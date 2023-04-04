Novavax Grows Presence at World Vaccine Congress 2023 and 33rd European Congress of Clinical Microbiology & Infectious Diseases

GAITHERSBURG, Md., April 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Novavax, Inc. (Nasdaq: NVAX), a global company advancing protein-based vaccines with its novel Matrix-M™ adjuvant, will present data on its COVID-19 prototype vaccine and its COVID-Influenza Combination vaccine candidate (CIC) at both the World Vaccine Congress 2023 (WVC) in Washington, DC, April 3 to 6, 2023, and the 33rd European Congress of Clinical Microbiology & Infectious Diseases (ECCMID) in Copenhagen, Denmark, April 15 to 18, 2023.

At WVC, Novavax will present data on its COVID-19 prototype vaccine as a booster and its CIC. Novavax will also host an Insights and Tools to Counter Vaccine Hesitancy roundtable on April 4, and participate in a panel discussion on The Future of Safety for New Vaccines on April 5. In addition, Novavax has been named a finalist for the 2023 World Vaccine Congress Vaccine Industry Excellence Awards (ViE) in the Best New Vaccine Technology/Platform Award and Best COVID Vaccine Award categories. Winners will be announced in-person at the ViE Awards ceremony during WVC on April 4.

At ECCMID, the Company will present the CIC data and four poster presentations on its COVID-19 prototype vaccine.

Novavax presentations during WVC:

Author Presentation title Details Dunkle, L Novavax COVID-19 Vaccine:

Latest Booster Data and Clinical

Updates Oral Presentation April 5, 2023 10:10am (EDT) Shinde, V Update on Novavax Influenza

and COVID-

Influenza Combination Vaccine Oral Presentation April 5, 2023 3:25pm (EDT) Fix, J Safety surveillance for COVID-19

vaccines: challenges in the

pandemic and endemic settings Oral Presentation April 5, 2023 12:10pm (EDT)

Novavax presentations during ECCMID:

Author Presentation title Details Shinde, V Immunogenicity of a novel

COVID-Influenza Combination

(CIC) vaccine assessed with

response surface modelling

(RSM) Oral Presentation Abstract #02042 April 16, 2023 8:30am (CEST) Toback, S Interim analysis of an observer-

blinded, randomized phase 3

study to evaluate the safety and

immunogenicity of a single

booster of the NVX-CoV2373

vaccine in adults previously

vaccinated with the BBIBP-CorV

vaccine Poster Presentation Poster #P2698 April 17, 2023 12:00pm (CEST) Marchese, A Reported pregnancy outcomes

across NVX-CoV2373 COVID-19

vaccine primary series and

booster dose clinical studies Poster Presentation Poster #P2521 April 17, 2023 12:00pm (CEST) Marchese, A Healthcare provider perceptions of

current and future uptake of

COVID-19 vaccines in Europe and

North America Poster Presentation Poster #P2755 April 17, 2023 12:00pm (CEST) Bennett, C LATE-BREAKER: Immunogenicity

of a SARS-CoV-2 recombinant

spike protein nanoparticle vaccine

with Matrix-M adjuvant (NVX-

CoV2373) in well-controlled vs

less well-controlled people living

with HIV Poster Presentation Poster #LB039 April 18, 2023 12:00pm (CEST)

About Novavax

Novavax, Inc. (Nasdaq: NVAX) promotes improved health by discovering, developing and commercializing innovative vaccines to protect against serious infectious diseases. Novavax, a global company based in Gaithersburg, Md., U.S., offers a differentiated vaccine platform that combines a recombinant protein approach, innovative nanoparticle technology and Novavax's patented Matrix-M adjuvant to enhance the immune response. Focused on the world's most urgent health challenges, Novavax is currently evaluating vaccines for COVID-19, influenza, and COVID-19 and influenza combined. Please visit novavax.com and LinkedIn for more information.

The World Vaccine Congress

The World Vaccine Congress is a series of conferences and exhibitions that have grown over 23 years to become the largest vaccine meetings of their kind across the globe. The event format allows for whole-sector topics with hundreds of speakers and covers the complete vaccine value chain, enabling thousands of attendees from science, government, and manufacturers to come together to create ground-breaking progress. More information can be found at https://www.terrapinn.com/conference/world-vaccine-congress-washington/index.stm.

CONTACTS

Investors

Erika Schultz

240-268-2022

ir@novavax.com

Media

Ali Chartan

240-720-7804

media@novavax.com

Novavax Logo (PRNewsfoto/Novavax) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Novavax, Inc.