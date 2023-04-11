THE BASKETBALL SUPER LEAGUE IS BORN.

The BSL, modelled on the premiere professional soccer league in Europe, hits the court in 2024 across the United States and Canada with national sponsorship deals and international broadcast partners.

KITCHENER, ON, April 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - The Basketball League — currently the fastest-growing professional sports league in North America — has unveiled the details of a new league that position it as the option of choice for basketball fans outside of markets served by the NBA and NBA G league. The Basketball Super League will be a premium league bringing together the best-performing players and teams from The Basketball League and beyond, with 10 to 12 teams in markets including New York, Pennsylvania, Ohio, Indiana, Michigan, Newfoundland, The Maritimes, Ontario and Quebec.

"The Basketball Super League will be a premiere league that players aspire to get into and stay in longer - a true destination league," explained league CEO Evelyn Magley, adding: "the season will begin earlier and last longer, the venues will be larger, with a minimum capacity of 2,500 and the players' wages will be higher, with no salary cap."

The new league has already drawn the attention of major national sponsors, and an international online broadcast partner with reach into countries across North America and Europe. Negotiations with these partners has begun, with further details to be announced soon.

"This new league, with the sponsors and broadcast partners we are in discussion with, represents a tremendous business opportunity for our market partners," explains TBL/BSL President David Magley. "Like European premier soccer and basketball leagues it's modelled on, the Basketball Super League will allow teams to play more games at home than away, providing for more revenues and leveraging the scale of TBL. Our model is to help create profits in-season right away, making us unique in professional sports."

At the press conference today, The Basketball League also announced a 10-year agreement with sponsorship marketing partner Sport Media Marketing inc. of Montreal. The new partnership will see the company forge sponsorship marketing opportunities between brands in the U.S. and Canada and the professional basketball leagues that will now include 60 teams . In order to maximize visibility and opportunities for TBL and partner brands, Sport-Media Marketing and its partners will create a new, dedicated digital network and a 360• offer to reach the burgeoning number of basketball fans across North America.

The Basketball League prides itself on its strong connection to community and commitment to helping its players become fully-rounded individuals. It will continue to stay true its mission with the creation of The Basketball Super League.

