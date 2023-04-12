Allied Universal Announces Acquisition of Elite Tactical Security in Las Vegas

Company expands presence in Las Vegas market with guarding services and explosives- and firearms-detection canines

IRVINE, Calif., April 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Universal®, the leading security and facility services company, and MSA Security®, an Allied Universal company, announced the strategic expansion of services in the Las Vegas region with the acquisition of Elite Tactical Security Solutions.

"We are excited to expand our presence in the Las Vegas market, North America's preeminent destination for exhibitions, events and entertainment," said Allied Universal Global Chairman and CEO Steve Jones. "I look forward to welcoming our new employees to the Allied Universal team and enhancing client relationships with the resources available across our organization."

Elite Tactical provides specialized security solutions to hospitality and entertainment clients throughout the Las Vegas area, including security and executive protection officers as well as explosives- and firearms-detection canine teams. With this acquisition, security guarding and executive protection services will be managed by Allied Universal's portfolio of solutions and the canine services will be incorporated into the MSA Security program.

"Over the past several years we've seen a dramatic shift in the threat landscape with frequent active shooter incidents," said MSA Security President Glen Kucera. "The services MSA Security and Allied Universal provide are more critical than ever to sustain safety and security. We are excited to expand our reach in the Las Vegas region with explosives- and firearms-detection canines to service numerous high-profile venues."

Elite Tactical was founded in 2010 by Maribah and Richard Diaz. Ms. Diaz previously worked in the medical field while Mr. Diaz served as a fire engineer for the Las Vegas Fire and Rescue department. At the time of the acquisition, Elite Tactical has 10 canine detection teams and 40 security professionals deployed to protect stadiums, arenas, convention centers, commercial properties and special events. The organization maintains an ATF-licensed canine training center in Henderson, Nev. which MSA Security will retain for canine training, along with 10 existing facilities located across the country.

"We are thrilled to join the Allied Universal organization," said Maribah and Richard Diaz, cofounders of Elite Tactical. "MSA Security and Allied Universal have an impeccable reputation and a robust infrastructure to help clients face the security challenges of today and into the future."

In 2022, Allied Universal completed 13 acquisitions – eight in North America and five internationally. In 2021, Allied Universal acquired 10 companies, including G4S. These acquisitions are consistent with Allied Universal's growth strategy and expanding international presence.

About Allied Universal

Allied Universal®, a leading security and facility services company, provides proactive security services and cutting-edge smart technology to deliver tailored, integrated security solutions that allow clients to focus on their core business. Through a global workforce of approximately 800,000 people, we leverage best practices in communities all over the world. With revenue at approximately $20 billion, we are supported by efficient processes and systems that can only come with scale to help deliver our promise locally: keeping people safe so our communities can thrive. We believe there is no greater purpose than serving and safeguarding customers, communities, and people in today's world. Allied Universal is There for you®. For more information, please visit www.aus.com.

About MSA Security

Founded in 1987, MSA Security®, an Allied Universal® Company, is a global provider of high consequence threat solutions. Headquartered in New York City, MSA and has more than 1,500 employees—including over 800 Canine Teams—operating more than 40 states and 50 countries. The firm offers a range of customizable security solutions for venues, landmarks, commercial real estate, cargo, and government clients. For more information, visit msasecurity.net.

