Cerebrum's IoT Tire Sensor Technology Gains Market Traction

LOS ANGELES, April 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cerebrum Sensor Technologies announced that it has commercially launched its Intelligent Tire Solutions with leading vehicle and tire OEMs. Cerebrum's full suite of solutions utilize tire sensors and proprietary algorithms to monitor advanced tire conditions including pressure, temperature, tread health, load, alignment and more, enabling users to enhance tire life while improving vehicle safety, performance, and sustainability.

Cerebrum offers the world's first and only real-time, direct tread depth monitoring solution, which is scalable to nearly any vehicle tire. This solution has set the standard for tread health monitoring with an accuracy of +/- 1 millimeter, far beyond what's possible with indirect monitoring solutions.

Cerebrum's Intelligent Tire Solutions have been tested and proven through large scale trials with dozens of OEMs, fleets and TPMS companies. These pilots have converted to commercial programs to provide their customers with benefits including:

Improved Safety & Sustainability : Nearly 35% of vehicle-related accidents are attributed to tires and approximately 50% of those due to tire wear. Tire wear also contributes to significant particulate pollution (especially among EVs), creating environmental concerns. Monitoring wear and load conditions in real-time enables prompt action.

Increased Fuel Efficiency, Range and Performance : Fuel efficiency and tire wear are directly impacted by ever-changing conditions. In addition, vehicle braking distance and EV battery range are affected by tire health and load. Load monitoring is especially critical for fleets to optimize tire performance and avoid overweight fines. Cerebrum's technology exclusively offers insights for optimization of tire and vehicle performance.

Asset Visibility: OEMs, insurance companies and regulators can now match specific tires with vehicles for warranty tracking, accident assessment and more. Fleets monitor tire health for scheduling of maintenance.

"The commercial launch with OEMs represents a major milestone in the global adoption of intelligent tire technology, and we're proud of the benefits that our ground-breaking technology provides for OEMs, fleets, and consumers," said Keith Ferry, Founder and CEO at Cerebrum.

Cerebrum offers Intelligent Tire Solutions including tire-mounted sensors, gateways, and software that deliver advanced tire analytics using proprietary, AI/ML driven algorithms. Cerebrum's technology is available as a complete solution or individual components retrofitted to any vehicle, including integration of the algorithms into 3rd party sensors.

