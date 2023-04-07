GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. Reports Second Half and Fiscal Year 2022

Financial Results

Total revenues decreased by 21.1% year over year to RMB487.8 million (US$70.7 million) [[1]] for the second half 2022.

Organic revenues, excluding revenues of Argyle and Urban, decreased by 15.8% year over year to RMB466.0 million (US$67.6 million) for the second half 2022.

Income from operations in creased by 516.4% year over year to RMB 20.0 million (US$ 2.9 million) [1] for the second half 2022.

Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) [2] decreased by 21.2% year over year to RMB118.3 million (US$17.2 million) for the second half 2022.

SHANGHAI, April 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. (NYSE: GHG) ("GreenTree", the "Company", "we", "us" and "our"), a leading hospitality management group in China, today announced its unaudited financial results for the second half and fiscal year of 2022.

Second Half 2022 Operational Highlights

As previously disclosed, the Company has been in a dispute with Mr. Kevin Zhang , the founder, and the minority shareholder of Argyle, as to performance of relevant transaction documents and/or compliance with local laws and regulations by Mr. Zhang. As a result, since June 2022 , GreenTree has not been able to maintain effective control over Argyle which therefore has been deconsolidated from GreenTree. The total number of hotels as of December 31, 2022 and GreenTree's balance sheet do not include Argyle related data. Argyle owned and operated 51 hotels as of December 31, 2021 and contributed 2.4% of GreenTree's total revenue in 2021.

GreenTree and Urban's minority shareholder entered into definite agreements on November 23, 2022 for the minority shareholder and its designated person to repurchase all of the equity interest in Urban held by GreenTree as of November 25, 2022 . As a result, the total number of hotels as of December 31, 2022 and GreenTree's balance sheet do not include Urban related data. Urban owned and operated 749 hotels as of December 31, 2021 and contributed 8.8% of GreenTree's total revenue in 2021.

A total of 4,059 hotels with 302,497 hotel rooms were in operation as of December 31, 2022 , compared to 4,659 hotels and 337,153 hotel rooms as of December 31, 2021 .

Excluding Argyle and Urban hotels, the total of 4,059 organic hotels increased by 5.2%, compared to 3,859 organic hotels and 292,219 organic hotel rooms as of December 31, 2021.

As of December 31, 2022 , the Company had 61 leased-and-operated ("L&O") hotels and 3,998 franchised-and-managed ("F&M") hotels in operation in 355 cities across China , compared to 66 L&O hotels and 4,593 F&M hotels in operation in 367 cities as of December 31, 2021 . Excluding Argyle and Urban hotels, the Company had 55 L&O hotels and 3,804 F&M hotels in operation as of December 31, 2021 .

During the second half of 2022, the Company opened 161 hotels, a decrease of 159 compared to 320 hotels opened in the second half of 2021. Of the hotels opened in the second half of 2022, 24 were in the mid-to-up-scale segment, 93 in the mid-scale segment, and 44 in the economy segment. Geographically, 10 hotels were in Tier 1 cities [3], 31 in Tier 2 cities and the remaining 120 in Tier 3 and lower cities in China as of December 31, 2022.

Excluding Argyle and Urban hotels, the Company opened 136 organic hotels, compared to 265 organic hotels opened in the second half of 2021.

As of December 31, 2022, the Company had a pipeline of 916 hotels contracted for or under development with 235 in the mid-to-up-scale segment, 486 in the mid-scale segment, and 195 in the economy segment.

The average daily room rate, or ADR, for all hotels in operation was RMB 168 in the third quarter of 2022, an increase of 3.4% from RMB163 in the third quarter of 2021. Such ADR was RMB165 in the fourth quarter of 2022, a 2.9% year-over-year decrease.

The occupancy rate, or OCC, for all hotels in operation was 71.1% in the third quarter of 2022, down from 72.4% in the third quarter of 2021. Such OCC was 63.0% in the fourth quarter of 2022, compared with 69.2% in the fourth quarter of 2021.

The revenue per available room, or RevPAR, which is calculated by multiplying our hotels' ADR by its occupancy rate, was RMB120 in the third quarter of 2022, a 1.5% year-over-year increase. RevPAR was RMB104 in the fourth quarter of 2022, a 11.6% year-over-year decrease.

As of December 31, 2022 the Company's loyalty program had over 78 million individual members and approximately 1,935,000 corporate members, compared to over 74 million individual members and approximately 1,905,000 corporate members, respectively, as of June 30, 2022.

Fiscal Year 2022 Operational Highlights

For the full year 2022, the Company opened 362 hotels, a decrease of 49.9% comparing to 722 newly-opened hotels in the full year 2021. Of the hotels opened in 2022, 67 were in the mid-to-up-scale segment, 201 were in the mid-scale segment, and 94 were in the economy segment. Geographically speaking, 23 hotels were in Tier 1 cities, 83 were in Tier 2 cities and the remaining 256 were in Tier 3 and other cities in China as of December 31, 2022 . During 2022, the Company closed 155 hotels, and added a net of 207 hotels to its portfolio.

Excluding Argyle and Urban hotels, the Company opened 295 hotels, a decrease of 52.3% comparing to 618 newly-opened organic hotels in the full year of 2021.

The average daily room rate, or ADR, for all hotels in operation, was RMB159 in the full year 2022, a 3.1% year-over-year decrease.

The occupancy rate, or OCC for all hotels in operation was 63.7% in the full year 2022, compared with 71.1% in the full year 2021.

The revenue per available room, or RevPAR, which is calculated by multiplying our hotels' ADR by its occupancy rate, was RMB101 in the full year 2022, a 13.2% year-over-year decrease.

"2022 was a year full of changes and challenges. During the first half, COVID-19 outbreaks in many parts of the country resulted in lockdowns in many cities, especially in Shanghai. As we entered the third quarter, transportation restrictions were relaxed and Revpar recovered. However, October and November brought a fresh wave of outbreaks, slowing down our recovery once again. Thanks to the introduction of flexible anti-pandemic measures by the government early December, Revpar recovered in the second half of the month to more than 95% of its pre-pandemic levels. Throughout all these challenges, we continued to execute our long-term strategic growth plan that strives to assist franchisees in maintaining quality operations, extend our hotel network, deliver stable operating profitability, and maintain healthy cash flow," said Mr. Alex Xu, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of GreenTree.

As we entered 2023, recovery was uneven. During the first half of January, recovery slowed again due to the rapid evolvement of pandemic after the pandemic control measures were lifted in China. Outperforming our expectations, Repvar during the Spring Festival recovered to more than 90% of its pre-pandemic levels. Such a recovery accelerated in February, resulting in more than a 5% increase compared to 2019. However, recovery slowed again in March due to outbreaks of influenza A in certain cities.

This March we entered the restaurant business to complement our hotel business and create a new stream of growth as we completed the acquisition of Da Niang Dumplings and Bellagio, two leading restaurant chain businesses in China from our controlling shareholder. We are eager to integrate Da Niang Dumplings and Bellagio into GreenTree, leveraging upon synergies between our respective teams within our Company's unique ecosystem. We are confident in our ability to harness consumer demand for quality food services and build upon the broad appeal of these beloved restaurant brands in China's rapidly-growing food service industry. We are confident that this acquisition will create value and deliver growth for our shareholders.

After another difficult year, life is gradually returning to normal, no matter how many twists and turns we may experience. At the beginning of a new year full of hope, I want to give special thanks to our team, franchisees, and partners for supporting each other through very challenging times and continually contributing to our jointly-developed business.

Second Half 2022 Financial Results



Six months Ended

December 31,

2021

December 31, 2022

December 31,

2022

RMB

RMB

US$ Revenues









Leased-and-operated hotels 218,964,549

167,247,701

24,248,637 Franchised-and-managed hotels 378,752,785

315,230,064

45,704,063 others 20,159,286

5,289,198

766,862 Total revenues 617,876,620

487,766,963

70,719,562

Total revenues for the second half of 2022 were RMB487.8 million (US$70.7 million) [1], a 21.1% year-over-year decrease. The decrease was primarily due to the deconsolidation of Argyle and the disposal of our interest in Urban, and the impact of COVID-19, which resulted in lower RevPAR at L&O hotels and F&M hotels. Excluding the impact of Argyle and Urban, compared with the second half of 2021, total revenues for the second half of 2022 decreased by 15.8% Total revenues for the full year 2022 were RMB945.1 million (US$137.0 million), a 21.6% year-over-year decrease.

Total revenues from leased-and-operated hotels for the second half of 2022 were RMB 167.2 million (US$24.2 million) [1], a 23.6% year-over-year decrease. The decrease was primarily due to 3 reasons: first, the deconsolidation of Argyle and the disposal of our interest in Urban; second, the disposal of 6 hotels in operation since the fourth quarter and was partially offset by an increase of 8 newly opened L&O hotels; and third, a 4.6% year-over-year decrease in L&O hotels' fourth quarter RevPAR and was partially offset by a 2.7% year-over-year increase in L&O hotels' third quarter RevPAR. Excluding the impact of Argyle and Urban, total revenues from L&O hotels for the second half of 2022 decreased by 16.3%. Total revenues from L&O hotels for the full year 2022 were RMB338.5 million (US$49.1 million), a 13.6% year-over-year decrease.

Total revenues from franchised-and-managed hotels for the second half of 2022 were RMB315.2 million (US$45.7 million) [1], a 16.8% year-over-year decrease. Initial franchise fees for the second half of 2022 decreased 54.8 % year-over-year, mainly because of the decrease in the gross opening number and closing number of F&M hotels. Recurring franchisee management fees and others for the second half of 2022 decreased by 12.4% year-over-year, primarily due to 3 reasons: first, a 12.0% decrease in F&M hotels' RevPAR for 2022Q4 and offset by a 1.5% increase in F&M hotels' RevPAR for 2022Q3; second, the fee waivers to franchisees of quarantined hotels; and third, the deconsolidation of Argyle and the disposal of our interest in Urban. Excluding the impact of Argyle and Urban, total revenues from F&M hotels for the second half of 2022 decreased by 15.2% year over year. Total revenues from F&M hotels for the full year 2022 were RMB590.8 million (US$85.7 million), a 23.7% year-over-year decrease.



Six Months Ended

December 31, 2021

December 31, 2022

December 31, 2022

RMB

RMB

US$ Initial franchise fee 38,670,967

17,468,243

2,532,657 Recurring franchise management fee and others 340,081,818

297,761,821

43,171,406 Revenues from franchised-and-managed hotels 378,752,785

315,230,064

45,704,063

Total operating costs and expenses



Six Months Ended

December 31, 2021

December 31, 2022

December 31, 2022

RMB

RMB

US$ Operating costs and expenses









Hotel operating costs 364,709,605

286,269,294

41,505,145 Selling and marketing expenses 27,100,297

19,681,821

2,853,596 General and administrative expenses 129,158,435

111,154,498

16,115,887 Other operating expenses 791,335

1,196,121

173,421 Other general expenses 99,886,003

65,041,046

9,430,066 Total operating costs and expenses 621,645,675

483,342,780

70,078,116

Hotel operating costs for the second half of 2022 were RMB286.3 million (US$41.5 million) [1], a 21.5% year-over-year decrease. The decrease was mainly due to the deconsolidation of Argyle and the disposal of our interest in Urban, and disposal of L&O hotels. Hotel operating costs for the full year 2022 were RMB594.0 million (US$86.1 million), a 8.8% year-over-year decrease.



Six Months Ended

December 31,

December 31,

December 31, 2021

2022

2022

RMB

RMB

US$ Rental 131,774,031

117,457,325

17,029,711 Utilities 13,579,378

14,217,567

2,061,353 Personnel cost 51,043,295

32,577,487

4,723,292 Depreciation and amortization 46,892,180

40,797,121

5,915,027 Consumable, food and beverage 37,769,428

17,015,291

2,466,985 Costs of general managers of franchised-and-managed hotels 59,383,344

51,557,365

7,475,115 Other costs of franchised-and-managed hotels 13,674,629

7,176,865

1,040,548 Others 10,593,320

5,470,273

793,115 Hotel Operating Costs 364,709,605

286,269,294

41,505,145

Selling and marketing expenses for the second half of 2022 were RMB 19.7 million (US$ 2.9 million) [1], a 27.4% year-over-year decrease. The decrease was primarily due to lower staff related expenses and advertising expenses, due to less employee business travels during the pandemic, and the deconsolidation of Argyle and the disposal of our interest in Urban. Selling and marketing expenses for the full year 2022 were RMB38.5 million (US$5.6 million), a 42.4% year-over-year decrease.

General and administrative expenses for the second half of 2022 were RMB111.2 million (US$ 16.1 million) [1], a 13.9 % year-over-year decrease. The decrease was mainly attributable to the reduction in consulting fees, and the deconsolidation of Argyle and the disposal of our interest in Urban. General and administrative expenses for the full year 2022 were RMB210.9 million (US$30.6 million), a17.7% year-over-year decrease.

Other general expenses were RMB 65.0 million (US$9.4 million) [1] in the second half of 2022, which included the provisions for loan receivables related to franchisee loans, and impairments of certain fixed assets.

Gross profit for the second half of 2022 was RMB 201.5 million (US$ 29.2 million) [1], a year-over-year decrease of 20.4%. Gross margin for the second half of 2022 was 41.3%, compared to 41.0% a year ago. Gross profit for the full year 2022 was RMB351.1 million (US$50.9 million), a 36.7% year-over-year decrease.

Income from operations for the second half of 2022 was RMB20.0 million (US$ 2.9 million) [1], a year-over-year increase of 516.4%, with a margin of 4.1%. Excluding other general expenses, income from operation from purely operating activities was RMB 85.0 million, with a margin of 17.4%. Income from operations for the full year 2022 was RMB-437.7 million (US$-63.5million), a year-over-year decrease of 384.4%.

Net income for the second half of 2022 was RMB-48.3 million (US$-7.0 million) [1], compared to RMB61.5 million in the second half of 2021 and net margin was -9.9 %. The year-over-year decrease was mainly attributable to the losses from investment in equity securities, which included market-to-market value change of stocks the Company and write down of long-term equity investment in Argyle, and other general expenses. Excluding other general expenses, net income was -23.9 million RMB, with a margin of -2.5%.Net income for the full year 2022 was RMB-409.2 million (US$-59.3 million), a year-over-year decrease of 296.9%.

Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) [2] for the second half of 2022 was RMB 118.3 million (US$ 17.2 million) [1], a year-over-year decrease of 21.2 %. Adjusted EBITDA margin, defined as adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) as a percentage of total revenues, for the second half of 2022 was 24.3 %, compared to 24.3 % a year ago. The decrease was mainly attributable to the increased number of LO hotels—both newly opened and in the pipeline. Excluding the impact of newly-opened and pipeline hotels, adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) for the second half of 2022 was RMB 146.0 million, with a margin of 34.6%. Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) for the full year 2022 was RMB211.6 million (US$30.7 million), a year-over-year decrease of 35.0%.

Core net income (non-GAAP) for the second half of 2022 was RMB 67.7 million (US$ 9.8 million) [1]. The core net margin, defined as core net income (non-GAAP) as a percentage of total revenues, for the second half of 2022 was 13.9%, compared to -1.7 % one year ago. Excluding the impact of newly opened hotels, core net income (Non-GAAP) was RMB422.0 million, with a margin of 30.0%. Core net income (non-GAAP) for the full year 2022 was RMB173.6 million (US$25.2 million), a year-over-year increase of 54.7%.

Earnings per ADS (basic and diluted) for the second half of 2022 were RMB-0.48 (US$-0.07) [1], down from RMB0.59 one year ago. Core net income per ADS (basic and diluted) (non-GAAP) for the second half of 2022 was RMB0.66 (US$0.10) [1] Earnings per ADS (basic and diluted) for the full year 2022 was RMB-3.68 (US$-0.53) down from RMB2.05 one year ago. Core net income per ADS (basic and diluted) (non-GAAP) was RMB1.70 (US$0.25) for the full year 2022, a increase from RMB1.09 a year ago.

Cash flow Operating cash inflow for the second half of 2022 was RMB151.0 million (US$21.9 million) [1] as a result of income from operations. Investing cash inflow for the second half of 2022 was RMB116.4 million (US$16.9 million) [1], which was primarily attributable to proceeds from short-term investments, and proceeds from the disposal of our interest in Urban. Financing cash outflow for the second half of 2022 was RMB160.3 million (US$ 23.2 million), mainly attributable to the repayment of bank loans by the end of December 31, 2022. Operating cash inflow for the full year 2022 was RMB281.7 million (US$40.8 million). Investing cash outflow for the full year 2022 was RMB439.0 million (US$63.6 million). Financing cash inflow for the full year 2022 was RMB341.9 million (US$49.6 million).

Cash and cash equivalents, restricted cash, short-term investments, investments in equity securities and time deposit. As of December 31, 2022, the Company had total cash and cash equivalents, restricted cash, short term investments, investments in equity securities and time deposits of RMB1,055.5 million (US$153.0 million) [1], compared to RMB1,079.5 million (US$156.5 million) as of June 30, 2022. The decrease from the second half 2022 was primarily attributable to the repayment of bank loans, offset by cash from operating activities,

Guidance

Taking into account the recovery in long-term trends and short-term industry fluctuations, we expect total revenues of the hotel business for the full year of 2023 to grow 30%~35% over the 2022 levels. Furthermore, considering the merger of the restaurant business into the group and the revenue contribution from restaurant business, we expect total revenues of the whole company for the full year of 2023 to grow 90%~95% over the company's 2022 levels.

The guidance set forth above reflects the Company's current and preliminary views based on its recovery and may not be indicative of the final financial results for any future periods and the full year.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

We believe that Adjusted EBITDA and core net income, as we present it, is a useful financial metric to assess our operating and financial performance before the impact of investing and financing transactions, income taxes and certain non-core and non-recurring items in our financial statements.

The presentation of Adjusted EBITDA and core net income should not be construed as an indication that our future results will be unaffected by other charges and gains we consider to be outside the ordinary course of our business.

The use of Adjusted EBITDA and core net income has certain limitations because it does not reflect all items of income and expenses that affect our operations. Items excluded from Adjusted EBITDA and core net income are significant components in understanding and assessing our operating and financial performance. Depreciation and amortization expense for various long-term assets, income tax and share-based compensation have been and will be incurred and are not reflected in the presentation of Adjusted EBITDA. Each of these items should also be considered in the overall evaluation of our results. Additionally, Adjusted EBITDA and core net income does not consider capital expenditures and other investing activities and should not be considered as a measure of our liquidity. We compensate for these limitations by providing the relevant disclosure of our depreciation and amortization, interest expense/income, gains/losses from investments in equity securities, income tax expenses, share-based compensation, share of loss in equity investees, government subsidies and other relevant items both in our reconciliations to the corresponding U.S. GAAP financial measures and in our consolidated financial statements, all of which should be considered when evaluating our performance.

The term Adjusted EBITDA and core net income is not defined under U.S. GAAP, and Adjusted EBITDA and core net income is not a measure of net income, operating income, operating performance or liquidity presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. When assessing our operating and financial performance, you should not consider this data in isolation or as a substitute for our net income, operating income or any other operating performance measure that is calculated in accordance with U.S. GAAP. In addition, our Adjusted EBITDA and core net income may not be comparable to Adjusted EBITDA and core net income or similarly titled measures utilized by other companies since such other companies may not calculate Adjusted EBITDA and core net income in the same manner as we do.

Reconciliations of the Company's non-GAAP financial measures, including Adjusted EBITDA and core net income, to the consolidated statement of operations information are included at the end of this press release.

About GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd.

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. ("GreenTree" or the "Company") (NYSE: GHG) is a leading hospitality management group in China. As of December 31, 2022, GreenTree had a total number of 4,059 hotels. In 2021, HOTELS magazine ranked GreenTree Top 11 Ranking among 225 largest global hotel groups in terms of number of hotels in its annual HOTELS' 225. GreenTree was also the fourth largest hospitality company in China in 2021 based on the statistics issued by the China Hospitality Association.

GreenTree has a broad portfolio of diverse brands spanning from the economy to mid-scale, and up-scale segments of the hospitality industry mainly in China. Through its strong membership base, expansive booking network, superior system management with moderate charges, and fully supported by its operating departments including Decoration, Engineering, Purchasing, Operation, IT and Finance, GreenTree aims to keep closer relationships with all of its clients and partners by providing a diverse brand portfolio that features comfort, style and value.

For more information on GreenTree, please visit http://ir.998.com

Financial Tables and Operational Data Follow

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd.

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets



December 31,

December 31,

December 31, 2021

2022

2022

RMB

RMB

US$ ASSETS









Current assets:









Cash and cash equivalents 298,428,709

676,100,435

98,025,349 Restricted cash 3,300,000

-

- Short-term investments 557,458,675

156,031,572

22,622,451 Investments in equity securities 157,988,851

41,361,346

5,996,831 Accounts receivable, net of allowance 95,589,936

118,186,912

17,135,492 Amounts due from related parties 310,419,860

437,165,271

63,383,006 Prepaid rent 15,454,967

-

- Inventories 2,297,584

2,236,082

324,201 Other current assets 142,737,163

107,213,779

15,544,537 Loans receivable, net 247,530,580

170,019,414

24,650,498 Total current assets 1,831,206,325

1,708,314,811

247,682,365











Non-current assets:









Amounts due from a related party -

112,360,000

16,290,669 Restricted cash 18,869,900

24,346,773

3,529,950 Long-term time deposits 160,000,000

130,000,000

18,848,228 Loans receivable, net 290,967,680

177,172,509

25,687,599 Property and equipment, net 1,045,356,265

834,771,681

121,030,517 Intangible assets, net 520,117,479

38,111,936

5,525,711 Goodwill 120,819,948

29,583,468

4,289,200 Long-term investments 188,790,785

175,554,460

25,453,004 Operating lease right-of-use assets -

1,544,739,494

223,966,174 Other assets 329,366,340

94,606,582

13,716,666 Deferred tax assets 161,565,839

232,861,870

33,761,798 TOTAL ASSETS 4,667,060,561

5,102,423,584

739,781,880























LIABILITIES AND EQUITY









Current liabilities:









Short-term bank loans 356,000,000

99,800,000

14,469,640 Long-term bank loans, current portion 50,200,000

141,800,000

20,559,067 Accounts payable 24,036,544

20,745,204

3,007,772 Advance from customers 39,773,738

18,681,010

2,708,492 Amounts due to related parties 9,530,627

13,812,954

2,002,690 Salary and welfare payable 60,154,565

68,684,825

9,958,364 Deferred rent 1,926,957

-

- Deferred revenue 215,147,975

189,105,747

27,417,756 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 381,282,062

400,054,308

58,002,422 Income tax payable 70,897,366

75,199,441

10,902,894 Dividends payable 40,999,458

-

- Operating lease liabilities, current -

210,388,801

30,503,509 Total current liabilities 1,249,949,292

1,238,272,290

179,532,606











Long-term bank loans 301,800,000

160,000,000

23,197,819 Deferred rent 68,842,692

-

- Deferred revenue 314,472,488

232,695,351

33,737,655 Other long-term liabilities 132,046,925

120,196,036

17,426,787 Operating lease liabilities, non-current -

1,449,422,906

210,146,568 Deferred tax liabilities 228,201,745

60,456,710

8,765,399 Unrecognized tax benefits 328,820,281

346,662,050

50,261,273 TOTAL LIABILITIES 2,624,133,423

3,607,705,343

523,068,106











Shareholders' equity:









Class A ordinary shares 222,587,070

222,587,070

32,272,092 Class B ordinary shares 115,534,210

115,534,210

16,750,886 Treasury Stock -

(16,971,057)

(2,460,572) Additional paid-in capital 1,151,384,306

1,151,321,950

166,925,992 Retained earnings (Accumulated losses) 326,298,618

(50,088,070)

(7,262,088) Accumulated other comprehensive income 41,880,907

27,732,104

4,020,777 Total GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. shareholders' equity 1,857,685,111

1,450,116,207

210,247,087











Non-controlling interests 185,242,027

44,602,033

6,466,687 Total shareholders' equity 2,042,927,138

1,494,718,240

216,713,774











TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY 4,667,060,561

5,102,423,583

739,781,880















GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income

Six Months Ended

Year Ended

December 31, 2021

December 31, 2022

December 31, 2022

December 31, 2021

December 31, 2022

December 31, 2022

RMB

RMB

US$

RMB

RMB

US$ Revenues





















Leased-and-operated hotels 218,964,549

167,247,701

24,248,637

391,960,031

338,520,066

49,080,796 Franchised-and-managed hotels 378,752,785

315,230,064

45,704,063

774,359,348

590,769,611

85,653,542 Others 20,159,286

5,289,198

766,862

39,826,579

15,853,984

2,298,612 Total revenues 617,876,620

487,766,963

70,719,562

1,206,145,958

945,143,662

137,032,950























Operating costs and expenses





















Hotel operating costs (364,709,605)

(286,269,294)

(41,505,146)

(651,376,905)

(594,019,322)

(86,124,706) Selling and marketing expenses (27,100,297)

(19,681,821)

(2,853,596)

(66,921,718)

(38,534,427)

(5,586,967) General and administrative expenses (129,158,435)

(111,154,498)

(16,115,887)

(256,160,262)

(210,878,900)

(30,574,566) Other operating expenses (791,335)

(1,196,121)

(173,421)

(4,937,625)

(3,244,855)

(470,460) Other general expenses (99,886,003)

(65,041,046)

(9,430,066)

(99,886,003)

(555,660,756)

(80,563,237) Total operating costs and expenses (621,645,675)

(483,342,780)

(70,078,116)

(1,079,282,513)

(1,402,338,260)

(203,319,936)























Other operating income 7,006,346

15,531,491

2,251,855

27,059,935

19,448,889

2,819,824 Income from operations 3,237,291

19,955,674

2,893,301

153,923,380

(437,745,709)

(63,467,162)























Interest income and other, net 30,691,771

23,653,803

3,429,479

59,974,418

47,383,941

6,870,026 Interest expense (5,193,460)

(10,197,236)

(1,478,460)

(12,671,385)

(25,375,848)

(3,679,152) Gains (loss) from investment in equity securities (34,735,461)

(83,843,819)

(12,156,211)

9,137,875

(62,156,235)

(9,011,807) Other income (expense), net 11,818,559

9,564,918

1,386,782

11,818,559

24,229,535

3,512,952 Income before income taxes 5,818,700

(40,866,660)

(5,925,109)

222,182,847

(453,664,316)

(65,775,143)























Income tax expense (38,349,089)

(5,774,279)

(837,191)

(108,888,883)

46,026,416

6,673,203 Income (loss) before share of gains in equity investees (32,530,389)

(46,640,939)

(6,762,300)

113,293,964

(407,637,900)

(59,101,940)























Share of losses (gains) in equity investees, net of tax (81,023)

(1,673,426)

(242,624)

382,874

(1,598,301)

(231,732) Net income (loss) (32,611,412)

(48,314,365)

(7,004,924)

113,676,838

(409,236,201)

(59,333,672)























Net loss attributable to non-controlling interests (1,178,321)

(440,831)

(63,915)

3,761,411

32,849,513

4,762,732 Net income (loss) attributable to ordinary shareholders (33,789,733)

(48,755,196)

(7,068,839)

117,438,249

(376,386,688)

(54,570,940)























Net earnings (losses) per share





















Class A ordinary share-basic and diluted (0.33)

(0.48)

(0.07)

1.14

(4.00)

(1.00) Class B ordinary share-basic and diluted (0.33)

(0.48)

(0.07)

1.14

(4.00)

(1.00)























Net earnings (losses) per ADS





















Class A ordinary share-basic and diluted (0.33)

(0.48)

(0.07)

1.14

(4.00)

(1.00) Class B ordinary share-basic and diluted (0.33)

(0.48)

(0.07)

1.14

(4.00)

(1.00)























Weighted average shares outstanding





















Class A ordinary share-basic and diluted 68,286,954

67,416,046

67,416,046

68,286,954

67,416,046

67,416,046 Class B ordinary share-basic and diluted 34,762,909

34,762,909

34,762,909

34,762,909

34,762,909

34,762,909























Other comprehensive income, net of tax





















Foreign currency translation adjustments (5,123,691)

(4,418,802)

(640,666)

(6,497,403)

(14,148,803)

(2,051,384) Unrecognized gain on an available-for-sale 2,791,663









2,791,663







Comprehensive income, net of tax (34,943,440)

(52,733,167)

(7,645,590)

109,971,098

(423,385,004)

(61,385,056)























Comprehensive loss/(income) attributable to non-controlling interests (1,178,321)

(440,831)

(63,915)

3,761,411

32,849,513

4,762,732 Comprehensive income (loss) attributable to ordinary shareholders (36,121,761)

(53,173,998)

(7,709,505)

113,732,509

(390,535,491)

(56,622,324)

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

Six Months Ended

Year Ended

December 31, 2021

December 31, 2022

December 31, 2022

December 31, 2021

December 31, 2022

December 31, 2022

RMB

RMB

US$

RMB

RMB

US$ Operating activities:





















Net (loss) income (32,611,412)

(48,314,364)

(7,004,924)

113,676,838

(409,236,200)

(59,333,672)























Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:





















Depreciation and amortization 57,672,812

47,626,699

6,905,222

98,110,657

109,873,526

15,930,164 Share of losses (gains) in equity method investments 81,023

1,673,426

242,624

(382,874)

1,598,301

231,732 Fair value change in returnable consideration and contingent consideration, net 502,712

-

-

-

-

- Impairment of long lived assets -

4,093,856

593,553

-

60,306,705

8,743,650 Impairment of goodwill -

-

-

-

91,236,480

13,228,046 Lease expense to reduce operating lease right-of-use assets -

117,457,324

17,029,711

-

224,536,299

32,554,703 Losses from disposal of a subsidiary 118,443

2,172,131

314,929

118,443

16,117,056

2,336,753 Interest expense (income) 185,387

(581,841)

(84,359)

(3,669,643)

(844,175)

(122,394) Bad debt expense 112,130,582

90,761,221

13,159,140

132,591,726

431,251,102

62,525,532 Losses (gains) on equity securities held 34,735,461

83,843,819

12,156,211

(9,137,875)

62,156,235

9,011,807 Losses (gains) on disposal of property and equipment 604,017

(1,262,840)

(183,095)

604,017

1,303,452

188,983 Foreign exchange (gains) losses (3,817,988)

(8,738,690)

(1,266,991)

(1,310,346)

(20,675,691)

(2,997,693) Share-based compensation 1,156,897

(333,495)

(48,352)

2,464,763

(62,356)

(9,041)























Changes in operating assets and liabilities:





















Accounts receivable 10,517,268

(30,040,311)

(4,355,436)

(22,329,328)

(59,471,493)

(8,622,556) Prepaid rent 12,339,868

-

-

(1,857,100)

-

- Inventories (184,470)

(717,583)

(104,040)

1,495,974

(793,081)

(114,986) Amounts due from related parties (90,009)

(288,549)

(41,836)

(3,963,547)

(3,141,469)

(455,470) Other current assets 63,374,516

21,755,522

3,154,254

(60,345,480)

31,867,577

4,620,364 Other assets (41,429,370)

(9,218,002)

(1,336,485)

(49,214,290)

(2,349,148)

(340,594) Accounts payable 6,034,473

119,116

17,270

4,520,260

574,260

83,260 Amounts due to related parties 4,174,716

3,357,608

486,807

6,332,374

4,282,327

620,879 Salary and welfare payable 3,317,608

5,512,596

799,251

8,586,978

10,100,358

1,464,414 Deferred revenue (29,392,677)

(28,933,976)

(4,195,032)

(53,595,903)

(75,948,621)

(11,011,515) Advance from customers 11,912,861

(5,188,318)

(752,235)

5,468,230

(16,334,755)

(2,368,317) Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 19,157,025

32,079,022

4,651,023

71,545,537

88,799,911

12,874,777 Income tax payable 19,455,752

54,801,507

7,945,472

(16,586,604)

3,241,384

469,957 Unrecognized tax benefits 16,740,521

(19,550,080)

(2,834,495)

38,140,379

17,841,769

2,586,813 Operating lease liabilities-current -

(94,414,058)

(13,688,752)

-

(155,079,217)

(22,484,373) Deferred rent 25,367,526

-

-(2,079,175)

40,770,544

-

- Other long-term liabilities 415,356

30,462

4,417

14,648,804

(6,594,188)

(956,067) Deferred taxes 25,603,045

(66,708,805)

(9,671,868)

44,292,605

(122,848,777)

(17,811,398) Net cash provided by operating activities 318,071,943

150,993,397

21,891,984

360,975,140

281,707,571

40,843,758























Investing activities:





















Purchases of property and equipment (183,826,691)

(40,177,940)

(5,825,254)

(341,715,516)

(69,012,279)

(10,005,840) Purchases of intangible assets (201,746)

(47,813)

(6,932)

(201,746)

(108,028)

(15,663) Proceeds from disposal of property and equipment -

2,388,399

346,285

-

2,388,399

346,285 Payment for acquisition of minority equity (149,999)

-

-

(1,018,387)

-

- Acquisitions, net of cash received 25,520,300

-

-

(147,608,325)

-

- Advances for acquisitions (39,483,494)

-

-

(39,483,494)

-

- Collection of acquisition advances 2,006,500

-

-

12,154,500

-

- Advances for purchases of property and equipment (14,456,878)

-

-

(219,346,261)

-

- Repayment from advances for purchases of property and equipment 22,400,000

3,247,390

470,827

22,400,000

3,247,390

470,827 Purchases of short-term investments (239,902,771)

(82,900,000)

(12,019,370)

(378,189,081)

(131,760,000)

(19,103,404) Proceeds from short-term investments 179,648,202

127,788,611

18,527,607

536,383,232

517,528,048

75,034,514 Proceeds from sales of long-term time deposits -

-

-

50,000,000

-

- Increase of long-term time deposits -

-

-

(130,000,000)

-

- Purchases of investments in equity securities (8,940,000)

-

-

(8,940,000)

-

- Proceeds from disposal of subsidiaries 1,693,391

79,666,587

11,550,569

1,693,391

79,666,587

11,550,569 Proceeds from disposal of equity securities 72,697,479

-

-

284,004,591

116,555,911

16,899,019 Proceeds from disposal of euqity method investments -

-

-

1,693,391-

-

- Loan to related parties (372,873,382)

(5,735,802)

(831,613)

(604,618,942)

(171,055,802)

(24,800,760) Repayment from related parties 159,268,000

1,991,517

288,743

307,933,500

47,599,184

6,901,233 Loan to third parties (26,444,271)

-

-

(36,944,271)

(266,200)

(38,595) Repayment from third parties 8,627,367

-

-

55,127,367

1,638,833

237,608 Loan to franchisees 37,036,266

(12,478,780)

(1,809,253)

(423,399,028)

(47,760,740)

(6,924,656) Repayment from franchisees (50,293,914)

42,622,068

6,179,619

133,380,285

90,302,936

13,092,695 Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities (427,675,642)

116,364,237

16,871,228

(928,388,186)

438,964,239

63,643,832























Financing activities:





















Distribution to the shareholders (320,253,160)

-

-

(320,253,160)

(40,999,458)

(5,944,363) Loan from non-controlling interest 6,897,050

4,803,299

696,413

9,689,903

5,103,299

739,909 Repayment of bank loans (250,000,000)

(250,100,000)

(36,261,091)

(250,000,000)

(406,200,000)

(58,893,464) Proceeds from bank loans 668,000,000

85,000,000

12,323,842

808,000,000

99,800,000

14,469,640 Capital contribution from non-controlling interest holders 1,160,000

-

-

8,191,000

400,000

57,995 Net cash generated from (used in) financing activities 105,803,890

(160,296,701)

(23,240,836)

255,627,743

(341,896,159)

(49,570,283)























Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash 50,892

510,712

74,046

(1,344,197)

1,072,948

155,563 Net increase(decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash (3,748,917)

107,571,645

15,596,422

(313,129,500)

379,848,599

55,072,870 Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at the beginning of the period 324,347,526

592,875,563

85,958,876

633,728,109

320,598,609

46,482,429 Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at the end of the period 320,598,609

700,447,208

101,555,298

320,598,609

700,447,208

101,555,299

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. Unaudited Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results





Six Months Ended

Year Ended

Dec 31, 2021

Dec 31, 2022

Dec 31, 2022

Dec 31, 2021

Dec 31, 2022

Dec 31, 2022

RMB

RMB

US$

RMB

RMB

US$ Net income (32,611,412)

(48,314,365)

(7,004,924)

113,676,838

(409,236,201)

(59,333,672)























Deduct:





















Other operating income 7,006,346

15,531,491

2,251,855

27,059,935

19,448,889

2,819,824 Interest income and other, net 30,691,771

23,653,803

3,429,479

59,974,418

47,383,941

6,870,026 Gains from investment in equity securities (34,735,461)









9,137,875







Share of gain in equity investees, net of tax (81,023)









382,874







Other income, net 11,818,559

9,564,918

1,386,783

11,818,559

24,229,535

3,512,952























Add:





















Other operating expenses 791,335

1,196,121

173,421

4,937,625

3,244,855

470,460 Other general expenses 95,362,000

65,041,046

9,430,065

95,362,000

555,660,756

80,563,237 Income tax expense 38,349,089

5,774,279

837,192

108,888,883

(46,026,416)

(6,673,203) Interest expense 5,193,460

10,197,236

1,478,460

12,671,385

25,375,848

3,679,152 Depreciation and amortization 57,672,811

47,626,699

6,905,222

98,110,656

109,873,526

15,930,164 Losses from investment in equity securities



83,843,819

12,156,211





62,156,235

9,011,807 Share of loss in equity investees, net of tax



1,673,426

242,624





1,598,301

231,732 Adjusted EBITDA(Non-GAAP) 150,057,091

118,288,048

17,150,155

325,273,726

211,584,538

30,676,874

























Six Months Ended

Year Ended

Dec 31, 2021

Dec 31, 2022

Dec 31, 2022

Dec 31, 2021

Dec 31, 2022

Dec 31, 2022

RMB

RMB

US$

RMB

RMB

US$ Net income (32,611,412)

(48,314,365)

(7,004,924)

113,676,838

(409,236,201)

(59,333,672)























Deduct:





















Government subsidies (net of 25% tax) 1,610,283

7,348,561

1,065,441

12,745,155

8,599,626

1,246,829 Gains from investment in equity securities (net of 25% tax)











6,853,406







Other income (net of 25% tax) 8,863,919

7,173,688

1,040,087

8,863,919

18,172,151

2,634,714























Add:





















Share-based compensation 1,156,897

(333,495)

(48,352)

2,464,762

(62,356)

(9,041) Losses from investments in equity securities (net of 25% tax) 26,051,596

62,882,864

9,117,158

-

46,617,176

6,758,855 One-time fees and expense 9,861,631

2,919,456

423,281

24,568,935

7,387,383

1,071,070 Asset impairment/Accrued bad debts (4,523,574)

65,041,046

9,430,065

-

555,660,756

80,563,237 Core net income(Non-GAAP) (10,539,064)

67,673,256

9,811,700

112,248,055

173,594,980

25,168,906























Core net income per ADS (Non-GAAP)





















Class A ordinary share-basic and diluted (0.10)

0.66

0.10

1.09

1.70

0.25 Class B ordinary share-basic and diluted (0.10)

0.66

0.10

1.09

1.70

0.25

Operational Data



Decemebr 31, 2021 December 31, 2022 Total hotels in operation: 4,659 4,059 Leased and owned hotels 66 61 Franchised hotels 4,593 3,998 Total hotel rooms in operation 337,153 302,497 Leased and owned hotels 7,064 6,565 Franchised hotels 330,089 295,932 Number of cities 367 355













Quarter Ended 2021 Q3 2022Q3 Occupancy rate (as a percentage)



Leased-and-owned hotels 65.2 % 63.0 % Franchised hotels 72.6 % 71.3 % Blended 72.4 % 71.1 % Average daily rate (in RMB)



Leased-and-owned hotels 223 237 Franchised hotels 161 167 Blended 163 168 RevPAR (in RMB)



Leased-and-owned hotels 146 149 Franchised hotels 117 119 Blended 118 120







Quarter Ended 2021 Q4 2022Q4 Occupancy rate (as a percentage)



Leased-and-owned hotels 60.9 % 62.4 % Franchised hotels 69.5 % 63.0 % Blended 69.2 % 63.0 % Average daily rate (in RMB)



Leased-and-owned hotels 224 208 Franchised hotels 168 163 Blended 170 165 RevPAR (in RMB)



Leased-and-owned hotels 136 130 Franchised hotels 117 103 Blended 117 104



Number of Hotels in Operation Number of Hotel Rooms in Operation

December 31, 2021 December 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 December 31, 2022 Luxury 33 - 6,265 - Argyle 33 - 6,265 - Mid-to-up-scale 519 426 47,666 41,255 GreenTree Eastern 204 205 22,246 22,492 Deepsleep Hotel 6 7 417 534 Gem 46 53 4,173 4,753 Gya 62 68 5,302 5,811 Vx 79 85 7,021 7,403 Ausotel 18 - 2,237 - Urban Garden and others 104 8 6,270 262 Mid-scale 2,932 2,953 230,750 231,835 GreenTree Inn 2,169 2,226 178,849 183,116 GT Alliance 515 538 36,802 38,031 GreenTree Apartment 16 19 1,098 1,262 Vatica 112 111 8,115 8,009 City 118 Selected and others 120 59 5,886 1,417 Economy hotels 1,175 680 52,472 29,407 Shell 650 680 28,196 29,407 City 118 and others 525 - 24,276 - Total 4,659 4,059 337,153 302,497

1 The conversion of Renminbi ("RMB") into United States dollars ("US$") is based on the exchange rate of US$1.00=RMB 6.8972 on December 31, 2022 as set forth in H.10 statistical release of the U.S. Federal Reserve Board and available at https://www.federalreserve.gov/releases/h10/20220103/

2 Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) is calculated as net income plus other operating expenses, income tax expense, share of loss in equity investees, net of tax, interest expense, depreciation and amortization, losses from investment in equity securities and the provision for bad debts, but excludes other operating income, interest income and other, net, gains from investment in equity securities, share of gains in equity investees (net of tax), and other income, net. The calculation of Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) included in this report has been aligned according to the abovementioned definition.

3 Core net income is calculated as net income plus share-based compensation, losses from investments in equity securities (net of 25% tax), one-time fees and expense and asset impairment/accrued bad debts, and income tax expenses related to withholding tax, but excludes government subsidies (net of 25% tax), gains from investment in equity securities (net of 25% tax), and other income (net of 25% tax).

4 Tier 1 Cities refers to Beijing, Shanghai, Shenzhen and Guangzhou; Tier 2 Cities refers to the 32 major cities, other than Tier 1 Cities, including provincial capitals, administrative capitals of autonomous regions, direct-controlled municipalities and other major cities designated as municipalities with independent planning by the State Council.

