsidiaries. The Sage Group represents marketing consultants, contractors, and permanent talent, and has created a leading community of top marketing executives, Marketers That Matter®, which meets to share marketing innovation and insights. Creatis and Antenna boost the productivity of marketing, digital, creative, and communications teams through on-site and outsourced talent solutions. Simplicity Consulting offers marketing project & program management and strategic communications consultants.

About ClearlyRated

Rooted in satisfaction research for professional service firms, ClearlyRated utilizes a Net Promoter® Score survey program to help professional service firms measure their service experience, build an online reputation, and differentiate on service quality. Learn more at https://www.clearlyrated.com/solutions/

About Best of Staffing

ClearlyRated's Best of Staffing® Award is the only award in the U.S. and Canada that recognizes staffing agencies that have proven superior service quality based entirely on ratings provided by their clients, placed talent, and internal employees. Award winners are showcased by city and area of expertise on ClearlyRated.com—an online business directory that helps buyers of professional services find service leaders and vet prospective firms with the help of validated client ratings and testimonials.

