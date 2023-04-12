CENTEGIX Names Industry Veteran Jon Irwin as Chief Operating Officer

Irwin brings experience scaling businesses from growth stage to market leadership

ATLANTA, April 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CENTEGIX , the leader in incident response solutions, announced today that it has appointed Jon Irwin as its Chief Operating Officer. In this new role, Irwin will scale CENTEGIX's efforts in creating safer spaces through innovative technology solutions.

Jon Irwin, Chief Operating Officer of CENTEGIX (PRNewswire)

Irwin brings more than 25 years of experience in customer operations, product development, supply chain, business development, and corporate development at the operating and executive levels. He most recently served as the Chief Operating Officer and Chief Customer Officer for Ring, an Amazon company. In this position, Irwin helped the company scale and pursue its mission to help make neighborhoods safer with its suite of IoT home security products and neighborhood partnerships. Irwin has also held senior positions with large technology companies, such as Amazon Prime Video, Rhapsody, EarthlInk, Boingo Wireless, and Napster, among others.

"I am thrilled to welcome Jon to our team," said Brent Cobb, CEO of CENTEGIX. "His extensive experience in scaling technology companies, in addition to his key role helping build a global safety organization at Amazon Ring, will help CENTEGIX further its mission of creating safer spaces by innovating technology to empower and protect."

"I am passionate about working for companies that have a powerful value proposition, have a bias for action, and combine creativity with technology to build innovative products and services," said Irwin. "Technology now plays a critical role in emergency incident response, and I'm honored to be a part of the team that delivers the market-leading CrisisAlert solution."

Irwin earned a Bachelor's Degree in Mechanical Engineering and a Master's Degree in Systems Engineering from the University of California San Diego. He also earned an MBA in Technology/Entrepreneurship from the University of California Los Angeles.

To learn more about CENTEGIX and its emergency response solutions, visit https://www.centegix.com/ .

About CENTEGIX

CENTEGIX is the leader in incident response solutions. Our CrisisAlert™ platform is the fastest and easiest way to get help in an emergency, from the everyday to the extreme. CENTEGIX creates safer spaces by innovating technology to empower and protect people, and leaders nationwide trust our safety solutions to provide peace of mind for their employees. To learn more about CENTEGIX, visit www.CENTEGIX.com .

Media Contact:

Sydney Stressman

Zer0 to 5ive for CENTEGIX

sstressman@0to5.com

(609) 238-6663

(PRNewsfoto/CENTEGIX) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE CENTEGIX