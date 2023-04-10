KBR to Hold First Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call

HOUSTON, April 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- KBR, Inc. (NYSE: KBR) announced today that it will host a conference call to discuss its first quarter 2023 financial results on Monday, May 1, 2023 at 7:30 a.m. Central Time (8:30 a.m. Eastern Time). The company plans to issue its first quarter 2023 earnings release and earnings presentation in advance of the call. Both will be available on KBR's website.

KBR, Inc. (PRNewswire)

The conference call will be webcast simultaneously through the Investor Relations section of KBR's website at investors.kbr.com. A replay of the webcast will be available after the call on our website or by telephone at +1.866.813.9403, passcode: 187403.

About KBR

We deliver science, technology and engineering solutions to governments and companies around the world. KBR employs approximately 30,000 people performing diverse, complex and mission-critical roles in 34 countries.

KBR is proud to work with its customers across the globe to provide technology, value-added services, and long-term operations and maintenance services to ensure consistent delivery with predictable results. At KBR, We Deliver.

Visit www.kbr.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE KBR, Inc.