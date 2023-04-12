TIAA Promotes Claire Borelli to Chief People Officer

NEW YORK, April 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TIAA, a leading provider of secure retirements and outcome-focused investment solutions to millions of people and thousands of institutions, has promoted Claire Borelli to the role of Chief People Officer. She reports to Thasunda Brown Duckett, President and CEO, and joins the company's Executive Committee. Borelli succeeds Sean Woodroffe, who has accepted an expanded role at another company.

Borelli, who has nearly three decades of experience as a human-resources leader at global financial-services companies, was previously TIAA's Chief Diversity and Talent Officer. In her new role, she will be responsible for TIAA's HR strategy and execution, including talent acquisition, development and retention; compensation and benefits; organizational design and effectiveness; and diversity, equity and inclusion. She will also oversee internal communications strategies that engage and align the company's approximately 15,000 associates.

"Claire has a true passion for ensuring that her colleagues succeed in their jobs and professional lives, and I am thrilled to elevate her to the top people-leader position at TIAA and welcome her to the Executive Committee," said Duckett. "Her extensive experience, rich set of skills, global perspective and personal touch will be invaluable to our associates and be an important input into our corporate strategy and development."

"I'm honored to lead the people team at a company whose mission creates better lives for so many people," said Borelli. "I look forward to supporting TIAA associates as they create retirement security for more people from all walks of life."

Borelli joined TIAA in August 2022 after nearly 11 years at JPMorgan Chase, where she led HR roles for several divisions, including wealth management and Chase's consumer bank, and developed and executed strategies to drive productivity and organizational effectiveness. Prior to Chase, she held senior roles at UBS Wealth Management and Merrill Lynch.

Borelli is a Certified Six Sigma Black Belt and completed Columbia University's Master's Program in Executive Coaching. She has served on an array of boards and leadership councils, including YWCA, Saint Joseph's University, Pierce College and Year Up Greater Philadelphia.

"I want to thank Sean for his countless contributions to TIAA over the past six years, including his leadership of our pandemic response and return to office," said Duckett. "He has been a tireless champion of our people and our values and a trusted connector, mentor and advisor to so many of us. We are grateful for his time with us and know he will continue to succeed in his new, exciting role."

